ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Preps For The Thorn Princess' Return
Spy x Family is gearing up to return with new episodes in just a few more days as part of the jam-packed Fall 2022 anime schedule, and one cosplay is ready for what's coming next with Yor Forger! The anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series debuted earlier this Spring and took over the world with the first half of its first season. But now that it's taken a break for the Summer, the series is ready to return this Fall with the second half of its big debut as the Forger Family gets ready to take on some of their biggest challenges yet.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Brings Back Robin's Wano Attire
One Piece's anime is now tearing its way through the fights across Onigashima as the Wano Country arc continues, and one awesome cosplay is showing Nico Robin some major love by tapping into her makeover for the third act! While the manga release of the series has officially set the stage for the next major arc following Wano's events, the anime has reached a very critical point in that final battle for the fate of Onigashima and the country as a whole. In fact, the Straw Hats are still getting into their respective final fights for the war with the latest episodes.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Explores Deku's Dark Side
My Hero Academia put UA Academy's heroes through hell and back thanks to the War Arc, which will be brought to life in season six later this week. As Shigaraki and his legions look to tear down Hero Society and build something far more dangerous, Deku will be front and center in this new fight and will see some serious changes to his character as a result. Labeled "Dark Deku", one cosplayer has brought to life the very different outfit that Midoriya will sport in doing everything he can to stop All For One.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Calls Upon the Mist Hashira Ahead of Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of anime's biggest franchises, and it is no wonder given its formidable cast. Tanjiro and Nezuko may be the stars of the show, but every slayer and Hashira we've met continues to build up the series. Of course, the anime will bring new fighters to center stage when season three drops and one of them will be the Mist Hashira himself. So of course, it was only a matter of time before one fan managed to nail Muichiro's look in a cosplay ahead of time.
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Preps Albedo for Season 4 Finale
Overlord is gearing up for the final episode of the fourth season, and one awesome cosplay is ready to see how it all ends with Albedo! The fourth season of the series taking on Kugane Maruyama and So-bin's original light novel series has been powering through the Summer 2022 anime schedule, but it's time for the season to end as many of its fellow anime have ended their runs already. Overlord's one of the last few holdouts before the Fall season kicks into high gear, but there's a question as to how this season will end.
“Skin, underwear, spacious,” was designer Yasuko Furuta’s signature three-word dictum this season. Her mantras often raise more questions than they answer. You’d be forgiven for anticipating something unexpectedly racy from Furuta after reading it. But that wouldn’t be her style. Instead, the additional skin on show was a hint of a bicep seen through the slashed sleeves of a tailored jacket, or a halter-neck top cut from shirting fabric and twisted to reveal just a little bit more shoulder. The underwear details, meanwhile, came in the form of lace and cotton bustiers that peeked out from behind low-cut tops. Furuta’s interpretation of the ongoing skin-baring trend was about celebrating sensuality rather than anything overtly risqué.
ComicBook
League of Legends' Cosplay Sees Arcane Sisters At War
Netflix has gone all-in when it comes to adapting video games into the anime world, with Castlevania and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners being two popular examples of animated series that became successful. With the streaming service currently working on projects including Far Cry, Onimusha, Devil May Cry, and more, the League of Legends adaptation, Arcane, was able to not just gain popularity but an Emmy for "Best Animated Series" to boot. Now, two cosplayers have recreated the struggle between sisters Vi and Jinx, with the siblings having quite a complicated history.
ComicBook
No Time to Die Producers Had to Convince Studio Execs to Kill James Bond
No Time to Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, did the unthinkable by killing the iconic character. Daniel Craig's final 007 outing ended with Bond sacrificing himself to save everyone else, marking the first time in the franchise any iteration of the character died. The series will continue with a new actor in the role and a new direction for the story, but it's not lost on fans just how significant that ending was. The producers had to work to convince the studio to allow it.
ComicBook
Power Rangers Reveals Returning Mighty Morphin Actors for 30th Anniversary Season
Hasbro's Pulse Con Power Rangers panel was full of welcome reveals, including new details and returns for the upcoming 30th anniversary season, which will be next year's Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. In addition to revealing the new original Ranger suits and several new details regarding the show's use of Zords and Sentai footage, Hasbro also revealed the return of two legendary Rangers from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which turned out to be Walter Emanuel Jones and David Yost. They even recorded a video message from the set of Cosmic Fury, teasing the 30th anniversary season and saying how excited they were to be a part of Cosmic Fury, and you can find everything they said and the video itself below.
