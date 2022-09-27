Read full article on original website
Related
NECN
Boston Area Hospitals at High Risk of Flooding During a Storm, Study Finds
Boston is one of the city's at highest risk of flooding at its hospitals in the event of a major storm, based on sea level rise predictions in the next century, according to a new study from Harvard. According to the study, which focused on the Atlantic and Gulf coasts,...
NECN
Outdoor Dining in Boston's North End Is Done For Year, Months After Controversial Start
The chill in the October air is a sure sign that Boston's North End outdoor dining program has come to an end for the year, meaning traffic is back to two lanes on all streets in the city's historic neighborhood. Friday was the final night for diners to partake in...
NECN
Were Warning Signs About Light Poles Ignored? Boston Residents Want to Know
Questions are being raised after a woman was hit by a light pole in Boston's Seaport this week, leaving her severely injured. Now residents want to know if warning signs were ignored. NBC10 Boston has learned the city of Boston was made aware of the conditions of the poles before...
Turnto10.com
Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases
(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPTV
Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Entertainment. Country music singer Luke Bryan has rescheduled three Florida shows that were initially scheduled for later this week and weekend,...
NECN
‘Terror, Trauma and Rage': Worker Reports Noose Found at Union Office Desk
Rich Summers was hired as a union representative in March 2020 at the National Association of Government Employees in Quincy, Massachusetts. The position at NAGE took him on the road to meet with government employees at RMV branches around the state. "I loved the job," Summers told the NBC10 Investigators...
NECN
MAP: Where the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Has Been Seen in Mass.
Scientists in Massachusetts are closely tracking a growing presence of an invasive insect that's not only harmful to agriculture, but a pest to communities they infest. Spotted lanternflies, while not new to the Bay State, are being found in more communities across the commonwealth. Worcester this month became the fourth to identify an infestation of them.
NECN
New Lawsuit Alleges Man, 39, Died Due to Neglect While in Custody of Boston Police
Thirty-nine-year-old Cristhian Geigel died while in police custody at a Boston precinct, according to a new lawsuit filed this month by Geigel’s family. The lawsuit claims Geigel was showing obvious signs of opioid intoxication, and police officers at the D-4 station did nothing about it. “He was completely neglected...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco's Boston HQ After Negotiations Fail
Over 100 employees rallied outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts, Saturday morning as they officially went on strike amid ongoing contract disputes with the company, which is the largest food distributor in New England. Workers arrived at the food distribution company's building at midnight holding signs, jeering at...
NECN
NBC10 Boston, NECN and Telemundo Boston to Host ‘Governor's Race: The First Debate'
NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN will host, broadcast and livestream a one hour live gubernatorial debate on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 7 p.m.: “Governor’s Race: The First Debate.” The debate will be the first televised Massachusetts gubernatorial debate between Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl and will originate from inside the NBCUniversal Boston Media Center located at 189 B St., in Needham, Massachusetts.
This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US
It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
NECN
Bicyclist Struck By Vehicle in Boston
A person riding a bike was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Boston, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital following the collision, which happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Massachusetts Ave. at Commonwealth Ave., police and EMS confirmed. There was no immediate word on their injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
NECN
New England Has 3 of the Best Apple Orchards in the Country, New Ranking Says
With that cool fall breeze becoming more common these days, you may find yourself breaking out the flannel shirts and enjoying a "PSL" (short for pumpkin spice latte) more and more. And as September comes to a close, it may also be time to head out to the orchard and...
Police: Woman reportedly driven into Rhode Island river by man she met on dating app
Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly driven into the Seekonk River by someone she met on a dating app.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston
USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
98online.com
Man ‘drove woman he met on a dating app into a river’
(MSN) A woman said a man she met on a dating app drove her into a river after getting annoyed with her. Police found the victim, who has not yet been identified, crying and still soaking wet near a boat launch in Providence, Rhode Island early on Sunday morning. She...
NECN
Chelsea Looking to Hire Emergency Dispatchers
Attention Chelsea residents – if you’re looking for a job that makes a difference, this may be your chance. The city of Chelsea is looking to fill two emergency dispatcher positions. The director of the emergency call center said they’re not dealing with a staffing shortage overall, but...
The Swellesley Report
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
fallriverreporter.com
New Orleans woman accused of killing Westport woman receives not guilty verdict
FALL RIVER, MA / NEW ORLEANS, LA – A woman accused of killing a Westport woman has been found not guilty. According to NOLA.com, in a July trial in New Orleans, Louisiana, jurors ruled that the death of 55-year-old Amber Mello was a tragic accident and not a felony.
Comments / 0