Phys.org

Young Australians face lifetime of labor change

With robotics and artificial intelligence causing job cuts and large-scale automation in most industries, tech-savvy young people are already preparing for rapid changes in their working lives. However, new Flinders University research in the Journal of Youth Studies warns of a "strong social cleavage" with some young Australians with socio-demographic...
Motley Fool

Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
CNET

Social Security Benefits Could Increase by More Than $1,700 on Average in 2023

Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment was a substantial 5.9% in 2022 -- equal to an additional $93 a month on average. By June, though, the Consumer Price Index had risen to 9.1%. The CPI charts year-over-year price changes for goods and services and determines the annual adjustment to Social Security benefits. It dipped to 8.5% in July -- and was 8.3% in August -- but it's still outpacing the Federal Reserve's target of 2% by a huge margin.
CNET

Social Security Payments for September: When Is Your Money Coming?

So far in September, three payments have been disbursed by the Social Security Administration. The first went to those who receive Supplemental Security Income, and the second and third went to those who receive Social Security. If you're an SSI beneficiary, you can expect to receive two payments this month -- we'll explain why below.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: Second half of direct monthly checks worth $1,682 to be sent in five days

There are just five days remaining before beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income receive the second half of their September payment. Recipients will receive payments of $841 on Sept. 30, bringing the monthly total up to $1,682 due to a scheduling quirk in the program. Additionally, essential persons who live with an SSI beneficiary will also get a second payment of $421 on Sept. 30.
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash AppHere It Is: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs....
Markets Insider

Biden made a major dent in the student debt crisis — and it's time he does the same for the growing medical debt load in the US, attorneys and advocates say

America's medical debt problem has parallels to the student debt crisis, experts told Insider. Both are financially debilitating, putting people at risk of not being able to afford rent and food. The Biden Administration is already taking steps to address it but the challenge of helping more low-income borrowers remains.
