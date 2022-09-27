Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst seeks answers after Illinois walked into Camp Randall Saturday and handed the Badgers a 34-10 beatdown in Bret Bielema's return to Madison. In a matchup of two of the best running backs in the Big Ten, it was Illinois' Chase Brown that stole the show with 129 rushing yards and a touchdown while Wisconsin star tailback Braelon Allen had eight carries for only two total yards. At one point, Wisconsin had six drives between the start of the second quarter and deep in the second half that managed a whopping 30 total yards of offense combined.

MADISON, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO