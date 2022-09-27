Read full article on original website
jerseydigs.com
Double Dyme Tavern Opens in Redeveloped South Amboy Waterfront
Double Dyme Tavern, an upscale dive bar with craft cocktails and an elevated take on tavern-style cuisine, opened in South Amboy this summer as part of the extensive $500 million redevelopment of its waterfront. Situated at 528 Ridgeway Avenue, the tavern offers a seasonal menu that includes options such as...
jerseydigs.com
Ibby’s Falafel Listed for Sale in Jersey City
Ibby’s Falafel, a downtown Jersey City restaurant that has been serving the community for almost three decades, has put out a feeler aiming to find someone to take over the business. Ibby’s Falafel at 303 Grove Street has been listed for sale or rent through Exit Realty. The brochure...
Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations
Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
October Fairs, Festivals, and Parades in NYC and Nearby
Celebrate fall with your family at a fair, festival, carnival or parade in NYC, Long Island, Westchester or Rockland this month!
jerseydigs.com
Study Says Jersey City’s Downtown Grew Eighth Fastest in U.S. Over 10 Years
The well-documented building boom that has taken place in Jersey City ranks among the country’s best based on new research that examines America’s downtown cores. StorageCafe, a self-storage marketplace, has released a study profiling downtown apartment construction over the last decade. The company pulled data on multi-family units built within the 100 largest cities in the U.S. and then considered only new residences created within the downtown areas based on corresponding zip codes.
Intricate details delight in French chateau for sale in ritzy Alpine, NJ
ALPINE — A French-style mansion with new construction has been on the market in North Jersey for more than a year now, and it can still be yours. The $25 million single-family residence located at 48 Rio Vista Drive in Alpine is known as Chateau de la Roche, according to Zillow.
baristanet.com
Fireworks at Montclair Council Meeting Over Shared Service Agreement with Glen Ridge
Montclair, NJ – It started with proclamations for Italian Heritage Month and Outpost in the Burbs’ 35th anniversary, but quickly devolved into one of the most heated council meetings in recent history, with Montclair’s Councilor at Large Bob Russo and Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford yelling across the room at each other, with Russo calling Stafford a “liar” and Stafford calling Russo’s remarks “despicable.” [go to 1:40 in the video below].
bkreader.com
A Mystery Car is up for Grabs on Church Ave
The website of Key4All warns: “if you find it you can drive it! But so can anyone else with a key.”. As of this writing, there is a car sitting on the corner of Church Avenue in Brooklyn, apparently in the parking lot of a Burger King, that is […] Click here to view original web page at gothamist.com.
BK man steals $194K check meant for NJ food pantry, cashes and spends it
A Brooklyn man is facing multiple charges, including identity theft and money laundering, for intercepting a $194,000 check that was supposed to go to a New Jersey food bank, authorities said Wednesday.
The slave trade thrived in the Meadowlands. A N.J. woman wanted the story told.
The shackled men and women were sold door to door. Privateers sailed up the Hackensack River, offering slaves to plantation owners from modern-day Newark to Rutherford.
Stop Work Order Issued at Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ
Bella Luce Restaurant and Bar in Nutley, NJ Violated Labor Laws.NJ DOL. Stop work order issued to local Nutley, NJ restaurant after the owner failed to pay more than $100,000 in back wages, fines, and penalties.
Work on a $97M solution to one of N.J.’s worst bottlenecks will begin in 2023
Driving Route 17 between Route 80 and Route 4 can be described in two words, nasty and frustrating. It’s a busy section between Maywood and Paramus that maddeningly narrows to two lanes in each direction. One driver described it as a “nightmare parade of brake lights in both directions,...
Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident
New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
brickunderground.com
5 NYC no-fee apartments for rent that come with free months
If you’re hunting for a rental apartment in New York City, there’s a sliver of good news: Concessions like landlord-paid broker fees or months of free rent are coming back, but only in pricier, new luxury buildings. Why? Thanks to skyrocketing rents—and slightly more listings on the market,...
Boiler explodes at North Shore University Hospital building
MANHASSET, N.Y. -- A boiler exploded Friday inside a building on the North Shore University Hospital campus in Manhasset. A door appeared to be blown out and at least one injury was reported. We're told no patients were inside the building, which is on Community Drive.
Boy, 16, Shot In Paterson
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest before dawn on Paterson’s north side, authorities confirmed. The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center after police found him on North 5th Street near Haledon Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint announcement.
‘Masses of people in our Staten Island parks;’ reaction pours in over news of possible migrant ship at Homeport
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Locals were caught off guard Friday after news broke of a cruise ship possibly docking at the Homeport in Stapleton to help deal with the city’s migrant crisis. The New York Post first reported that Mayor Eric Adams administration was close to a deal...
Beloved Restaurant On Monmouth County, NJ Boardwalk Closes After 33 Years Of Business
This one is going to hurt. Not only do I have another closing announcement, but it is for a business who has been operating for more than 30 years at the Jersey Shore. According to News12.com, "the iconic Avon Pavilion has closed after 33 years of service due to health reasons and the end of a contract."
People in NJ will sleep in car or tent on Oct. 22. But for many, it’s every night
SUMMIT — A New Jersey-based nonprofit, Family Promise, continues to work to prevent and end family homelessness, both in the Garden State and across the nation. It will host its 3rd annual “Night Without a Bed” social media challenge and event aimed at raising awareness of family homelessness, on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Woman killed in afternoon shooting in Newark, authorities say
A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Newark on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose, of East Orange, was found on the 400 block of Central Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Fonrose was brought to an area hospital, where she was...
