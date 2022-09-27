The Jackson Clinic is holding a Wellness Check Seminar at the Millbrook Senior Center today from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Keith Adamson, Director of Business Development and Marketing for Jackson Hospital is excited by the turnout and expects up to 80 people throughout the day to receive checks on their vascular, glucose, cardiology and pulmonary health. Jan Hill, CNO for Jackson Hospital, who is also on-hand today says, “It is so important to get your health checked at any age, [and] this is just one of the ways that Jackson can care for our community.”

MILLBROOK, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO