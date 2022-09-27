ARDOT: I-30 westbound lanes clear after crash in Hot Spring County
HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. – Lanes going westbound on Interstate 30 in Hot Spring County are now clear after a tractor trailer crash Tuesday morning.
According to officials from the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened between Malvern and Arkadelphia.
Officials have not released any information on possible victims at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
