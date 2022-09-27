Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Women shot on Ferdinand Avenue SW in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue SW. This incident happened on Saturday at approximately 5:00 a.m. Responding officers located an adult female victim with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound police...
WDBJ7.com
Woman found shot in SW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found Saturday morning in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue SW with what was believed to be a non-critical gunshot wound, according to Roanoke Police. Police were notified at around 5:00 a.m. to a report of a person who had been shot and...
WDBJ7.com
Police looking for person who assaulted Lynchburg gaming manager
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for the person who assaulted and robbed a store clerk early Friday. Police were called at 5:46 a.m. September 30 to WIN CITY on Fort Avenue. The robbery had occurred an hour earlier when, police say, a man entered the gaming business, assaulted the female manager and stole cash before running off.
WSLS
One injured after shooting in Southwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Southwest Roanoke Saturday. Authorities say they got a call around 5:04 a.m. alerting them of the incident. The shooting happened near the Wiley Drive bridge and Ferdinand Avenue, according to police. A woman was taken to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
10 News inquiry leads authorities to discover hidden camera in restroom of Danville Walmart
DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE. The Danville Police Department says the hidden camera only had one recording. We’re told it did not capture any footage of a personal or private nature and the individual in the recording was not identifiable. ORIGINAL STORY. The Danville Police Department is investigating after...
Hidden camera found in Walmart restroom in Virginia; police searching for suspects
DANVILLE, VA. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department was notified via media inquiry of a potential hidden camera at a Walmart location on Monday morning. According to the DPD, the media tip about the Walmart located at 515 Mount Cross Road came at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 26. Officials say prior to the media […]
WDBJ7.com
Camera found hidden in restroom of Danville Walmart
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police say they were not notified when a camera was found hidden in a Walmart store restroom. Based on an anonymous viewer tip, media contacted police Monday about the potential hidden camera in the store on Mount Cross Road, with the tip indicating store management had refused to notify police. Police confirm they had gotten no similar reports before getting the query from the media.
WSLS
Disturbing discovery in Danville Walmart restroom leaves customers concerned
DANVILLE, Va. – Authorities are investigating a hidden camera that was found inside of a family restroom at the Walmart on Mount Cross Road in Danville – an invasion of privacy that left many in the community on edge. 10 News received an anonymous tip that said the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Police seeking KWIK STOP robber
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a man after an armed robbery at the KWIK STOP store on Old Forest Road Tuesday night. Officers responded to the KWIK STOP at 11:50 p.m. They say a man entered the store, displayed a gun and took money from the store before leaving on foot.
wfxrtv.com
Fallen tree causes fatal crash in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred during the storm last night. VSP says the crash occurred at approximately 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Road in Campbell County. Troopers say a 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on the road when a tree fell across it causing the car to run off the road. The adult male driver passed away at the scene.
newsoforange.com
Family finds earring at truck crash site; believe it was worn by missing Va. woman
In a Facebook video posted this afternoon by members of Alyssa Taylor’s family, a single earring is shown being pulled from a storm drain just feet from the site where a tractor trailer struck a bridge abutment Sept. 14 on I-85 in Hillsborough. Krista Taylor, Alyssa’s mother, and Shelly...
WSET
Roanoke man dies at traffic stop in self-inflicted gunshot wound: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A death at a traffic stop in Roanoke on Monday evening is now being investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service. On Sept. 27, 2022, the USMS Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force was conducting an ongoing criminal investigation into a fugitive suspect. A passenger in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
State police investigating crash that left one dead in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred in Campbell County Friday. The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Road, police say. A 2008 Toyota Corolla was heading west on Bishop Creek Road when a tree...
cbs19news
Four accused of fraudulently getting unemployment benefits
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Four people have been indicted on charges associated with unemployment compensation claims. According to a release, the Virginia Employment Commission reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for assistance in prosecuting fraudulent claims for unemployment. Attorney General Jason Miyares created an Unemployment Compensation Fraud...
WSET
Trapped passenger rescued from car in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A passenger was trapped in their vehicle Wednesday after it went off the road in Roanoke. The Orange Avenue on-ramp at 581 South was the location of the accident, Roanoke Fire EMS said. Photos show a car stuck between trees with personnel working on retrieval....
whee.net
Two unrelated crashes claim two lives
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which. resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Tuesday, (Sept 27) at 8:30 p.m. on Kings. Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue in Henry County. A 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Kings...
WSLS
City of Roanoke prepares for Ian’s remnants, closes Wiley Drive
ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is preparing for Ian’s remnants. On Friday afternoon, the City of Roanoke Transportation and the City of Roanoke announced that Wiley Drive will be closed until further notice. They said that the closure is due to forecasted weather. Wiley Drive runs...
WSET
'Powerlines & trees down': Concord Volunteer Fire Department reminds public about safety
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The storm over the last couple of days has caused many trees to fall to the ground. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to multiple calls for powerlines and trees being down. The department is asking the public to please use caution while driving on...
Danville first responders on standby for hurricane Ian’s remnants
DANVILLE, Va (WFXR) — First responders in Danville are on standby in case of emergencies as Hurricane Ian’s remnants make their into our area. Experts from the Danville Life Saving Crew recommend taking extra precautions to stay safe–emphasizing that the best thing to do to keep you and your family safe is to stay home. […]
NRVNews
Investigation into Fight in Radford
On September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00am, Radford City Police Department responded to the 300-block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight. Upon arrival, units observed a large crowd dispersing from the area. A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from an assault at this location. The investigation resulted in the following charges for the below individuals in relation to this incident:
Comments / 0