Starmer: Working-class background gave me ‘hope’ and ‘impatience’

By Christopher McKeon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Sir Keir Starmer leaned on his working-class background to cast Labour as party of aspiration as he made his leader’s speech to the party conference in Liverpool.

The Labour leader has often referred to his upbringing as the son of a toolmaker and a nurse. But in his speech on Tuesday he developed this theme further, saying growing up working class in the 1970s had given him both hope and impatience.

In a personal section of his speech, he said: “I remember what rising prices feel like. I remember when our phone was cut off because we couldn’t pay the bill. How hard it is to make ends meet. It wasn’t easy.

If you’re born without privilege, you don’t have time for messing around

Sir Keir Starmer

“But there’s something else I remember about being working class in the 1970s: hope.

“Not a grandiose, utopian dream kind of hope. A hope that was ordinary, basic, taken for granted. Because like all families, although we had our ups and downs, my parents never doubted for one second that things would get better.”

He added: “They worked their socks off and gave me the gift of opportunity. That gift drives me to make sure no one, anywhere in this country, is held back by their circumstances.”

Sir Keir went on to say his background had given him an impatience that drove him as both a lawyer and a politician.

He said: “If you’re born without privilege, you don’t have time for messing around.

“You don’t walk around problems without fixing them, and you don’t surrender to the instincts of organisations that won’t face up to change.”

Linking these themes, he promised to restore hope to working people whose spirit had been “ground down” after “12 long years”, saying families would be able to “aspire again, look forward with hope again” after the first term of a Labour government.

The Labour leader returned several times to the theme of aspiration, mentioning the word seven times in his 50-minute speech.

This included a promise to “back working people’s aspiration” on home ownership, which saw Sir Keir return again to his background and comment that the “pebble-dashed semi” he grew up in “meant everything to my family”.

His comments appeared to be a direct response to Conservative pledges to create an “aspiration nation”.

In her first appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions on September 7, Liz Truss claimed Sir Keir did not “understand aspiration”.

But on Tuesday the Labour leader said it was the Conservatives who did not understand aspiration, saying they had “chocked it off for working people”.

Referring to the mini-budget on Friday, Sir Keir said: “Make no mistake about it, in one bold move on Friday the Tory party gave up on any claim it may have had to be a party of aspiration.”

The Independent

Online Safety Bill amendment to be brought forward after Molly Russell inquest

An Online Safety Bill amendment will be brought forward to help bereaved parents access information about social media companies, a peer said after the landmark ruling over 14-year-old Molly Russell’s death.Baroness Beeban Kidron said she will table a change to the proposed legislation in the House of Lords after a coroner concluded content viewed on the internet contributed to the schoolgirl’s death.Molly died in November 2017 after engaging with 2,100 depression, self-harm or suicide-related posts over a period of six months, an inquest at North London Coroner’s Court heard.Despite appearing a “normal, healthy girl” flourishing at school, she was suffering...
U.K.
The Independent

Indian visa nightmare wrecks holiday plans for thousands

“Our dream holiday to India, booked in 2019, has just collapsed in tatters.” That is how one of thousands of British travellers summed up how a red tape tangle has ruined plans for an October escape to Goa.Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the vast majority of UK visitors to India entered India on an eVisa – a relatively simple online system similar to the US Esta scheme.India closed its borders when the crisis spread, and the service was suspended.Then the nation opened up to tourism in February 2022, and the eVisa system was restored. Yet while nationals of 156 countries, from Afghanistan...
TRAVEL