ComicBook
Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Will Host New Event This Year
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's latest anime arc, Stone Ocean, not only introduces new viewers to the first female protagonist holding a Stand, but it also has the wildest Stand battles to be seen in the anime adaptation to date. With the latest episodes hitting Netflix earlier this September, a new event focusing on the Hirohiko Araki franchise might just give fans a hint as to when we can expect the final episodes to hit the streaming service and bring Jolyne's tale to a dramatic end.
ComicBook
The Flash Producer Barbara Muschietti Shares New Set Photo From Ezra Miller Movie
Warner Bros. and DC Comics recently completed a merger with Discovery and everything has been pretty up in the air. The newly minted Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a ton of changes under CEO David Zaslav, which sadly includes the cancelation of their recently filmed Batgirl. Zaslav inherited a ton of problems like the ongoing Ezra Miller situation, in which The Flash star has been accused of numerous crimes. Miller was arrested multiple times while in Hawaii, including for assault at a karaoke bar, and some other stuff. The actor recently apologized for his erratic behavior and the studio doubled down on their plans to release the superhero movie. Now, producer Barbara Muschietti has shared a new image from behind-the-scenes of the movie.
ComicBook
Junji Ito Is About to Enter the World of NFTs
The world of NFTs is rather vast, and since its popularization, millions have looked into its collectibility. Despite concerns over intellectualism and sustainability, NFTs are becoming bigger by the day. And not long ago, one of manga's most beloved creators confirmed they are releasing their own NFT series. The news...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Jungle’ On Prime Video, A Classic “Just One More Job” Story Set In A Near Future London
We’ve seen plenty of shows that tell their stories with a hip hop soundtrack. But we don’t think we’ve ever seen one where pertinent dialogue is given in the form of rhymes. A new British series on Prime Video has its characters rap through a lot of its dialogue, but somehow the lyrics make sense in the context of the story. JUNGLE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: As we see a ’70s-era digital clock quickly running backward, a man talks to someone else on the phone, and tells him about Pemba Island, off Tanzania. The Gist: Gogo (Ezra Elliott) is looking...
ComicBook
Naruto Announces Konoha Shinden Manga Adaptation
Naruto has been around for decades now, and the franchise is going on strong to this day. Fans have watched the series' heroes go from being untrained brats to the saviors of the world. These days, a new generation of ninjas is leading the Hidden Leaf into the next era, and fans just learned one Naruto novel is about to get its own manga.
ComicBook
Urusei Yatsura Reboot Hypes Release With New Trailer
The classic Urusei Yatsura franchise will be coming back with a new rebooted anime series in just a couple of weeks, and the series is celebrating with a new trailer showing off the best look at the new adaptation yet! With publisher Shogakukan now celebrating its 100th Anniversary, many of their franchises have been getting the special treatment. One of these is Rumiko Takahashi's first major work with the publisher, Urusei Yatsura, which launched in the pages of Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine back in the late 1970s. But now it's roaring back with a cool new anime adaptation!
ComicBook
Soul Eater Cosplay Crosses the Veil with Death the Kid
October is almost here, and that means anime fans are ready to welcome a packed season of hits. The fall cour promises to drop major shows like Chainsaw Man and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War to start, after all. Of course, fans will also make time to watch their favorite spooky series ahead of the Halloween season, and one fan is going viral thanks to their take on Soul Eater's most stylish hero.
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Teases Epic Finale With New Poster
With only two episodes left in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1, Prime Video is hyping fans up for the finale. The streaming services tweeted a new poster. "It's all led to this," the account tweeted. "Watch the epic finale for #TheRingsOfPower Friday, Oct 14 at 12am ET on @PrimeVideo." The poster features most of the members of the show's ensemble cast, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Durin (Owain Arthur), Nori (Markella Kavanagh), Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) are notably absent, which is certainly interesting as they're both suspected of possibly being Sauron in disguise.
ComicBook
Overwatch Is Officially Shutting Down
After launching back in 2016, Blizzard Entertainment is today officially gearing up to shut down its popular multiplayer game Overwatch. This is a move that fans knew was coming about ahead of time as Blizzard previously revealed that the original title would be closing as a way to make room for Overwatch 2. And while the launch of the sequel won't be taking place until later this week, fans are instead looking back on the original game as it nears its final hours.
ComicBook
One Piece: Red Enters The Fashion World With Uniqlo
One Piece: Red has become the biggest movie following Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates, with the fifteenth film bringing back Red-Haired Shanks while also introducing his daughter, the ultimate diva Uta. Now, to help in celebrating this new anime movie, Uniqlo is creating a new fashion line that was focus on the Straw Hats' looks that are featured in the movie. With these new aesthetics coming to the United States on the silver screen this November, the partnership will be hitting right during the spooky season.
