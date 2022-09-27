ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WSET

Women shot on Ferdinand Avenue SW in Roanoke: Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue SW. This incident happened on Saturday at approximately 5:00 a.m. Responding officers located an adult female victim with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound police...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman found shot in SW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found Saturday morning in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue SW with what was believed to be a non-critical gunshot wound, according to Roanoke Police. Police were notified at around 5:00 a.m. to a report of a person who had been shot and...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police looking for person who assaulted Lynchburg gaming manager

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for the person who assaulted and robbed a store clerk early Friday. Police were called at 5:46 a.m. September 30 to WIN CITY on Fort Avenue. The robbery had occurred an hour earlier when, police say, a man entered the gaming business, assaulted the female manager and stole cash before running off.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

One injured after shooting in Southwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Southwest Roanoke Saturday. Authorities say they got a call around 5:04 a.m. alerting them of the incident. The shooting happened near the Wiley Drive bridge and Ferdinand Avenue, according to police. A woman was taken to...
ROANOKE, VA
Danville, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Danville, VA
WDBJ7.com

Camera found hidden in restroom of Danville Walmart

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police say they were not notified when a camera was found hidden in a Walmart store restroom. Based on an anonymous viewer tip, media contacted police Monday about the potential hidden camera in the store on Mount Cross Road, with the tip indicating store management had refused to notify police. Police confirm they had gotten no similar reports before getting the query from the media.
DANVILLE, VA
#Police#Crime Stoppers
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg Police seeking KWIK STOP robber

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for a man after an armed robbery at the KWIK STOP store on Old Forest Road Tuesday night. Officers responded to the KWIK STOP at 11:50 p.m. They say a man entered the store, displayed a gun and took money from the store before leaving on foot.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Fallen tree causes fatal crash in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred during the storm last night. VSP says the crash occurred at approximately 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Road in Campbell County. Troopers say a 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on the road when a tree fell across it causing the car to run off the road. The adult male driver passed away at the scene.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cbs19news

Four accused of fraudulently getting unemployment benefits

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Four people have been indicted on charges associated with unemployment compensation claims. According to a release, the Virginia Employment Commission reached out to the Attorney General's Office for assistance in prosecuting fraudulent claims for unemployment. Attorney General Jason Miyares created an Unemployment Compensation Fraud...
CULPEPER, VA
WSET

Trapped passenger rescued from car in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A passenger was trapped in their vehicle Wednesday after it went off the road in Roanoke. The Orange Avenue on-ramp at 581 South was the location of the accident, Roanoke Fire EMS said. Photos show a car stuck between trees with personnel working on retrieval....
ROANOKE, VA
whee.net

Two unrelated crashes claim two lives

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which. resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred on Tuesday, (Sept 27) at 8:30 p.m. on Kings. Mountain Road at its intersection with Virginia Avenue in Henry County. A 2011 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Kings...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

City of Roanoke prepares for Ian's remnants, closes Wiley Drive

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is preparing for Ian's remnants. On Friday afternoon, the City of Roanoke Transportation and the City of Roanoke announced that Wiley Drive will be closed until further notice. They said that the closure is due to forecasted weather. Wiley Drive runs...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Danville first responders on standby for hurricane Ian's remnants

DANVILLE, Va (WFXR) — First responders in Danville are on standby in case of emergencies as Hurricane Ian's remnants make their into our area. Experts from the Danville Life Saving Crew recommend taking extra precautions to stay safe–emphasizing that the best thing to do to keep you and your family safe is to stay home. […]
DANVILLE, VA
NRVNews

Investigation into Fight in Radford

On September 10, 2022 at approximately 2:00am, Radford City Police Department responded to the 300-block of Tyler Avenue for a reported fight. Upon arrival, units observed a large crowd dispersing from the area. A subsequent investigation revealed a victim who had suffered significant injuries from an assault at this location. The investigation resulted in the following charges for the below individuals in relation to this incident:
RADFORD, VA

