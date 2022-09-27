Hernando County Issues Mandatory Evacuations For Zones A, B, & C

HERNANDO COUNTY, Flas. – Hernando County Emergency Management continues to monitor Hurricane Ian.

Evacuation Orders and Public Shelter Openings Mandatory Evacuations have been issued for all areas west of US 19, which includes evacuation zones A, B, and C.

All residents living in coastal and low-lying areas, as well as manufactured homes county-wide, are included.

Residents are advised to seek safe shelter with family or friends that reside in a safe structure. If this is not a possibility, a public shelter will open at 9 a.m. today Tuesday September 27, 2022 at the below address for residents in these areas.

Challenger K-8 – Special Needs 13400 Elgin Blvd. Spring Hill, FL 34609

If you are needing the Special Needs Shelter and have a pet, transportation from either your house or shelter location for your pet is done through Animal Control with Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. Please call Hernando County Public Information Center at 352-754-4083 to arrange pick up.

The Mining Association Enrichment Center – General Population and Pet Friendly 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34601

Explorer K-8 – General Population and Pet Friendly 10252 Northcliffe Blvd., Spring Hill, FL 34608

Pet-Friendly Shelter Tips:

Hernando County Animal Services tips for Pet-Friendly Sheltering during declared emergencies. Our citizens and their animals are housed in separate sections of the designated shelter(s). Designated shelters are typically Hernando County Schools. Animals will be housed in crates in a different location than where general population is located. If you need to seek shelter with your pet during a declared emergency the following list will help you be prepared:

Bring your own appropriately sized crate (County resources are limited)

Bring all your dogs required medications

Bring several days’ worth of your animals’ food

Ensure your dog is current on all vaccinations

Bring your own leash and collar. Ensure your dog is trained to walk on a leash

Bring any toys and/or bedding that will make your animal comfortable.

If your animal is fearful or shy, bring sheets to cover the crate while still allowing airflow.

If you bring a crate place something unique on it to distinguish it from others.

Understand that your animal will not be housed in the same section as you; however, you will have access to your animal.

Do not buy different snacks or food for the animal that they are not accustomed to, this will often cause the animals to have digestive issues; particularly when they are already stressed.

If your animal has any propensity to bite animals or humans, please obtain and utilize a muzzle.

Bring spray cleaner, paper towels etc., to be able to clean your animal’s crate.

Sandbag Locations:

Linda Pedersen Park 6300 Shoal Line Blvd. Spring Hill, FL 34609

Anderson Snow Park 1360 Anderson Snow Rd. Spring Hill, FL 34609

*Enter through the service road between the park and the gymnastics place, the sand is located at the end.

Ridge Manor Community Center 34240 Cortez Blvd. Ridge Manor, FL 33523

City of Brooksville DPW 600 S Brooksville Ave. Brooksville, FL 34601

These self-serve sandbag sites will remain open until weather conditions begin to deteriorate. This is a self-serve sandbag site ONLY, please bring your own shovel.

