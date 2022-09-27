ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nurse's tragic final call to his girlfriend before plunging off 3,560ft peak on Mount Snowdon: Inquest hears 30-year-old phoned to say he was on his way back down before getting lost in fog and falling to death, inquest hears

By Jonathan Rose For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A trainee nurse died in a fall after losing his way while descending from the mist-covered top of 3,560ft Snowdon, an inquest heard today.

Doncaster hospital worker Ade Ajayi, 30, had travelled to North Wales for a short break with his partner but went up the peak alone.

An inquest at Caernarfon heard he spoke to his partner at the summit at 9.30am on June 6 and intended to descend the Llanberis path, following the mountain railway. He’d taken a photograph on his watch.

But Eleanor Forde called police in the afternoon after her 'wonderful, caring' partner was two hours late returning from his walk.

Two walkers below the cliffs, which were more than 300ft high, came across Mr Ajayi's body.

Elfyn Jones, of the Llanberis mountain rescue team, said he had probably entered a deep and slippery gully unsuitable for unroped walkers. There was thick mist. Mr Ajayi had unsurvivable injuries.

Doncaster hospital worker Ade Ajayi (pictured), 30, had travelled to North Wales for a short break with his partner but went up the peak alone
An inquest at Caernarfon heard he spoke to his partner at the summit at 9.30am on June 6 and intended to descend the Llanberis path, following the mountain railway. He'd taken a photograph on his watch

In a statement, Eleanor described Ade as 'a wonderful and caring' person who 'loved life and lived it to the full'.

She added: 'He loved his patients and they adored him. He would always go out of his way to help them, nothing was too much trouble when it came to them.

'My heart is completely broken and I can't believe he is not around anymore.. My world is shattered and even our little dogs are still looking for him.

'Ade will be missed more than I can ever express. His memory will always be treasured by me and by those who knew and loved him.'

Coroner Katie Sutherland said that despite medical evidence showing Ade suffered a heart defect the medical cause of death had been given as 'multiple injuries likely related to a fall'.

She said: 'It is more likely, based on the evidence, that Ade suffered a fall after he simply lost his way, bearing in mind weather conditions.

'It is more likely than not he has either slipped or tripped whilst descending having lost his way. I will record the cause of death as multiple injuries due to a fall.'

Ms Sutherland reached a conclusion of accidental death.

But Eleanor Forde (right) called police in the afternoon after her 'wonderful, caring' partner was two hours late returning from his walk
Two walkers below the cliffs, which were more than 300ft high, came across Mr Ajayi's body

She said: 'He was clearly doing something that he loved he had the appropriate equipment and footwear - that has been given to me in evidence by a number of witnesses.

'It is likely that he has lost his way and poor weather conditions in such treacherous areas have sadly caused his death.'

Addressing Eleanor, the coroner said: 'I can’t begin to imagine the fear and the worry you felt on that day when Ade didn't return and I am sure you continue to live with the grief and real tragic circumstances of how Ade came by his death.'

Colleagues at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust paid tribute to 'much-loved and respected' Mr Ajayi, a member of a rehab team at Montagu Hospital at Mexborough.

'As a trainee nursing associate he always put his patients first and typified all that is good about the NHS.

'We have no doubt that he would have gone on to have a long and fruitful career at the Trust, making a difference to so many,' Trust bosses said online.

'Colleagues describe Ade as having a heart of gold and someone who was a pleasure to work with and who could light up a room.

'They say Ade always showed boundless compassion when dealing with individuals, and was a confidant and friend to so many.'

Lexi Grace
1d ago

how very sad.... God bless him and may he rest in peace... condolences to his family and friends 🙏🙏

