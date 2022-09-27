ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

98.1 The Hawk

Endicott Police Look Into Early-Morning Door Bell Ringers

Endicott Police say they have been getting several reports of alerts through doorbell cameras about people, at the very least, being mischievous and annoying in the middle of the night, but raising concerns that the intentions could be more sinister. According to a post on the Police facebook feed, Ring...
ENDICOTT, NY
Johnson City, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Broome Plans for Recreational River Use

Broome County’s Department of Planning is working on updating the Intermunicipal Waterfront Public Access Plan that was put together in 2011 and includes the development of a Blueway Plan. The idea is to improve public access and awareness of the rivers that run through Broome County, mapping and assessing...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Spencer Van Etten High School Student Dies in Crash Into House

A Tioga County high school senior is dead after crashing the car he was driving into a house on Monday morning, September 26. Tioga County Sheriff’s officials were called to a report of a crash on Ithaca Road in the Town of Spencer shortly before 8 o'clock and found the sedan driven by a 16-year-old had left the road and crashed into the building.
SPENCER, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton’s Memorial Bridge Makeover

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham is announcing plans to make Memorial Bridge more memorable with a major upgrade. Officials are in the process of coming up with designs to make the span, that was erected in 1925 in memory of those who served in the four branches of the military in “America’s Wars”, safer and more attractive to pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Crash Rips Vehicle in Delaware County

Delaware County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a horrific crash which, at this point, (September 29) is not said to have resulted in any deaths. Sheriff’s Deputies were called with a report of a serious, two-car Motor Vehicle Accident on Covered Bridge Road in the Town of Sidney on Tuesday, September 26.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Oakdale Mall Carjacker Sentenced to New York State Prison

A Binghamton man who carjacked a woman in the parking lot of the Oakdale Mall in 2021 will be spending 9 years in New York State prison. 27-year-old Brandon Hamilton pleaded guilty to Robbery in the Second Degree, Escape in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree in the September 5, 2021 incident in which the woman was pepper-sprayed and her vehicle stolen.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters

Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
ITHACA, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Norwich Man Accused of Stabbing Two During Dispute in Otselic

New York State Police say a Norwich man is accused of stabbing two people in Chenango County during the course of a domestic incident. 22-year-old Corey Sawyer is charged with two counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, which is a Class A felony, two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, which is a Class B felony and four misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
NORWICH, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Union-Endicott’s Ty Cobb Stadium Reconstruction Nearly Complete

Construction workers are putting the finishing touches on a $1.3 million modernization project at Ty Cobb Stadium in Endicott. New bleachers have been installed and other enhancements have been made at the facility behind Union-Endicott High School. Toby Riddleberger, the school district's director of facilities and safety, said things "went...
ENDICOTT, NY
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
