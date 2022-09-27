Read full article on original website
No Time to Die Producers Had to Convince Studio Execs to Kill James Bond
No Time to Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, did the unthinkable by killing the iconic character. Daniel Craig's final 007 outing ended with Bond sacrificing himself to save everyone else, marking the first time in the franchise any iteration of the character died. The series will continue with a new actor in the role and a new direction for the story, but it's not lost on fans just how significant that ending was. The producers had to work to convince the studio to allow it.
My Hero Academia Brings Hagakure to Life in Controversial Cover Art
My Hero Academia is back in the headlines these days, and we have new content dropping on two fronts. While the anime gets underway with season six, readers are keeping up with the manga as its final act carries on. This week, fans were treated to a new chapter of the manga as always, but no one saw its cover art coming. And once you see it, well – you will understand why it is causing the controversy it is.
Black Clover Celebrates Anime's 5th Anniversary With Special Art
Black Clover might have ended its anime adaptation run some time ago, but the franchise is still going all out to celebrate the anime's fifth anniversary with some special new art! Yuki Tabata's original manga series is now working its way through the final arc of its run with the latest chapters of the series, but the anime never even got close to this point. Capping off its several year run with 170 episodes under its belt, Black Clover's anime sort of left fans hanging as it ended before the Spade Kingdom Raid and final arcs of the original series.
Learn English With Jujutsu Kaisen Is Out and Absolutely Wild
Jujutsu Kaisen may not be in season at the moment, but that isn't stopping the series from making headlines. Right now, the manga is working through one of its most ambitious arcs yet, and the Culling Game has plenty to offer. In fact, the act gave Jujutsu Kaisen the push to put out a new book that was meant to teach fans English. And now that it is out, well – the book is absolutely wild.
Dragon Ball Cosplay Defies Gravity With Goku's Super Saiyan Hair
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, fans around the world know who Son Goku is. From his first days on Earth to his most recent missions, the series has always kept a close eye on Goku. After all, the hero stands as Dragon Ball's de facto lead, and one fan is going viral all thanks to their gravity-defying take on the Saiyan.
‘The Good Doctor’: Who Plays Nurse Villanueva?
The Good Doctor Season 6 is here. The show will pick up where things left off with Lim and Dalisay Villanueva. Who is the actor who plays Nurse Villanueva?
Beyoncé Shares A Sweet Tribute To Sister Solange After Ballet Debut
Beyoncé is a proud big sister after Solange's NYC Ballet debut.
Disney+ Adds Sing-Along Version of Fan-Favorite Halloween Movie
Spooky season is officially here, which means horror fans are rewatching all of their favorites and waiting for upcoming new movies like the new Hellraiser and Halloween Ends. However, some Halloween fans prefer to keep it light and celebrate "Spoopy Season" instead. Thankfully, if you're a fan of family-friendly Halloween content, Disney+ has you covered. From last year's Muppets Haunted Mansion to this year's Hocus Pocus 2 and the upcoming Werewolf By Night special, the streaming site has no shortage of spoop. In addition to the new content, there's a Disney classic that just got a fun update. As of Friday, a sing-along version of The Nightmare Before Christmas is now available to watch on Disney+.
League of Legends' Cosplay Sees Arcane Sisters At War
Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to adapting video games into the anime world, with Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners being two popular examples of animated series that became successful. With the streaming service currently working on projects including Far Cry, Onimusha, Devil May Cry, and more, the League of Legends adaptation, Arcane, was able to not just gain popularity but an Emmy for "Best Animated Series" to boot. Now, two cosplayers have recreated the struggle between sisters Vi and Jinx, with the siblings having quite a complicated history.
Werewolf By Night: Kevin Feige Teases a World That Will "Become Quite Important to the Future of the MCU" in New Featurette
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is currently dropping new episodes on Disney+, but its eighth episode isn't the only thing being released by Marvel next week. The highly-anticipated Werewolf by Night special is also coming to the streaming service. This week, fans got a glimpse at some behind-the-scenes footage, and a new featurette includes director Michael Giacchino, stars Laura Donnelly (Elsa Bloodstone) and Gael García Bernal (Jack Russell), Co-Executive Producer Brian Gay, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. In the video, Feige teases that Werewolf by Night is important for the future of the MCU.
Power Rangers Reveals Returning Mighty Morphin Actors for 30th Anniversary Season
Hasbro's Pulse Con Power Rangers panel was full of welcome reveals, including new details and returns for the upcoming 30th anniversary season, which will be next year's Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. In addition to revealing the new original Ranger suits and several new details regarding the show's use of Zords and Sentai footage, Hasbro also revealed the return of two legendary Rangers from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which turned out to be Walter Emanuel Jones and David Yost. They even recorded a video message from the set of Cosmic Fury, teasing the 30th anniversary season and saying how excited they were to be a part of Cosmic Fury, and you can find everything they said and the video itself below.
