Montclair, NJ

jerseydigs.com

Double Dyme Tavern Opens in Redeveloped South Amboy Waterfront

Double Dyme Tavern, an upscale dive bar with craft cocktails and an elevated take on tavern-style cuisine, opened in South Amboy this summer as part of the extensive $500 million redevelopment of its waterfront. Situated at 528 Ridgeway Avenue, the tavern offers a seasonal menu that includes options such as...
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Ibby’s Falafel Listed for Sale in Jersey City

Ibby’s Falafel, a downtown Jersey City restaurant that has been serving the community for almost three decades, has put out a feeler aiming to find someone to take over the business. Ibby’s Falafel at 303 Grove Street has been listed for sale or rent through Exit Realty. The brochure...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations

Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Montclair, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Study Says Jersey City’s Downtown Grew Eighth Fastest in U.S. Over 10 Years

The well-documented building boom that has taken place in Jersey City ranks among the country’s best based on new research that examines America’s downtown cores. StorageCafe, a self-storage marketplace, has released a study profiling downtown apartment construction over the last decade. The company pulled data on multi-family units built within the 100 largest cities in the U.S. and then considered only new residences created within the downtown areas based on corresponding zip codes.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
baristanet.com

Fireworks at Montclair Council Meeting Over Shared Service Agreement with Glen Ridge

Montclair, NJ – It started with proclamations for Italian Heritage Month and Outpost in the Burbs’ 35th anniversary, but quickly devolved into one of the most heated council meetings in recent history, with Montclair’s Councilor at Large Bob Russo and Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford yelling across the room at each other, with Russo calling Stafford a “liar” and Stafford calling Russo’s remarks “despicable.” [go to 1:40 in the video below].
MONTCLAIR, NJ
bkreader.com

A Mystery Car is up for Grabs on Church Ave

The website of Key4All warns: “if you find it you can drive it! But so can anyone else with a key.”. As of this writing, there is a car sitting on the corner of Church Avenue in Brooklyn, apparently in the parking lot of a Burger King, that is […] Click here to view original web page at gothamist.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Woman killed by N.J. Transit train ID’d as local resident

New Jersey Transit police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train a train late Monday as a Bergen County resident. Kelly Bailey, 30, of Garfield, was struck about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman. Bailey...
GARFIELD, NJ
brickunderground.com

5 NYC no-fee apartments for rent that come with free months

If you’re hunting for a rental apartment in New York City, there’s a sliver of good news: Concessions like landlord-paid broker fees or months of free rent are coming back, but only in pricier, new luxury buildings. Why? Thanks to skyrocketing rents—and slightly more listings on the market,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Boy, 16, Shot In Paterson

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest before dawn on Paterson’s north side, authorities confirmed. The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center after police found him on North 5th Street near Haledon Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said in a joint announcement.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed in afternoon shooting in Newark, authorities say

A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Newark on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose, of East Orange, was found on the 400 block of Central Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Fonrose was brought to an area hospital, where she was...
NEWARK, NJ

