Boston, MA

Turnto10.com

Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases

(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
WPTV

Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Hurricane Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Entertainment. Country music singer Luke Bryan has rescheduled three Florida shows that were initially scheduled for later this week and weekend,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NECN

MAP: Where the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly Has Been Seen in Mass.

Scientists in Massachusetts are closely tracking a growing presence of an invasive insect that's not only harmful to agriculture, but a pest to communities they infest. Spotted lanternflies, while not new to the Bay State, are being found in more communities across the commonwealth. Worcester this month became the fourth to identify an infestation of them.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco's Boston HQ After Negotiations Fail

Over 100 employees rallied outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts, Saturday morning as they officially went on strike amid ongoing contract disputes with the company, which is the largest food distributor in New England. Workers arrived at the food distribution company's building at midnight holding signs, jeering at...
PLYMPTON, MA
NECN

NBC10 Boston, NECN and Telemundo Boston to Host ‘Governor's Race: The First Debate'

NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN will host, broadcast and livestream a one hour live gubernatorial debate on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 7 p.m.: “Governor’s Race: The First Debate.” The debate will be the first televised Massachusetts gubernatorial debate between Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl and will originate from inside the NBCUniversal Boston Media Center located at 189 B St., in Needham, Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA
94.9 HOM

This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US

It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NECN

Bicyclist Struck By Vehicle in Boston

A person riding a bike was struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in Boston, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital following the collision, which happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Massachusetts Ave. at Commonwealth Ave., police and EMS confirmed. There was no immediate word on their injuries.
BOSTON, MA
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston

USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
BOSTON, MA
98online.com

Man ‘drove woman he met on a dating app into a river’

(MSN) A woman said a man she met on a dating app drove her into a river after getting annoyed with her. Police found the victim, who has not yet been identified, crying and still soaking wet near a boat launch in Providence, Rhode Island early on Sunday morning. She...
NECN

Chelsea Looking to Hire Emergency Dispatchers

Attention Chelsea residents – if you’re looking for a job that makes a difference, this may be your chance. The city of Chelsea is looking to fill two emergency dispatcher positions. The director of the emergency call center said they’re not dealing with a staffing shortage overall, but...
CHELSEA, MA
The Swellesley Report

Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WELLESLEY, MA

