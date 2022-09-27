Read full article on original website
Ex-NFL QB Brett Favre considered prison labor to build volleyball facility
Court documents released show that former NFL star Brett Favre allegedly sank to new lows in the Mississippi welfare scandal when he suggested that a free workforce be used to build a volleyball facility at his daughter’s school. Favre, who won an NFL title and was inducted into the...
He Was Granted Parole After 31 Years. A Newspaper Ad Is Keeping Him in Prison.
Frederick Bell has spent the past 31 years in prison for two murders he committed when he was 19. But despite being granted parole, he can’t be released just yet because of a little-known Mississippi technicality. Bell was supposed to be granted his freedom on Sept. 26. But thanks...
Daily Beast
Brett Favre’s Charity for Needy Kids Gave $60K to Another Volleyball Gym
Before Brett Favre allegedly siphoned $5 million in Mississippi welfare funds to build a new volleyball facility at Southern Miss—his alma mater and where his daughter played the sport—his nonprofit for “disadvantaged children” helped bankroll a new volleyball facility at her top-performing high school, The Daily Beast has learned.
iheart.com
Brett Farve's Charity Misused Money Meant For Kids, Cancer Patients
Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre's charitable foundation funneled more than $130,000 intended for disadvantaged children and cancer patients, according to tax records obtained by the Athletic. The records state that the non-profit Favre 4 Hope "significantly increased its contributions" while the former quarterback was funding a new volleyball...
athleticbusiness.com
Report: Favre Foundation Funneled $130K to USM Athletics
Another day, another revelation regarding Brett Favre's shady financial dealings with his alma mater Southern Miss. Sports Illustrated cites a Wednesday night report by The Athletic that Favre’s charitable foundation, Favre 4 Hope, donated more than $130,000 to the University of Southern Mississippi around the same time the former NFL quarterback was working with the state governor to fund a new volleyball center at the school he and his daughter, a volleyball player, attended.
‘Slavery by any name is wrong’: the push to end forced labor in prisons
A nationwide movement hopes to close the ‘slavery loophole’ that enables the exploitation of 800,000 prisoners in the US
thecentersquare.com
Federal judge denies request to halt transfer of violent youth to infamous Louisiana prison
(The Center Square) — A federal judge denied a request to halt plans to transfer violent, troubled youth to Louisiana’s Angola penitentiary, arguing "the untenable must yield to the intolerable." U.S. District Court Judge Shelly Dick ruled against an adolescent inmate and youth justice advocates who sued to...
Inmates refuse to work as protest against Alabama prison conditions
Alabama inmates were in their second day of a work strike Tuesday, refusing to labor in prison kitchens, laundries and factories to protest conditions in the state’s overcrowded, understaffed lock-ups. Prisoners including those who provide food, laundry and janitorial services refused to show up for work at major state...
NBC Sports
Brett Favre’s charitable foundation donated more than $130,000 to Southern Miss athletics
The efforts of Brett Favre to raise money for his alma mater wasn’t limited to alleged misappropriation of federal welfare funds. Favre also may have used money from his charitable foundation to help boost Southern Mississippi athletics. Katie Strang an Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com report that Favre’s foundation —...
Prisoner work strike goes on as prisons cut meals, nix weekend visitation
Thousands of inmates in Alabama’s overcrowded prison system are receiving only two meals a day during a prisoner work stoppage that was in its fourth day Thursday, and the agency said weekend visitation also was being canceled. While inmates and activists have accused the Department of Corrections of using...
thecomeback.com
Brett Favre reportedly made another questionable funding move
Brett Favre has a passion for funding volleyball facilities. The question of how he provided those funds has become a matter of great public interest and an issue for law enforcement. Somehow, his situation keeps getting worse. The Daily Beast reported Wednesday that the Hall of Fame quarterback used $60,000...
