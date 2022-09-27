Read full article on original website
Building a Dick’s “House of Sport” at the Future Oakdale Commons
Steel is being erected at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City as construction crews convert that former Macy's store into a massive Dick's "House of Sport" complex. Dick's Sporting Goods announced plans for its largest store six weeks ago. It will be located on the south end of the retail center off Harry L. Drive.
Endicott Police Look Into Early-Morning Door Bell Ringers
Endicott Police say they have been getting several reports of alerts through doorbell cameras about people, at the very least, being mischievous and annoying in the middle of the night, but raising concerns that the intentions could be more sinister. According to a post on the Police facebook feed, Ring...
New York Health Commissioner Visits B.U. Johnson City Health Campus
The New York State Health Commissioner is making a stop in Johnson City to tour some new health education facilities. Binghamton University says it was scheduled to be hosting Commissioner Doctor Mary Bassett at 2:15 p.m. September 27 for a tour of the Health Sciences Campus on Corliss Avenue. The...
Broome Clerk Warns Veterans About Discharge Paper Scam
The Broome County Clerk is alerting veterans that a group in Arizona is trying to dupe them into paying for documents that they can get anytime for free from the county in which they live. Clerk Joseph Mihalko says it has been brought to the attention of the Clerks’ Office...
Broome Plans for Recreational River Use
Broome County’s Department of Planning is working on updating the Intermunicipal Waterfront Public Access Plan that was put together in 2011 and includes the development of a Blueway Plan. The idea is to improve public access and awareness of the rivers that run through Broome County, mapping and assessing...
Spencer Van Etten High School Student Dies in Crash Into House
A Tioga County high school senior is dead after crashing the car he was driving into a house on Monday morning, September 26. Tioga County Sheriff’s officials were called to a report of a crash on Ithaca Road in the Town of Spencer shortly before 8 o'clock and found the sedan driven by a 16-year-old had left the road and crashed into the building.
Binghamton’s Memorial Bridge Makeover
Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham is announcing plans to make Memorial Bridge more memorable with a major upgrade. Officials are in the process of coming up with designs to make the span, that was erected in 1925 in memory of those who served in the four branches of the military in “America’s Wars”, safer and more attractive to pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.
Making a Difference: Binghamton Couple To Serve Together in Peace Corps
In 1961, President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps as a way for Americans to work side-by-side with community leaders worldwide in education, health, the environment, agriculture, community economic development, and youth development. Since its inception in 1961, more than 240,000 Americans have volunteered their time to serve in...
Vestal Ranked #1 In Binghamton Region 2022 Best High Schools List
The Southern Tier of New York is proud of our schools. We have great school districts that care about our kids and their education. And schools in the Triple Cities prove time and time again that preparing young people for their future is the number one priority. There are many...
Lourdes Hospital’s Parent – Ascension – Posts $1.8B Annual Loss
Ascension - the operator of Binghamton's Lourdes Hospital - has reported a net loss of more than $1.8 billion for its fiscal year. According to the medical news website Fierce Healthcare, the St. Louis-based company reported a more than $2 billion increase in operating expenses along with $1.2 billion in net losses from investments.
Binghamton’s Forum Theatre to Host Free Screening for Service Dog Training
At a press conference on Tuesday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced that Binghamton's Forum Theatre would be hosting a free screening to benefit a service-dog training school for veterans. The Forum Theatre will screen the documentary "To Be Of Service" on Thursday night. The documentary demonstrates the effect that...
Crash Rips Vehicle in Delaware County
Delaware County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a horrific crash which, at this point, (September 29) is not said to have resulted in any deaths. Sheriff’s Deputies were called with a report of a serious, two-car Motor Vehicle Accident on Covered Bridge Road in the Town of Sidney on Tuesday, September 26.
Endicott Firefighters Find Woman’s Body in Burning House
Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered after a fire erupted in an Endicott home. The Endicott Police Department is investigating a fatal house fire that occurred at 100 Taylor Avenue in the Village of Endicott. The blaze at 100 Taylor Avenue on the village's...
Oakdale Mall Carjacker Sentenced to New York State Prison
A Binghamton man who carjacked a woman in the parking lot of the Oakdale Mall in 2021 will be spending 9 years in New York State prison. 27-year-old Brandon Hamilton pleaded guilty to Robbery in the Second Degree, Escape in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree in the September 5, 2021 incident in which the woman was pepper-sprayed and her vehicle stolen.
Two EF-1 Tornadoes Touch Down In The Southern Tier In One Week
It's not uncommon, but it's rare that we ever experience a tornado in the Southern Tier of New York. We see them touching down often in the midwest, the Mississippi Valley, and southern parts of the country. It's heartbreaking seeing the damage and loss of life that is left in its wake.
Third Times The Charm! This Nichols NY Inn Is The ‘Best Haunted Hotel’ In America
We are about a month away from Halloween and we are proud to announce that the best haunted hotel in the United States is in our backyard. After a couple of near misses, the Fainting Goat Island Inn in Nichols hit #1. They took first place this year in the...
Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters
Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
Norwich Man Accused of Stabbing Two During Dispute in Otselic
New York State Police say a Norwich man is accused of stabbing two people in Chenango County during the course of a domestic incident. 22-year-old Corey Sawyer is charged with two counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, which is a Class A felony, two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, which is a Class B felony and four misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Union-Endicott’s Ty Cobb Stadium Reconstruction Nearly Complete
Construction workers are putting the finishing touches on a $1.3 million modernization project at Ty Cobb Stadium in Endicott. New bleachers have been installed and other enhancements have been made at the facility behind Union-Endicott High School. Toby Riddleberger, the school district's director of facilities and safety, said things "went...
Binghamton Rape Convict Gets Jail Time for Violent Domestic Incident
A Binghamton man, who had a prior rape conviction on his record, is headed to prison for choking an 18-year-old during a domestic incident earlier this year. The Broome County District Attorney says 24-year-old Derek McNeil will serve five years in New York State prison for injuring the girl on March 30th at a home on Homer Street.
