Officers were justified when they killed man considered person of interest in ex-girlfriend's death, Vermont AG says

Mella
5d ago
but did he have a knife? did he lunge? I would have been ScArEd if I was Davis. but seems the cops are always "justified" these days... jus sayin...
Pittsfield police arrest woman for murder
Pittsfield police arrested Desmond Phillip, 42 on Friday, September 30. Phillip was arrested for the murder of Teddy Cepeda, 43.
Police investigating after one found dead, 911 caller in hospital charged with assault and battery
Local and state police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Millbury home. A man who police say called 911 was also found in the home and is now facing charges of assault and battery. At approximately 3:00 p.m. Millbury police officers responded to the area of...
NECN
Person Found Dead in Millbury Home; Man Who Called Police Facing Charges
A person was found dead at a home in Millbury, Massachusetts, Saturday, prosecutors said, as state and local authorities began an investigation into what happened. A representative for Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early's Office initially confirmed the ongoing death investigation, and more details were provided later Saturday night at a press conference with Early and Millbury police.
NECN
Woman Wanted By Police After She Allegedly Helped Assault Juvenile While Also Filming It
Police in Quincy, Massachusetts, are looking to arrest a woman after she allegedly participated in an assault on a juvenile while also recording the incident. The Quincy Police Department said it is aware of the "disturbing video" that has been circulating the internet. Quincy District Court issued a warrant for the woman's arrest Friday morning, but officers have been thus far unsuccessful in locating the woman, police said.
Boyfriend of slain NH boy's mom sentenced 22 to 45 years in prison
NASHUA, N.H. — The boyfriend of a slain 5-year-old boy's mother was sentenced in New Hampshire on Thursday to 22 to 45 years in prison for manslaughter and other charges that he pleaded guilty to, nearly a year after the child's body was found in a Massachusetts park. Joseph...
fallriverreporter.com
Man sentenced to prison in death of girlfriend’s 5-year-old son found in Massachusetts woods
A man was sentenced to prison Thursday concerning the death of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son that was found in Massachusetts woods. 30-year-old Joseph Stapf was sentenced to 22-45 years in prison on a plea deal in the case involving 35-year-old Danielle Dauphinais’ son, Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire. His body was found in the woods on Chestnut Street in Abington, Massachusetts in October of 2021.
WMUR.com
Peterborough officer and civilian left uninjured after crash
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — Peterborough police said an officer and a civilian crashed Saturday on Route 202 north. Police said the officer was driving after someone around 5:50 to issue a speeding violation when his car and another vehicle crashed. The officer and man driving the other car were not...
Christopher Burns indicted on murder charges in connection with double fatal shooting outside Worcester bar
A Worcester man has been indicted on murder charges in connection with a double homicide that took place in December 2021 outside the Diamond Inn bar on Grafton Street in Worcester. Christopher Burns, 37, was indicted by a Worcester County Grand Jury Thursday on two counts of murder in the...
NECN
New Lawsuit Alleges Man, 39, Died Due to Neglect While in Custody of Boston Police
Thirty-nine-year-old Cristhian Geigel died while in police custody at a Boston precinct, according to a new lawsuit filed this month by Geigel’s family. The lawsuit claims Geigel was showing obvious signs of opioid intoxication, and police officers at the D-4 station did nothing about it. “He was completely neglected...
WMUR.com
Manchester police SWAT team execute 'high-risk search warrant' on Somerville St.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Manchester Police Department SWAT Team executed a "high-risk search warrant" on Friday. Police said around 1 p.m., the SWAT team executed the warrant on Somerville Street. The investigation is ongoing, active and is being conducted by the department's Special Enforcement Division. Anyone that might have...
newbedfordguide.com
21-year old Rehobeth man and friend indicted for shooting death of father
“An extensive investigation into the previously unsolved July 6, 2021 homicide of 66-year-old Joseph Housley in Seekonk has resulted in the indictment of the victim’s son and another man for murder, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. A Bristol County Grand Jury on Thursday handed down...
WMUR.com
Derry police chief retires after 50 years in role; 58 years in law enforcement
DERRY, N.H. — Derry police Chief Edward Garone retired on Friday after 50 years in the role and 58 years in law enforcement. The department said he began his career in 1964 with the Lebanon Police Department and in June, he celebrated his 50th year as the Derry chief.
fallriverreporter.com
Main supplier and drug distributor in Massachusetts drug trafficking organizations sentenced to prison
BOSTON – The main supplier and drug distributor of two drug trafficking organizations was sentenced for his role in a wide-ranging cocaine trafficking conspiracy in Massachusetts. According to the Department of Justice, Kenji Drayton, 42, of Boston, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to five...
NH man arrested after allegedly making ‘peek-a-boo’ threat with gun
The suspect allegedly said "peek-a-boo" and swore before aiming his gun at a tow truck driver, according to police. A Manchester, New Hampshire, man was arrested Wednesday after police say he allegedly threatened a tow truck driver with a gun. Michael Kenney, 43, has been charged with criminal threatening with...
WRGB
Three charged in thefts, aggravated assault on an officer at Bennington Home Depot
BENNINGTON, VT (WRGB) — Three people from Massachusetts are accused of felony retail theft, aggravated assault on an officer, and other charges, after an incident at the Home Depot in Bennington Friday. According to the Bennington Police Department, officers arrested Jonathan Sprowson, 26 , Rebecca Luczynski, 39, and Hailey...
Springfield couple accused of kidnapping, holding Vermont woman for ransom to settle drug debt
A Springfield couple accused of holding a 30-year-old Vermont woman for ransom to settle a drug debt is being held without bail. According to the Bennington Banner, Maurice Edwards, 31, of Springfield, and Jacquelyn L. Valdez, 30, of Northampton, were held on charges of kidnapping, unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling, trafficking fentanyl and possession of cocaine.
WMUR.com
Derry police: Nails deliberately spread across driveway at police station
DERRY, N.H. — Police in Derry are looking for the person who scattered nails across the driveway of their department. Officers said the same thing happened in June, so they believe it was done deliberately. “Once again, the nails were strewn across the driveway in such a way that...
Black bear, attacking chickens and goats, was shot and killed by Middleton resident
MIDDLETON, Mass. — A Middleton resident shot and killed a black bear at his home Friday morning after the bear had attacked his goats and chickens, according to Mass. Environmental Police. Police said Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. a black bear attacked and killed two goats at the residence...
WCVB
Mother's boyfriend pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis
CONCORD, N.H. — The boyfriend of a woman whose 5-year-old son was found dead in a Massachusetts state park has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the boy's death and sentenced to decades in prison. Elijah Lewis was found buried in Abington last year. On Thursday, Joseph Stapf pleaded guilty...
spectrumnews1.com
Molly Bish's family asks for investigation to be transfered to Hampden County DA's Office
WORCESTER, Mass. - It's been 22 years since Molly Bish went missing and her family believes not enough has been done to find the person who killed her. Molly's sister, Heather, sent a letter to the Massachusetts District Attorneys Association asking for the case to be moved from Worcester County to Hampden County.
