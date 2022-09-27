Read full article on original website
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Should Smith-Njigba hang ‘em up for 2022?The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Football: No. 3 Ohio State to host ‘creative’ Rutgers team during Homecoming SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Continuing tradition: Block O to nod at its past during card stunt and 100 Years of Ohio Stadium Celebration SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Central Ohio native braces for damage at Cape Coral home after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, families in southwestern Florida don’t know what they’re going to find when they return to their homes. That’s the exact situation Todd Wolford and his family are in. “It’s rough, I mean the whole area is devastated,” said Wolford. Wolford is referring to the area […]
myfox28columbus.com
'I picked the wrong hurricane to stay for,' Central Ohio natives hunker down for Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, but it's sending shockwaves across the nation. Central Ohioans who are now living in Florida are battling a whole different type of severe weather. "We’re used to knowing a blizzard is coming, so you go, stock up for...
'I was a little nervous': Ohio State alum recounts first hurricane experience after moving to Florida
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ceile Moore knows all about tornadoes. After all, she grew up in the Dayton area. But hurricanes are another story. She and her boyfriend, PJ Lyda, who are both graduates of The Ohio State University, moved to Florida about two weeks ago. When news of Hurricane...
Ohio families riding out Tropical Storm Ian in Florida
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Those on the Gulf Coast of Florida will likely be getting a better look at all the damage from Hurricane Ian Thursday morning. Some of those Floridians with ties to central Ohio may have some cleaning up to do. One of those families lives in Tampa, Florida; the other is just […]
Adopt this middle-aged dog for $18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All dogs who have been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center can be adopted for the price of a dog license, which is $18. Lorna is one of the dogs who has been here before. She was recently returned because of an upper respiratory infection. Sure, this young […]
Ohio man found dead in hydraulic machine
HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found in a hydraulic machine at Samuel Packaging Systems Group in Heath and was later pronounced dead, per a spokesperson with the Heath Fire Department. Thursday morning, fire officials arrived at Samuel Packaging on James Parkway and located the body of Billy Joe Craig in the machine while […]
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Ohio in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Buckeye State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
WLWT 5
OSP: 16-year-old dies after crash in Highland County
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A 16-year-old has died after a crash Thursday morning in Highland County. It happened around 7:09 a.m. on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township. An investigation revealed a driver, identified as 16-year-old Kolton Hamilton, was traveling west on State Route...
4 Places To Get Pho in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in the southwestern part of Ohio serves great Vietnamese cuisine including delicious bowls of pho. Try the pho ba tai with thin slices of beef or pho ga with sliced chicken breast. If you like your food spicy, your pho can be made spicy by request. Little Saigon also has vegetarian pho options available. If you have room for dessert, try the fried bananas or red bean ice cream.
Jezebel
At Least 2 More Underage Rape Victims, 2 Pregnant Cancer Patients Denied Abortions in Ohio
Providers say the cancer patients had to pause their chemotherapy after being denied abortions because they were pregnant. All eyes were on Ohio in July when news broke that a 10-year-old rape victim had been forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion due to Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Now a new affidavit filed to challenge Ohio’s ban (currently paused until Oct. 12) shows the child wasn’t alone: There are at least two other cases of minors who were impregnated by rape being denied abortion care, according to abortion providers in the state, as well as two documented cases of pregnant cancer patients who couldn’t get abortions and thus couldn’t receive chemotherapy.
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
‘A Ha!’ Moment at Walmart Linked Wagner Family to Pike County Massacre, Trace Evidence Examiner Testifies
Nearly four years after prosecutors revealed their theory that members of the Wagner family wore gym shoes purchased from Walmart to carry out the murders of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families, those shoes and the impressions they left were shown to a jury in Pike County, Ohio.
WTRF
West Virginia and Ohio men arrested for murder
Two men have been arrested for the murder of a West Virginia man. Parkersburg Police say George Justin Smith AKA Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg were arrested and charged with Murder, Robbery 1st degree, Presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.
Food, bottles fly at workers in Ohio restaurant assault
Food and soda bottles flew in a Westerville, Ohio hibachi restaurant when a man attacked store employees before fighting another bystander near him, video from the restaurant security camera showed.
Delaware Gazette
Plant to be expanded, upgraded
POWELL — Ground was broken Monday on a $40 million expansion and rebuilding of the Olentangy Environmental Control Center (OECC) at 10333 Olentangy River Road. The OECC is Delaware County’s first large-scale facility for wastewater treatment, located just above the Franklin County line. It was first built in 1979 and replaced at the same site by a second facility in 1994. The center “is now being rebuilt and expanded to handle increasing demand for sewer service in Liberty and Orange townships and in key growth corridors along Sawmill Parkway and U.S. Route 23,” the county said in a news release.
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio. A recent study has determined that the citizens of the state’s capital – Columbus – average more swear words while talking than any other city in the country. The survey determining this was conducted and released by preply.com.
WANE-TV
Ohio couple charged with elder abuse, stealing $450K
KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A Knox County grand jury indicted an Ohio couple on numerous felony charges stemming from the alleged theft of over $450,000 from an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease, said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. According to a press release, former police officer Daniel...
At least 4 people shot at northeast Columbus nightclub
COLUMBUS — At least four people were shot at a northeast Columbus nightclub early Wednesday morning, according to our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus. It happened around 2:40 a.m. at the Doll House of Columbus on Karl Court, Columbus Police tell WBNS. Three men and one woman were...
NBC4 Columbus
Masks still required in central Ohio hospitals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/The Hill)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly updated its COVID-19 infection control guidance Friday to no longer recommend universal masking in health care settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. All 88 counties in Ohio remain at high levels of...
