Shoshoni is still making headway in a very competitive 1A 9-Man classification as they took care of Riverside on Thursday 47-6. For the Wranglers, it was pretty much the Pehton Truempler show as he ran wild over the Riverside defense. It started out with a 9-yard run for a touchdown in the 1st quarter to put the Wranglers up 6-0. That was followed by a short TD pass from Alex Mills to Trey Fike so that gave Shoshoni a 13-point lead. Cannon Campbell got into the act for Shoshoni with a 2-yard run for a score and the successful 2-point try, the Wranglers assumed a 21-0 lead. Truempler added 2 more first-half touchdowns and finished with 187 yards rushing on the night and the lead was 33 at the halftime intermission.

SHOSHONI, WY ・ 3 HOURS AGO