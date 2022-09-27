ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Daily Beast

Brett Favre’s Charity for Needy Kids Gave $60K to Another Volleyball Gym

Before Brett Favre allegedly siphoned $5 million in Mississippi welfare funds to build a new volleyball facility at Southern Miss—his alma mater and where his daughter played the sport—his nonprofit for “disadvantaged children” helped bankroll a new volleyball facility at her top-performing high school, The Daily Beast has learned.
iheart.com

Brett Farve's Charity Misused Money Meant For Kids, Cancer Patients

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre's charitable foundation funneled more than $130,000 intended for disadvantaged children and cancer patients, according to tax records obtained by the Athletic. The records state that the non-profit Favre 4 Hope "significantly increased its contributions" while the former quarterback was funding a new volleyball...
athleticbusiness.com

Report: Favre Foundation Funneled $130K to USM Athletics

Another day, another revelation regarding Brett Favre's shady financial dealings with his alma mater Southern Miss. Sports Illustrated cites a Wednesday night report by The Athletic that Favre’s charitable foundation, Favre 4 Hope, donated more than $130,000 to the University of Southern Mississippi around the same time the former NFL quarterback was working with the state governor to fund a new volleyball center at the school he and his daughter, a volleyball player, attended.
thecomeback.com

Brett Favre reportedly made another questionable funding move

Brett Favre has a passion for funding volleyball facilities. The question of how he provided those funds has become a matter of great public interest and an issue for law enforcement. Somehow, his situation keeps getting worse. The Daily Beast reported Wednesday that the Hall of Fame quarterback used $60,000...
NFL

