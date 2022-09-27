BOE unanimously picks Paylor as new superintendent of the Carteret County public school system

Read full article on original website
WITN
Power outages, vehicle crashes in Onslow County as Ian approaches
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of homes were in the dark this morning in Onslow County as Hurricane Ian begins to make its second landfall, this time in South Carolina. Earlier this morning there were 1,200 homes without power in the county. That number by noon was down to 150.
carolinacoastonline.com
Wayne Deane, 80; service October 8
Wayne T. Deane 80, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at All Saints Anglican Church in Newport, with David Linka and John Grayson officiating. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium.
carolinacoastonline.com
CCC closes at 5 p.m. Thursday due to impacts of Ian
- Beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday through Oct. 2, Carteret Community College facilities will be closed for in-person services. Classes originally scheduled on these dates will either meet remotely or at a rescheduled day and time. Instructors will contact affected students with further details. Regular college operations will resume Oct....
carolinacoastonline.com
New Airport Authority Board discusses business at monthly meeting
BEAUFORT - The newly established Beaufort Airport Authority board gathered Sept. 22 at the Michael J. Smith Field administration building for its monthly meeting. Normally consisting of seven members who are appointed for two-year terms, the current board is composed of six members: Charles "Bucky" Oliver, Pat Joyce, Randall Ramsey, Roy Graham, Robin Comer and John Floyd.
WITN
Jacksonville & Onslow County declare States of Emergency
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Jacksonville and Onslow County have each declared a State of Emergency in advance of the storm this weekend. The State of Emergency in Jacksonville went into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. Onslow County’s went into effect at 4:30 p.m. The City of...
Embezzlement arrest made in Pitt County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An embezzlement arrest has been made in Pitt County. On July 2, the Sheriff’s Office in Pitt County received a report of larceny by an employee of the Travel Store on Clark’s Neck Road in Pitt County. Evidence that Travel Store employee Jessica Renea Bradshaw, 36, of Washington showed that she embezzled […]
carolinacoastonline.com
County fire departments collect relief supplies for Hurricane Ian victims; Morehead City FD has special connection with Lee County, Fla.
— Four fire departments in Carteret County are collecting relief supplies for the victims of Hurricane Ian, and one Morehead City fire department has a special connection to EMS crews in Lee County, Fla., where the Category 4 storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon, decimating parts of the state. Down East...
Though Ian may not directly impact ENC, residents still heed warnings
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian slammed an area south of Tampa with 150 mph winds as a Category 4 storm. As we move into Thursday and Friday, the effects of Ian will be felt all over North Carolina. Currently, the storm is expected to trek more inland and […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 27. 28 & 29
Wayne Dean, 80, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Penny Boudreaux, Beaufort. Penny Jo Boudreaux,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Highway 258 in Lenoir County requires temporary closure
KINSTON – A short section of U.S. 258 near the Lenoir-Jones county line is scheduled to close next week for drainage improvements. The highway will close in both directions near the Midway Store gas station, but access to the business will be maintained for people coming from West Pleasant Hill Road.
carolinacoastonline.com
Town of Beaufort declares a state of emergency
BEAUFORT – Beaufort officials have been closely monitoring the path of Hurricane turned Tropical Storm Ian and its potential impacts on the town. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a storm surge watch for Beaufort. Forecasts for Beaufort focus on an increased risk of tornados, heavy periods of rain with some areas receiving 4-6 inches, wind gusts up to 40-50 mph with sustained tropical force winds and tidal surge. The duration of the winds is one of the biggest potential impacts affecting flood risks. The town has already been experiencing elevated tide levels in the downtown area in advance of Tropical Storm Ian.
WITN
Neuse River exceeds Union Point Park banks
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Neuse River is exceeding concrete barriers at Union Point Park in New Bern. Images taken by WITN show water splashing over its constraints. Pools of water are collecting in low-lying areas throughout the park. Water is also flooding the sides of New Bern’s Front...
carolinacoastonline.com
Rezoning fails to gain support: Owners seek commercial, planning board denies
Swansboro Planning Board is recommending against a request to rezone a 7.83-acre tract on Queens Creek Road. It is not the first time the town has fielded the request from the multiple owners of the property, which is across the street from Swansboro High School and Queens Creek Elementary School.
carolinacoastonline.com
Pine Knoll Shores, other Bogue Banks towns, preparing for potential Ian impacts
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Although Tropical Storm Ian’s impacts are not expected to cause major problems on Bogue Banks, officials in the towns are preparing for whatever might happen. Pine Knoll Shores Manager Brian Kramer said he and Mayor John Broadman met Thursday morning with department heads to...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cedar Point Planning Board to review plan for Tractor Supply store
CEDAR POINT — Tractor Supply is proposing a store in Cedar Point. The town planning board will get a look at the proposal Tuesday night during its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue. The board could recommend town commissioners approve the plan for...
WITN
15 students being treated for pepper spray after fight at Greenville high school
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The annual MumFest is two weekends away in downtown New Bern and businesses can’t wait. First Alert Forecast for Thursday, September 29th at 4:30am. First Alert Forecast for Thursday, September 29th at 4:30am.
newbernnow.com
Union Point Park is Closed Due to Flooding from Hurricane Ian
New Bern is already seeing the effects of Category 1 Hurricane Ian around 7:30 p.m. tonight, Sept. 29, 2022. We haven’t received any updates from the City of New Bern yet but will keep you posted if we do. In the meantime, sign up for New Bern Alerts to...
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City terminates Parks and Recreation director
- The town of Morehead City confirmed Tuesday the termination of former Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Riggs. Riggs was hand-delivered a letter of termination Sept. 23, according to the town's public information officer Alizé Proisy. Mediation was not sought by either side following Riggs' departure, so no grievances...
carolinacoastonline.com
County cancellations due to Hurricane Ian - updated 7 am Thursday
Following is a list of cancellation announcements or pending cancellations due to the expected impacts of Hurricane Ian. This list will be added to as they come into the News-Times:. - Seafood Festival schedule for the entire weekend:. Friday, September 30: Festival will be closed including the Wine & Brine...
