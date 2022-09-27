Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake Tobias: Open-Air Safari and Family Fun Activities at a 150-Acre Wildlife ParkMelissa FrostHalifax, PA
Visit The Largest Antique Mall in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenLewisburg, PA
For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This FallMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Related
wkok.com
Guiderail Project This Week on Route 11 in Northumberland County
POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – There could be some overnight traffic delays along Route 11 this week in Point Township, Northumberland County because of a PennDOT guardrail project. PennDOT says work will take place Monday through Friday between Northumberland and Montour County. The work will be ‘night work,’ occurring...
wkok.com
Bucknell to Dedicate Large Solar Panel Project This Week
LEWISBURG – Bucknell University will dedicate its 1.76-megawatt solar array project later this week. Bucknell says it will host the dedication with Encore Renewable Energy of Burlington, Vt this Thursday at 2 p.m. It’ll be held at the project site off Smoketown Road between the Bucknell Golf Club and Art Barn Complex.
wkok.com
Lewisburg Downtown Partnership Announces New Piers Art Park, Mural
LEWISBURG — The founder of Milton Art Academy will be painting a mural at The Piers Art Park in Lewisburg in mid-October, thanks to the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. Steve Gibson will be creating a temporary public art mural on 18 of The Piers. The art work is thanks to...
wkok.com
Boating Season Ending This Weekend At Shikellamy Marina
SUNBURY – It’s already the end of the shortened boating season on Lake Augusta. Shikellamy State Park managers say all boats need to be out of the marina by sunset Sunday. They say the fabridam deflation process will begin the following Monday, and lowering the river level will take about two weeks. They say the marina docks will also be removed during that time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkok.com
Death in Montgomery, Man ID’d, No Other Details Out
MONTGOMERY – A death investigation is underway in Montgomery, in Lycoming County. The Lycoming County Coroner’s office said their office and state police were called to 37 Schoolhouse Road to investigate the death of a man whose body was found in his yard. 34-year-old Brett Diehl of Montgomery...
wkok.com
Traffic Crash Claims Life of Valley Woman Last Monday
MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS – A woman from Juniata County died in a motorcycle crash in Snyder County Monday. Details are just now being disclosed by state troopers and the Snyder County Coroner. They say 41-year-old Jacqueline Swartwood of East Waterford, Pa., died in the crash around 2:30pm last Monday,...
wkok.com
Third Arrest Made Following Sunbury Shooting This Week
SUNBURY – A third person has been arrested following last Sunday morning’s fatal shooting outside a bar in Sunbury. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says arrested was 23-year-old Manuel Santos of Sunbury. Officers say he faces charges for not giving information to police following the shooting. He summoned to appear in district court on that charge at a later date. Hare says Santos is also in violation of parole.
wkok.com
Police Officer Nearly Hit, Police Vehicle Struck During Chase
SUNBURY – A Sunbury police officer was nearly hit and one of the Sunbury police vehicles suffered heavy damage after a high-speed pursuit through the city Thursday night. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare says officers are now looking for two people in connection with the 10 p.m. incident, they are 20-year-old Dante Kolasa of Williamsport and an unidentified woman.
Comments / 0