Read full article on original website
Related
Putin Suffers Most Humiliating Ukraine Defeat Yet
Moscow celebrated the annexation of huge swathes of Eastern Ukraine Friday but President Vladimir Putin’s party was wrecked by a lightning counter-attack that may have trapped thousands of his men in a key city supposedly now part of Russia. “This is the will of millions of people,” Putin said at a glitzy ceremony in front of high-ranking Russian diplomats still in the country. “People living in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia region are becoming our compatriots forever.”But as he gloated, Ukrainian sources claimed that the strategic city of Lyman, which has served as a Russian military hub in Donetsk,...
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Johns Hopkins doctor and Army doctor spouse charged with conspiring to give U.S. soldiers' medical info to Russia
The Justice Department on Thursday accused an Army doctor and a Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist of conspiring to provide the Russian government with medical information about U.S. soldiers and their relatives. The indictment names Jamie Lee Henry, an Army major at Fort Bragg who had a secret security clearance, and Henry’s...
Ex-CIA director shares the most likely suspect for Nord Stream leaks
Former CIA director John Brennan talks with CNN’s Brianna Keilar about the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the recent draft order from Russian President Vladimir Putin and the recent unexplained leaks from the Nord Stream gas pipelines.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — TALLINN, Estonia — Belarus’ authoritarian president is rejecting the possibility that his country’s armed forces would become embroiled in the war in Ukraine. Alexander Lukashenko said Friday Belarusians have never attacked nor posed a threat to anyone in their history and that...
North Korea fires ballistic missile, marking fourth in a week
SEOUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the east coast on Saturday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, marking Pyongyang's fourth launch in a week as it ratchets up tension in the Korean peninsula.
Russia Blows Up Gas Pipelines, Declaring an All-Out Energy War It May Already Have Lost
Russia's likely sabotage of natural gas pipelines spells an escalation of Putin's energy war—and increases chance of him losing it
Comments / 0