Nacogdoches, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

Altercation led to a woman being fatally hit on US 59, officials say

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they are investigating an altercation that led to a woman fatally stepping into oncoming traffic. April Julissa Cavazos, 20, of Nacogdoches County and James Lopez, 21, of Mineola were having a verbal argument that turned physical when Cavazos entered the southbound lane of […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Lufkin man accused of intentionally burning child in bathtub

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin man was arrested on Monday after authorities say he intentionally burned a child in a bathtub. An investigator with the Lufkin Police Department was called to Woodland Heights Medical Center where a child had been brought after suffering severe burns. Miguel Gonzalez, the boyfriend of the child’s mother, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after refusing to cooperate with the investigator’s request for a statement regarding the origin of the child’s injuries. According to the arrest affidavit, Gonzalez waived his Miranda rights before speaking with the investigator about the incident.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Trial continues for man charged in deadly Nacogdoches home invasion

Chapel Hill students gather for See You at the Pole event. Despite the recent catastrophic events that have occurred on school campuses, student Keziah Knight says she’s happy to pray for positive change and to speak about God to her friends through music. Updated: 55 minutes ago. Proceeds from...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
CBS19

Woman caught on camera shoplifting in Brookshire's store in Troup

TROUP, Texas — Troup Police Department is searching for an unidentified woman who was caught on camera shoplifting from a Brookshire's Grocery store in Troup. Troup PD is asking for the public's help in identifying this suspect. Contact the Troup Police Department with any information about the suspect at...
TROUP, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK GIVES BACK: Angelina County Sheriff’s Office

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – KETK Gives Back visited the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday to recognize them for their service. Sheriff Greg Sanches said they have a good group of people at their office. “They do a good job, and I’m proud of them,” he said. The sheriff also said people share their […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: 2 missing East Texans did not leave voluntarily

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans have been missing from Trinity County for almost two weeks and the sheriff said an investigation has determined their absence was not voluntary. Sheriff Woody Wallace said the sheriff’s office received a missing persons report for Clayton Waters, 56, on Sept. 16 after he failed to report […]
TRINITY COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Overturned trailer blocks traffic in Kilgore

TxDOT Lufkin takes on biggest project ever with Corrigan Relief Route. “To finally see that project funded, our commission sign off on it, and pre-construction meeting held last week in Lufkin, and to see that equipment start moving in out there, it’s very exciting,” TxDOT's Rhonda Oaks said.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Nacogdoches police arrest ends with guilty plea for card skimming

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches Police Department arrest in 2017 resulted in a guilty plea in federal court Wednesday. Orlando Enrique Quesada-Oliva, 25, of Groves, pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.
NACOGDOCHES, TX