God of War PC Studio Working to Turn "Flagship" PlayStation IP Into a Live-Service Game
A "flagship" PlayStation IP is apparently being turned into a live-service project by Jetpack Interactive, a studio that worked to bring God of War to the PC platform. It's not known which IP it is that's being focused during this initiative with news of these plans only recently revealed through a job listing on LinkedIn. There was also an indication that God of War Ragnarok could be coming to the PC platform later on, though that's perhaps less surprising now given how many PlayStation games have come to the PC.
One Piece: Red Enters The Fashion World With Uniqlo
One Piece: Red has become the biggest movie following Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, with the fifteenth film bringing back Red-Haired Shanks while also introducing his daughter, the ultimate diva Uta. Now, to help in celebrating this new anime movie, Uniqlo is creating a new fashion line that was focus on the Straw Hats' looks that are featured in the movie. With these new aesthetics coming to the United States on the silver screen this November, the partnership will be hitting right during the spooky season.
Xbox Exclusive Horror Game Now Releasing Earlier Than Expected
A highly anticipated Xbox exclusive horror game will be releasing much sooner now. Xbox hasn't had a ton of heavy hitter exclusives since the Xbox Series X was released in 2020. That's not to say there have been zero, we've had Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite to name some of the biggest. Both of these were tremendous games, though Halo Infinite has struggled a lot since releasing. It hasn't been able to meet the standards fans want for post-launch support and has dropped critical features like couch co-op. Xbox took a bit of a blow earlier this year when it confirmed that it was delaying Starfield to 2023 despite the fact it was intended to release this November. It was expected to be Xbox's killer app for 2022, but unfortunately, it will have to wait until next year.
Today's Wordle Is Another Average Puzzle
Today's Wordle shouldn't be too tough to solve. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
The Rings of Power: Fallen Elves and Origin of the Orcs in Lord of the Rings Explained
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is approaching its first season finale. Its latest episode stunned fans as it touched on the controversial topic of the origin of Orcs. SPOILERS follow for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 6, "Udûn." The Rings of Power broaches this topic after the battle to defend the Southlands from Adar and his Orcs. Galadriel and the Numenoreans arrive in time to aid the Southlanders, seemingly saving the day (their victory is short-lived). Galadriel and Halbrand chase Adar himself. Ultimately, Galadriel convinces the Southlands king to capture rather than kill Adar.
My Hero Academia's Creator Celebrates The Season Six Premiere With New Art
My Hero Academia's sixth season will bring Class 1-A's young heroes against the Paranormal Liberation Army, the villainous enclave led by Shigaraki that came about thanks to the hostile takeover involving the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army. To help in promoting the first episode that will begin this battle for Hero Society, Kohei Horikoshi, the mangaka who created Deku, Bakugo, and many more in this Shonen universe, has shared new hilarious art focusing on a serious Midoriya ready for battle.
Pokemon Go Team Leaders Will Get Fresh Look, Players Have Mixed Opinions
Pokemon Go will be rolling out some new look for the Team Leaders in the coming weeks, and players have some very mixed opinions. Yesterday, the PokeMiners Twitter account revealed that Spark, Blanche, and Candela would all receive updates in the coming week along with Professor Willow. The new looks swaps out the futuristic Pokemon trainer looks with some more casual looks. This marks the first time that the Pokemon Go Team Leaders have received an update since they were introduced in 2016. No reasons were given for the change, although it could be tied to a change in seasons or the upcoming Halloween event. As with all datamined assets, this isn't a guarantee that new content is coming, although Pokemon Go has been pretty consistent with adding events shortly after they were added.
Urusei Yatsura Reboot Hypes Release With New Trailer
The classic Urusei Yatsura franchise will be coming back with a new rebooted anime series in just a couple of weeks, and the series is celebrating with a new trailer showing off the best look at the new adaptation yet! With publisher Shogakukan now celebrating its 100th Anniversary, many of their franchises have been getting the special treatment. One of these is Rumiko Takahashi's first major work with the publisher, Urusei Yatsura, which launched in the pages of Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine back in the late 1970s. But now it's roaring back with a cool new anime adaptation!
House of the Dragon Episode 7 Previews May Tease Another Major Character Death
House of the Dragon Episode 6 left viewers reeling after some key characters were brutally executed by fire in various ways. However, the death toll for this Game of Thrones spinoff may not stop climbing, because the preview for Episode 7 is teasing that another pivotal character may soon be going into the ground, as well.
