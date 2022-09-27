Read full article on original website
Related
From the £25,000 wreck to the £25m home with an indoor pool: what three house sales tell us about modern Britain
Thousands of homes are sold each day across the country, and each has its own story, from the drug- and crime-ridden streets of a former mining town to the ever more bizarre demands of the super-rich
George Ward death: Drag Race UK star who performed as Cherry Valentine dies aged 28
Drag queen George Ward, best known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28. The performer, who appeared on the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, died on Sunday (18 September), his family announced. A statement from his family was released on Friday...
howafrica.com
Labour MP Rupa Huq Suspended For Making ‘Racist Comments’ About UK’s First Black Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng
Rupa Huq, a Labour MP has been suspended for making ‘racist comments’ about UK’s first black Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. Huq had claimed that Kwasi was “superficially black” at a party conference panel event titled “what’s next for Labour’s Agenda on Race?”. She...
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
IN THIS ARTICLE
500 foreign criminals deported last month – same number of migrants crossing Channel daily
MINISTERS returned 500 criminals last month — the same as the number of migrants crossing the Channel in a single day. A total of 227 foreign criminals and 306 immigration offenders have been removed from the UK in September and returned to countries including Romania and Zimbabwe, the Home Office announced.
Liz Truss lost for words during grilling from local radio on economic turmoil
The Prime Minister was lost for words at points as she faced her first round of interviews with the press following the economic fallout of the mini-budget.Liz Truss engaged in a lengthy pause on one occasion when asked by a local BBC radio station about the impact of her tax-cutting agenda on people’s mortgages across the UK.The Prime Minister also claimed she would lobby her own Health Secretary and deputy, Therese Coffey, in an attempt to see the roof of one of her constituency’s nearest large hospitals replaced.As Ms Truss defended Government borrowing aimed at cutting taxes to promote...
BBC
Thousands of children trapped in temporary homes in London
More than 75,000 children are stuck in temporary accommodation due to insufficient housebuilding and low benefits, studies have concluded. Reports from University College London and the Centre for London thinktank found the cost of living crisis could increase homelessness in the capital. The reports found 56,500 households, including 75,580 children,...
The Tab
10 reasons to join the Cambridge Tab
A new year is rapidly approaching which can mean only one thing, it’s time to join a new society! And what could possibly be a better option for an eager fresher or a bored second year than joining Cambridge’s most popular student society: the Tab!. Applications are open...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tatler.com
For £30 million, Cheshire’s finest country house could be yours
The Legh family house is on the market for the first time in history. One of the finest country houses in England, Adlington Hall is nestled in the heart of Cheshire, and boasts a magnificent 1,921 acres. The Legh family is one of the best-established aristocratic families in the land....
BBC
Anger as newspaper claims Liverpool has no significant culture
Liverpool City Region's mayor has demanded an apology after an article claimed the city had no cultural facilities of "any great significance". The story in Thursday's Daily Telegraph examined the battle between Liverpool and Glasgow to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Author Ben Lawrence also said Liverpool had "no...
BBC
Scotland's Covid levels remain highest in UK
The number of people with Covid in Scotland appeared to rise last week. The latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) survey showed levels remained the highest in the UK. The report said the trend for people in private households in Scotland testing positive for Covid-19 was "uncertain" in the week ending September 20.
Rees-Mogg booed by protesters in Birmingham as Tory conference kicks off
Jacob Rees-Mogg has been chased and heckled by protesters in Birmingham where the Conservative Party conference is under way.The Business Secretary faced a hostile reception as he crossed Victoria Square in the city centre, where hundreds of demonstrators had gathered to vent their anger at the Government.Escorted by several police officers, Mr Rees-Mogg was pursued by a loudly booing and jeering crowd, some of whom shouted “Tory scum”, as he headed towards his party’s annual gathering at the nearby International Convention Centre.Mr Rees-Mogg played down the protests as a “fact of democracy”.Speaking to Sky News while being led through the...
EXCLUSIVE: How plunging pound will hit YOUR holiday: Cost of day out in New York for holidaying British couple soars from £529 to £650 - while New Yorkers coming to London see price plummet from $655 to $560
The plunging pound is set to send the cost of foreign holidays rocketing, with a British couple in New York spending more than £100 extra for a day of activities compared to the start of April, according to new estimates. On the other hand, huge savings for Americans visiting...
Thousands march in Cardiff calling for Welsh independence
Rally by campaigners, who say Westminster government does not serve nation’s best interests, is second in a few months
The Guardian view on the Tory conference: a carnival of shame
The choice of a new leader was never going to solve problems that have been amassed during 12 years of Conservative government, but even Liz Truss’s fiercest critics have been surprised by her efficiency at making things worse. Her government’s plan for growth seems to be exploding on the launch pad before it has had a chance to take off. On Sunday the former cabinet minister Michael Gove indicated that he would not vote for Ms Truss’s package because it was wrong to be cutting tax for the wealthiest when so many were suffering. It is style as well as substance that is a problem. It looks callous for the chancellor be at a cocktail party celebrating the mini‑budget with bankers who are its biggest winners. The prime minister did say that she had got things wrong. But, rather than a course correction, Ms Truss doubled down.
What the papers say – October 2
Backbench plotting against Liz Truss and a significant development in the Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder investigation are splashed across the front pages.A poll by The Observer finds three-quarters of UK voters believe the Prime Minister and Chancellor have “lost control” of the economy.OBSERVER: “Voters abandon Tories as faith in economic competence dives” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Uj6WBzbLHU— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 1, 2022Senior Government backbenchers tell The Independent that Ms Truss has just days to row back tax and welfare cuts before facing a rebellion that could see her ousted from No 10 by Christmas.Sunday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Tories tell Truss: U-turn now or face...
U.K.・
How Columnist Marina Hyde Became Britain’s Chronicler-In-Chief
The U.K. is in the stifling, sweaty grips of a historic heatwave, but in the library of The Standard in London, a fire is roaring. It’s a slightly bemusing choice, but then, so is the hotel’s book arrangement—take the “Politics” section, which is housed next to “Tragedy.” “It’s not the classic Dewey Decimal system is it,” deadpans Marina Hyde, 48, surveying the room as she settles into a leather armchair in front of “Environmental Sciences” and “Despair.”
The Tab
Stop the Music: We spoke to the new student campaign targeting spiking in KCL nightclubs
This September, huge flocks of freshers are jumping in on the uni nightlife scene as Covid restrictions have become almost non-existent. But while they don’t have to worry about diseases other than the Freshers’ Flu, going out every night of the week is still anything but safe. The...
Number of ‘dental deserts’ across England growing, figures show
The number of “dental deserts” is growing across England, according to a new analysis.The Local Government Association (LGA) said figures show a lack of NHS dentists in several parts of the country, with deprived and rural areas having fewer dentists than richer and urban areas.The LGA, which represents more than 350 councils in England and Wales, said the Government must address shortages in NHS dentistry.Previous reports have found some people are turning to DIY dentistry after being unable to access care.The new analysis of data, collected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and published as a rate per 1,000 residents...
U.K.・
BBC
Bus fares frozen until 2025 in West Midlands
Bus fares in the West Midlands will be frozen at their current prices until 2025, the region's mayor said. A standard day ticket on operators including National Express and Stagecoach will not rise about £4.20, Andy Street announced. The West Midlands was allocated £87.9m in government funding earlier this...
Comments / 0