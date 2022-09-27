-0- The two fatalities from the Sept. 18th shooting at Las Margaritas in Kenosha have been identified as 33-year-old Houston Oliver of Kenosha and 35-year-old James Alexander-Hood of Racine. Two others who were shot have been released from area hospitals. In a news release, Kenosha police said the investigation is still "very active" but that no suspects are in custody. A department spokesman tells WGTD that the shooting was not a random act of violence and had been preceded by a fight. The owner of the bar posted last week that she voluntarily turned in her licenses to operate. A funeral service for Oliver was held last week. He reportedly leaves behind a three-year-old son. A gofundme account has been established.

MOUNT PLEASANT, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO