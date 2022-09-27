ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

selmasun.com

Selma Housing Authority to host signup day for Emergency Rental Assistance, R.O.S.S. program

Selma Housing Authority (SHA) will host a signup day for Emergency Rental Assistance Alabama to help with utility and rent bills and the R.O.S.S. program on Oct. 6. "The R.O.S.S. Program matches public housing families with the supportive services needed to enable them to live independently and succeed in the workplace while achieving economic self-sufficiency," said a post on SHA's Facebook page.
SELMA, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Millbrook Senior Center Health Fair presented by the Jackson Clinic (9 a.m. – 3 p.m. today)

The Jackson Clinic is holding a Wellness Check Seminar at the Millbrook Senior Center today from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Keith Adamson, Director of Business Development and Marketing for Jackson Hospital is excited by the turnout and expects up to 80 people throughout the day to receive checks on their vascular, glucose, cardiology and pulmonary health. Jan Hill, CNO for Jackson Hospital, who is also on-hand today says, “It is so important to get your health checked at any age, [and] this is just one of the ways that Jackson can care for our community.”
MILLBROOK, AL
selmasun.com

Uniontown Recreation Center to host free dental care Oct. 8-9

Uniontown Recreation Center will host free dental care sponsored by the National Association for the Prevention of Starvation on Oct. 8 and 9. Fillings and extractions will be provided, with priority given to those without insurance. Dental care will be given from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 8...
UNIONTOWN, AL
selmasun.com

DFC thanks supporters with banquet at Selma High School

Drug Free Communities of Dallas County held a banquet for its supporters Sept. 14 in the Selma High School media center. Director Jerria Martin said she hosts the event to thank businesses and individuals that support DFC. “The beautiful thing about DFC is when we get together, you’re going to...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Selma grave of William Rufus King, Alabama’s only U.S. vice president, vandalized with black paint

The Selma gravesite of Alabama’s only U.S. vice president was defaced Friday after vandals splashed black paint on the mausoleum holding the tomb of William Rufus King. King, who was also a U.S. senator representing Alabama, briefly served as vice president during the Franklin Pierce administration, holding the post from March 4, 1853 until his death in Selma nearly a month later on April 15, 1853.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Selma mayor, City Council, at odds over employee pay raises

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Selma has less than a week to pass its fiscal 2023 budget. Mayor James Perkins and the City Council have been struggling to come to an agreement on specific line items in his proposed budget. One of those items the mayor has advocated...
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Dallas County Set to Collect Selma City Property Taxes

Dallas County officials are is gearing up for tax collection season. And it’s the first year the county will be collecting the property taxes for both the city of Selma — and the rest of the county. Property owners in Selma won’t be going to City Hall to...
SELMA, AL
wbrc.com

Find out if you’re owed money simply by searching your name

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There might be money with your name on it sitting in a vault in Montgomery. “We have unclaimed property from 1971 going forward, it never goes away, we hold it in perpetuity,” said Mike Myers, Director, Unclaimed Property Division, Alabama State Treasury. There’s more...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Selma Senior Shot Answering the Door at Her Home

A 70 year old woman is shot and killed Wednesday night at her home in east Selma. Now police are asking for help from the community — to try and find her killer. It’s the 3rd consecutive week — that someone has been shot to death — in the Queen City.
SELMA, AL
AL.com

Legacy Plaza opens next to Legacy Museum in Montgomery

The Legacy Plaza, located next to the Legacy Museum in Montgomery, opened on Wednesday as a gathering place for visitors to reflect on their experience at the museum that focuses on the history of slavery and mass incarceration. “It’s going to be basically a gathering place,” said attorney Bryan Stevenson,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

DA: Multiple people shot in Perry County

UNIONTOWN, Ala. (WSFA) - Perry County’s district attorney said multiple people were shot in Uniontown Wednesday night. District Attorney Michael Jackson said it happened sometime after 9 p.m. He did not give the exact location. Jackson said five or six people, including the shooter, were taken to hospitals in...
PERRY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

25 officers graduate from Montgomery Police Academy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Twenty-five men and women were given their diplomas from the Montgomery Police Academy Tuesday. For 15 weeks, future officers went through what class coordinator Sgt. Ebony Bailey says was pressure, which she says was a test to see if officers could make the cut. Police officer...
MONTGOMERY, AL
utv44.com

Police investigating "death notebook" found at Alabama middle school

CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — Police are investigating after the discovery of a "Death Notebook" with a list of student names at Calera Middle School Wednesday. In a letter to parents, the school said the notebook discovered is similar to a notebook in a Netflix series that, "has supernatural powers such that a person listed in the notebook could die based on whatever methods are determined by the writer."
CALERA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police to make ‘special announcement’ at 1 p.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to make a “special announcement.”. According to a release from the department, Chief Darryl Albert will give this announcement from inside the Criminal Investigation Division. WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage on our...
MONTGOMERY, AL

