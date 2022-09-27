Read full article on original website
Wisconsin's Potato Production for 2021
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Wisconsin potato production totaled 29 million hundredweight last year, up one percent from 2020 production levels. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the latest USDA Potato Summary shows that state growers planted 69,000 acres of spuds, unchanged from the year prior. Harvested acres in 2021 were reported at 67,500, down 1,000 acres from 2020. But average yield per acre was up two percent from the previous year to 430 cwt.
Decline in Test Scores for Wisconsin Students, But Some Progress Seen
(AP) Test scores for Wisconsin grade school students show declines since the coronavirus pandemic and persistent gaps, though there were signs of progress in the last school year. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday on the math and language arts tests for grades 3 through 8 released by the state...
Marshfield Company Has Product in Final Sixteen of Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the combined state chamber and manufacturers’ association, announced the sixteen items left for the seventh annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The competition is a tradition that highlights the state’s diverse and expanding manufacturing industry, which employs one in six workers in Wisconsin. WMC...
Wisconsin Property Values Increase in 2022
(Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin property values saw a record increase in 2022, coming after a continued shortage of homes and new real estate demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Hope Kirwan of Wisconsin Public Radio, the Wisconsin Policy Forum found total property values in the state grew...
DNR Urges Hunters to Test Deer for CWD
(Bob Hague, WRN) Deer hunters can assist the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to track the spread of CWD. Testing deer for Chronic Wasting Disease provides the agency with data to understand the distribution of CWD and monitor the health of Wisconsin's deer herd. It also keeps hunters informed about the status of their harvest.
Two Area Representatives Receive "Building Wisconsin" Awards
Two area state representatives received recognition. State Representative Donna Rozar (Marshfield) and State Representative Jesse James (Altoona) received “Building Wisconsin” awards from Quality Roofing for their support of getting more people into the skilled construction trades during the 2021-2022 legislative session. The award is a red hard hat...
Wisconsin to Receive Funds for Bipartisan Safer Communities Act
The U.S. Department of Education announced awards totaling nearly $1 billion through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The Stronger Connections grants will help schools provide all students with safe and supportive learning opportunities and environments that are critical for their success. Wisconsin will receive $12,509,470. Through the BSCA, Congress provided...
Jackson County Child Care Network Receives Community and Economic Development Award
The Wisconsin Economic Development Association announced the four winners of its annual Community and Economic Development Awards. The CEDA Awards were established by WEDA to recognize and celebrate businesses, projects, and organizations that are making significant contributions to Wisconsin’s economy. Winners were unveiled and celebrated at the 2022 CEDA...
Wisconsin Voters Face More Challenges in 2022 According to a Study
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) A new report shows voting has become more challenging in Wisconsin. The Cost of Voting Index published by the Election Law Journal classifies Wisconsin voters as facing more challenges compared to 2020. The state dropped from 38 in the 2020 ranking to 47 in the 2022 index, mostly due to court rulings over the use of ballot drop boxes, and changes on how voters who are indefinitely confined may vote.
Local 4-H Clubs Have the Opportunity to Create New Ice Cream Product
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Local 4-H clubs from across Wisconsin will once again have the opportunity to be part of the creation of a new ice cream product being developed by Cedar Crest Ice Cream of Cedarburg. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation is partnering up with...
Three Wisconsin Tech College Board Members Refuse to Step Down
(Rich Kremer, Wisconsin Public Radio) Three members of the board overseeing Wisconsin's technical colleges are refusing to step down even though their terms ended more than a year ago. According to Rich Kremer of Wisconsin Public Radio, it's the same approach used by Wausau dentist Fred Prehn who was encouraged...
Girls Golf Regional Results
Area girls golf teams and individuals are moving on to Sectionals next week. The first four teams and top four individuals, who are not members of a qualifying team, qualify for sectionals.... Division 1. @ Tomah - 1 Tomah, 2 Stevens Point, 3 Holmen, 4 Marshfield - Logan Vollert, Claire...
Two Wisconsin Doctors File Lawsuit Over Vaccine Firings
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Two Wisconsin doctors fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine are now suing. Two anesthesiologists, Doctors Kathryn Wolff and Douglas Grove allege the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals refused to take their Catholic beliefs seriously, in denying their exemption requests. The suit filed in Milwaukee...
DNR Board Member Asked to Reconsider His Refusal to Step Down
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) A member of the Natural Resources Board called on former chair Fred Prehn to reconsider his refusal to step down from the policy-making body for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. According to Danielle Kaeding of the Wisconsin Public Radio, the request follows a...
2022 Week 7 High School Football Scores
