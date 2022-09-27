(Raymond Neupert, WRN) A new report shows voting has become more challenging in Wisconsin. The Cost of Voting Index published by the Election Law Journal classifies Wisconsin voters as facing more challenges compared to 2020. The state dropped from 38 in the 2020 ranking to 47 in the 2022 index, mostly due to court rulings over the use of ballot drop boxes, and changes on how voters who are indefinitely confined may vote.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO