Kenosha, WI

kenosha.com

Lakeshore Pedal Tours offering ghost tours throughout October

Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
KENOSHA, WI
Q985

Amazing Wisconsin Airbnb With Indoor Heated Pool A Bar And Arcade!

We found this AWESOME vacation home near Milwaukee Wisconsin!. Looking to get away, but not too far away? This Airbnb near Milwaukee Wisconsin is the perfect vacation spot!. The awesome thing about this property is that it has an amazing heated indoor pool area, a bar/game room, and access to the park/lake! The property is nestled over an acre giving you space to spread out while being 30 minutes from downtown Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha native shares Ian aftermath from Naples, Florida

NAPLES, Fla. – The past couple of nights FOX6 News has been sharing the stories of people in Florida with ties to Wisconsin – people who are braving Hurricane Ian. One woman from Kenosha was in the middle of it all – and shared her story from Naples, Florida.
NAPLES, FL
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Kenosha, WI
Lifestyle
City
Kenosha, WI
WISN

Brookfield family watches Hurricane Ian hit Florida vacation home

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A Brookfield man is heading to Florida to check on the damage from Hurricane Ian. His second home is on North Captiva Island, where the hurricane made landfall Wednesday. Mike Anderson said Thursday he never paid much attention to Florida hurricanes until he bought a townhouse...
BROOKFIELD, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Man supposed to do some remodeling, reportedly grows weed instead at Lake Geneva area home

A Bloomfield man faces several drug-related charges after reportedly growing marijuana in a home outside Lake Geneva that he was supposed to be remodeling. Charles G. Kummerow Jr., 42, of 1355 Hillside Dr., has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense, repeater; felony bail jumping, repeater; possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
Q985

Take a Walk On the Darker Side of One of Wisconsin’s Most Beautiful Towns

Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a tourist hotspot known for its beauty and fun things to do, but it also has a spooky history it's just dying to show you. Lake Geneva is primarily a resort town that people flock to during the summer months. Besides offering plenty of fun in the sun, Lake Geneva is also home to several historical mansions that people love to see and envision themselves living in, but any old building, no matter how beautiful it is, often has some spooky stories to tell.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
Person
Robin
kenosha.com

Podiatry Clinic: Walking on Sunshine

Healthy Connections is published by Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. A problem or pain in your feet can wreak havoc on your quality of life. When living with a foot or ankle injury or wound, what were once carefree steps can quickly become the painful focal point of daily life. LIVING...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ian hits Florida, former Milwaukee resident hunkers down

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, Sept. 28, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. Here in Wisconsin, we're used to preparing for a very different kind of storm. FOX6 News checked in with Phil Gerbyshak, a former Milwaukee resident now living in Florida.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Kenoshan of the Week: Khaila Wilcoxon

Known by many as "Schak" in the community, Horschak was a respected sports writer for the Kenosha News during a 22-year run covering two stints from 1995 to 2018. The Marquette University graduate is Kenosha.com’s first managing editor. Khaila Wilcoxon can pinpoint the moment in her life when she...
KENOSHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
wgtd.org

Briefs: Las Margaritas Update; Shooting at Delta Hotel

-0- The two fatalities from the Sept. 18th shooting at Las Margaritas in Kenosha have been identified as 33-year-old Houston Oliver of Kenosha and 35-year-old James Alexander-Hood of Racine. Two others who were shot have been released from area hospitals. In a news release, Kenosha police said the investigation is still "very active" but that no suspects are in custody. A department spokesman tells WGTD that the shooting was not a random act of violence and had been preceded by a fight. The owner of the bar posted last week that she voluntarily turned in her licenses to operate. A funeral service for Oliver was held last week. He reportedly leaves behind a three-year-old son. A gofundme account has been established.
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. 7 Mile Fair is one of the largest markets in Wisconsin. Located in the town of Caledonia, 7 Mile is just a short drive away from Racine and Milwaukee. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to delicious food.
WISCONSIN STATE
kenosha.com

Safe Harbor Humane Society’s ‘Walk for Paws’ fundraiser set for Sunday

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. It’s no surprise Safe Harbor Humane Society Fundraising Coordinator Erin Lenegar hoped for nice weather for the organization’s Walk...
KENOSHA, WI
