Tagovailoa (concussion) has received 'clean' results on all medical examinations, including an MRI on his neck, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Tagovailoa remains in the league's concussion protocol, but he's at least avoided suffering any fractures in his neck or similar injuries. Coach Mike McDaniel has declined to offer an expected recovery timetable for the third-year quarterback, per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, saying "it's all about Tua the person." Teddy Bridgewater would be in line to start Week 5 versus the Jets if Tagovailoa is unavailable, and it certainly seems likely that the Dolphins will proceed cautiously with his recovery. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Tagovailoa is expected to be interviewed next week as part of the NFL's and NFLPA's investigation into his having been cleared to retake the field Week 3 versus the Bills. Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports that the unaffiliated neurotrama consultant involved in clearing Tagovailoa versus Buffalo has been fired as a result of the NFLPA's initial findings.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO