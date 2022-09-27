Read full article on original website
Related
NATO leader on Ukraine’s fast-track into alliance: Membership ‘has to be taken by consensus’
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Sunday declined to commit to whether Ukraine’s application to join the alliance will be fast-tracked, saying its bid to join “needs to be taken by consensus.”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced last week that his country will file an expedited application to join...
Brazil elections 2022 live: voting closes in world’s fourth-largest democracy
Latest updates: polls suggest overall majority for Lula
Comments / 0