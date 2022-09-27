ShipStation Partners With Jitterbit to Embed Intelligent Automation With ERPs, Driving Efficiency for Merchants

Read full article on original website
Everything Blockchain Inc. Partners with NSION to Provide Data Security Solution
Company’s innovative technologies provide customers total control over their data. Everything Blockchain Inc., a technology company that enables real-world use of blockchain to solve critical business issues, announced its cooperative technology partnership with NSION Technologies Inc. NSION, when utilizing Everything Blockchain’s (EBI) data security platform EB Control, will be able to provide customers additional options to secure, manage and control files created in the NSION system. EB Control is EBI’s proprietary, zero-trust data access technology that empowers the data owner to retain control of who, when, how and where their data can be accessed.
Radiance Technologies Switches to Unanet for GovCon ERP and CRM
Streamlined integration, automation and a customer service team that truly listened were top reasons for the change. Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for government contractors (GovCon), announced that Radiance Technologies, a Huntsville, Ala.-based firm that develops solutions for defense, intelligence and civilian clients like the U.S. Army and U.S. Airforce, is replacing its legacy ERP system with Unanet GovCon ERP and CRM to provide a robust end-to-end solution that will help streamline processes and reduce manual errors in their business. Radiance has already started an implementation plan that Unanet tailored to fit their needs.
CallCabinet’s Partnership With Telin Brings Compliance to 3CX Clients
CallCabinet expands availability again with seamless integration to 3CX platforms. As part of its continued drive to ensure availability for all major UC, PBX and telephony platforms, CallCabinet today announced its partnership with Telin. Known for being one source for all things unified communications, Telin, as a preferred provider of...
UiPath Announces FHIR-enabled API Automation to Simplify Integration and Transform Patient Experiences in Healthcare
Solution to be showcased during Healthcare Summit at UiPath FORWARD 5 conference on September 29. UiPath , a leading enterprise automation software company, announced during its FORWARD 5 global user conference that it has added Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)-enabled application programming interface (API) automation to significantly simplify how healthcare organizations exchange information across systems, with particular utility for accessing and using regulated FHIR endpoints.
New Torii Procurement Solution Speeds SaaS Contract Renewals, Delivers Unprecedented Cost Savings
Only Solution that Automatically Gathers All Key Data and Pinpoints Waste, Providing Advantage Needed for Continuous Spend Management. Torii, creator of the #1 Automated SaaS Management Platform (SMP), launched Torii for Procurement. With the industry’s most powerful SaaS discovery capabilities at its core, this new solution provides the only complete, real-time view of all cloud applications, redundancies, usage, costs, and contracts in a dedicated procurement experience. Torii for Procurement instantly pinpoints unforeseen cost-saving opportunities, enables continuous spend management, and makes it easy to procure and renew the right applications at the best price.
Epicor Recognized as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises
Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software designed to promote business growth, announced the company has been named a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises. “We view our Challenger positioning as strong reinforcement of the company’s ability to execute on our Industry...
PDI Technologies Introduces New Solutions to Support Industry Transformation Across Convenience Ecosystem
With the need for automation, managed security, and targeted offers increasing, the leading convenience technology innovator delivers new advances at annual NACS Show. PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, has announced additional innovations to help customers provide compelling experiences that drive revenue, simplify operations, and secure their operating environments.
Gradient MSP and Channel Program Partner to help MSPs and Vendors
Channel Ecosystem startup’s partnership saves Vendors and MSPs money while making the IT Channel more accessible for everyone. Channel Program™ and Gradient MSP announced a strategic partnership to deliver greater value for the MSPs and Vendors in each of their respective communities. “We are excited to offer Channel...
Acceldata Partners with Snowflake to Deliver Optimized Data Costs and Reliability for Enterprise Data Environments
Acceldata’s Data Observability Cloud, Powered by Snowflake, delivers increased insights into spend forecasting and quality of data. Acceldata, the market leader in enterprise data observability for the modern data stack, today announced its Data Observability Cloud is now Powered by Snowflake. This expansion of Acceldata’s partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, aims to provide joint customers with improved visibility and reliability into monitoring and analyzing performance and configuration of modern data environments.
