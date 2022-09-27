ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Ohio families riding out Tropical Storm Ian in Florida

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Those on the Gulf Coast of Florida will likely be getting a better look at all the damage from Hurricane Ian Thursday morning. Some of those Floridians with ties to central Ohio may have some cleaning up to do. One of those families lives in Tampa, Florida; the other is just […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Galloway, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Ohio State
Ohio Pets & Animals
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Powell, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Adopt this middle-aged dog for $18

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All dogs who have been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center can be adopted for the price of a dog license, which is $18. Lorna is one of the dogs who has been here before. She was recently returned because of an upper respiratory infection. Sure, this young […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Ohio man found dead in hydraulic machine

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found in a hydraulic machine at Samuel Packaging Systems Group in Heath and was later pronounced dead, per a spokesperson with the Heath Fire Department. Thursday morning, fire officials arrived at Samuel Packaging on James Parkway and located the body of Billy Joe Craig in the machine while […]
HEATH, OH
WLWT 5

OSP: 16-year-old dies after crash in Highland County

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A 16-year-old has died after a crash Thursday morning in Highland County. It happened around 7:09 a.m. on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township. An investigation revealed a driver, identified as 16-year-old Kolton Hamilton, was traveling west on State Route...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pho in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in the southwestern part of Ohio serves great Vietnamese cuisine including delicious bowls of pho. Try the pho ba tai with thin slices of beef or pho ga with sliced chicken breast. If you like your food spicy, your pho can be made spicy by request. Little Saigon also has vegetarian pho options available. If you have room for dessert, try the fried bananas or red bean ice cream.
OHIO STATE
Jezebel

At Least 2 More Underage Rape Victims, 2 Pregnant Cancer Patients Denied Abortions in Ohio

Providers say the cancer patients had to pause their chemotherapy after being denied abortions because they were pregnant. All eyes were on Ohio in July when news broke that a 10-year-old rape victim had been forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion due to Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Now a new affidavit filed to challenge Ohio’s ban (currently paused until Oct. 12) shows the child wasn’t alone: There are at least two other cases of minors who were impregnated by rape being denied abortion care, according to abortion providers in the state, as well as two documented cases of pregnant cancer patients who couldn’t get abortions and thus couldn’t receive chemotherapy.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF

West Virginia and Ohio men arrested for murder

Two men have been arrested for the murder of a West Virginia man. Parkersburg Police say George Justin Smith AKA Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg were arrested and charged with Murder, Robbery 1st degree, Presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Wanton Endangerment with a Firearm and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Delaware Gazette

Plant to be expanded, upgraded

POWELL — Ground was broken Monday on a $40 million expansion and rebuilding of the Olentangy Environmental Control Center (OECC) at 10333 Olentangy River Road. The OECC is Delaware County’s first large-scale facility for wastewater treatment, located just above the Franklin County line. It was first built in 1979 and replaced at the same site by a second facility in 1994. The center “is now being rebuilt and expanded to handle increasing demand for sewer service in Liberty and Orange townships and in key growth corridors along Sawmill Parkway and U.S. Route 23,” the county said in a news release.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Ohio couple charged with elder abuse, stealing $450K

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A Knox County grand jury indicted an Ohio couple on numerous felony charges stemming from the alleged theft of over $450,000 from an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease, said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. According to a press release, former police officer Daniel...
WHIO Dayton

At least 4 people shot at northeast Columbus nightclub

COLUMBUS — At least four people were shot at a northeast Columbus nightclub early Wednesday morning, according to our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus. It happened around 2:40 a.m. at the Doll House of Columbus on Karl Court, Columbus Police tell WBNS. Three men and one woman were...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Masks still required in central Ohio hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/The Hill)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly updated its COVID-19 infection control guidance Friday to no longer recommend universal masking in health care settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. All 88 counties in Ohio remain at high levels of...
OHIO STATE

