Undefeated Eagles spoil Pederson's return, top Jaguars 29-21
Miles Sanders ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts threw for 204 yards and ran for a score and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 29-21
Vikings safety Cine needs surgery on 'lower-leg fracture'
Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine sustained a "lower-leg fracture" against the New Orleans Saints and will stay in London to undergo surgery
Patriots QB Brian Hoyer leaves with head injury, Zappe in
Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer left New England's game with the Green Bay Packers because of a head injury
Colorado fires head coach Karl Dorrell after 0-5 start
After an 0-5 start to the season, including two consecutive defeats in Pac-12 Conference play, Colorado fired head coach Karl
Dan’s Daily: Guentzel Cracks TSN Top 50, Penguins Preseason Sputter
There’s nothing a like an up-and-back to wild and wonderful Buffalo to spend an otherwise great Saturday. The Pittsburgh Penguins had a few guys who enjoyed their trip to Buffalo, but the defensemen may have made Mike Sullivan’s decision for him after the Penguins’ 3-1 loss to the Sabres. Jake Guentzel almost cracked TSN’s top 40 players, but he’ll settle for the top 50. What if the Flyers are as bad as they look? And what if the Capitals prospects are as good as they look?
Penguins’ Practice Notes: Pace of Scrimmage ‘Really Good’
CRANBERRY — It was just a 20-minute slice of training camp for the Pittsburgh Penguins, a bit of a respite from the drills that dominated the first week of training camp. And while it was brief, Mike Sullivan said he believes it was productive for his team, which will play its fourth preseason game Saturday at 1:08 p.m. in Buffalo.
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