Davenport Group Partners with SAASTEPS
Davenport Group announces self-service digital eCommerce and quoting upgrades to enable business transformation and accelerate growth. Davenport Group, an innovative end-to-end IT services and solution provider, announced yesterday a partnership with SAASTEPS and an initiative to upgrade the company’s digital commerce, quoting, and renewals infrastructure to improve customer experience, streamline operations, and accelerate business growth.
Vega Cloud Raises $9 Million to Automate Cloud Optimization
Demand for Vega’s multi-cloud management and optimization solution climbed sharply this year, accelerated by the ongoing global pandemic. Vega’s growth was ignited with the launch of its proprietary unit economics and outcomes-oriented approach to cloud infrastructure optimization. Vega uses data context and automation to help businesses make decisions...
Big Sandy Superstore Implemented Package.ai to Automate Operations, Reduce Costs and Boost Customer Engagement
Package.ai, the complete customer engagement platform, has streamlined Big Sandy Superstore’s operations using conversational AI, workflow automation and last-mile intelligence to reduce costs, increase delivery confirmation rates and dramatically improve customer satisfaction. Ranked as one of the fastest growing home furnishings retailers with a fleet of over 100 vehicles,...
SugarCRM Positioned as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation Platforms
SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation for its offering, Sugar Sell. “It’s a great honor to be positioned as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales...
Unstruk Partners with Primer to Offer Enhanced Document Intelligence within the Unstruk Data Portal
– The partnership between Unstruk and Primer integrates the leading vendor for Natural Language Processing (NLP) into the world’s first knowledge hub designed for spatial intelligence. – The integration of Primer within the Unstruk Data platform allows users to correlate information from videos, images, 3D files, and more with...
Logixboard Unveils Real-Time Automated Container Tracking
The latest feature further empowers forwarders and brokers to deliver remarkable digital experiences to their customers, and compete with larger, digital first forwarders. Logixboard, the leader in providing digital customer experience solutions to international freight forwarders and customs brokers, today added real-time, automated container tracking (ACT) to their industry leading customer experience platform.
SalesTech Platforms That Can Drive SMB Goals
The right Salestech platform helps your team close more deals and boost revenues. Whatever the size of your company, when it comes to choosing the right business tool, managers must always rely on scalable solutions. Salespeople use sales tools to manage their pipeline, organize their contacts, and streamline workflows to achieve maximum productivity. Nevertheless, before choosing the right sales tech tool, it is important to weigh the pros and cons of each one of them.
Netwrix Establishes Partner Technical Committee to Collect Pre-Release Product Feedback
The upcoming version of Netwrix Auditor was the first product to be evaluated by channel partners. Netwrix, a cybersecurity vendor that makes data security easy, launched a program for its channel partners and their technical resources to evaluate new versions of Netwrix products prior to their release. The latest version of the company’s flagship product, Netwrix Auditor, was the first solution to be reviewed by the Channel Partner Technical Committee.
Settyl Launches Industry’s First Low-code Supply Chain Visibility Platform to Lead Future Digitization
Settyl Corporation, the tech company, just announced its newest product: a low-code platform for the logistics and supply chain industry. The next-gen platform is designed to make the creation of new business applications easier and more accessible than ever before. “Today marks a major step towards providing next-generation technological capabilities...
RFPIO Provides Enterprise Response Management Platform to Nuveen
RFPIO will support Nuveen’s global investment RFPs and provide automated due diligence questionnaires for timely and accurate responses. RFPIO, the leading response management platform enabling go-to-market teams to drive efficient revenue, has been selected by Nuveen, a leading global investment manager, to provide enterprise-wide response management solutions. Nuveen will leverage RFPIO’s AI features along with accessible historical content to increase efficiency and effectiveness during the evaluation phase of proposal management.
Prophix Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing in 2022 Stratus Awards
Prophix Honored as a Cloud Disruptor for its Corporate Performance Management Solution. Prophix Software, a global leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, announced it has received a 2022 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing by the Business Intelligence Group. The Stratus Awards honor the companies, products and people offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies. Prophix was recognized as a Cloud Disruptor for its role in enabling the digital transformation of the Office of Finance with its cloud-based CPM platform and was the only vendor honored for its CPM solution.
