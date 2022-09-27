ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Match Preview: Chelsea Women Host West Ham United

By Melissa Edwards
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

Chelsea return to Kingsmeadow ahead of their third Women's Super League fixture.

A return to winning ways against Manchester City in their 2-0 victory last weekend has put Chelsea up into fifth of the WSL table, as they prepare to take on West Ham United tomorrow evening.

The tie, which should have originally opened the Blues' 2022/23 account at Stamford Bridge before it was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, is always a fruitful day for supporters.

West Ham are yet to take all three points from a match versus Emma Hayes' side, since they were promoted to the top division back in 2018, and have only drawn once at Kingsmeadow during that debut season under the current Liverpool manager Matt Beard.

England scoring v West Ham last season.

IMAGO / PA Images

The teams have faced each other a total of 11 times across all competitions, with Chelsea being victorious in eight and walking away with some pretty big scorelines; including an 8-0 in 2020 and a 6-0 the following year.

In the same fixture last season, goals from Bethany England and Erin Cuthbert sealed yet another win over their London rivals.

However, as the WSL has seen already this season there have been some shocking results, such as Chelsea's defeat to newly promoted Liverpool , and the Hammers will be up for chancing their luck.

Chelsea celebrating last week versus Manchester City.

IMAGO / PA Images

A strong opening day triumph over Everton will give Paul Konchesky's side some well-earned confidence and may finally bring a battle to South West London.

Chelsea Transfer Room

