DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police say they were not notified when a camera was found hidden in a Walmart store restroom. Based on an anonymous viewer tip, media contacted police Monday about the potential hidden camera in the store on Mount Cross Road, with the tip indicating store management had refused to notify police. Police confirm they had gotten no similar reports before getting the query from the media.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO