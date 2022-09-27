ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

This Is The Coziest Cabin Airbnb In Minnesota

By Taylor Linzinmeir
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44OKwk_0iC8vSWL00
Photo: Getty Images

If you're looking to get away from the chaos of the city and the pressures of everyday life, might we suggest taking a trip to a cozy cabin in the woods? You can disconnect from your electronic gadgets, curl up by the fireplace and watch the leaves fall around you. If this all sounds good to you, Trips to Discover recently compiled a list of the best cabin Airbnbs in every state in the U.S., graciously helping make the decision of where to enjoy your dream escape that much easier.

So, what's the best cabin Airbnb in Minnesota ? Private Log Cabin on the Lake in Cromwell. Here's what Trips to Discover had to say about it:

This lakefront log cabin can sleep four comfortably with a maximum of six guests in one bedroom plus a loft. Enjoy gorgeous lake and sunset views from the over 1,000 square feet of furnished wraparound decks, a wood stove, floor radiant heat, A/C, a high-end kitchen and a soothing sauna.

Check out the cabin's Airbnb page for more information regarding pricing, availability and more.

Looking to travel out of state? Check out Trips to Discover 's full list of the best cabin Airbnbs in every state.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Cromwell, MN
Fun 104.3

The Best Airport in the U.S. is Here in Minnesota

You don't have to go very far to find the airport that was just rated the best in the country-- because it's right here in Minnesota!. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being near the top of many national lists and surveys that have to do with our quality of life, right? Our schools and universities are top-notch, Mayo Clinic-- the best hospital in the world (for seven years running now)-- is right in our backyard, and here in Rochester, our crime rate is still fairly low.
MINNESOTA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Biggest Landowner in Minnesota Will Shock You

Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cabin#Airbnbs
CBS Minnesota

What is the ideal indoor temperature?

MINNEAPOLIS – It's the kind of weather we can all agree on. Debbi and Jim Epperson are locals. She sat along the river in St. Paul with her father."I think this is perfect." Dr. Jim Epperson said. "It's so beautiful."Greg Mehochko is from out of town, visiting for an insurance conference."I had no preconceived notions about Minnesota weather, just hoping it would be better than southern Illinois, and so far it did not disappoint."Days like this are fabulous, and fleeting. Some fear the cold, while others embrace it. Like it or not, we are all going to be spending more time...
SAINT PAUL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Who Knew? Minnesota Has A Dog House Statute. Yours Up To Code?

Even though our dogs spend the majority of their time indoors, especially in weather like this, I am still very conscious of how much time they spend outdoors. I occasionally see dogs tied up outside and wonder how long they've been out there? Good tip, if you are cold, so are they. Always a good idea to keep your pups sheltered from the cold winter weather or the blistering sun during the summer.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Power Assists Florida in Power Restoration

DULUTH, Minn. — Minnesota power has stepped up to help bring light to Florida’s darkness. While Hurricane Ian destroys powerlines and causes power outages everywhere, there just are not enough local repair crews. On Wednesday, 25 workers with Minnesota Power packed up all of their gear and began...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

"We don't know if the house is there": Minnesotans with ties to Florida face uncertainty as Hurricane Ian leaves damage

MINNEAPOLIS -- Hurricane Ian left behind catastrophic damage in Florida, and beaches in Fort Meyers are caked with piles and piles of debris from the storm.Parents Frankie and Christine Mannella, along with their daughter Olive, road tripped from Anoka, Minnesota down to Fort Meyers to see what's left of their home."We don't know if it's like the house is there, stuff is in it but it's just all ruined, or if the house is completely gone," said Frankie. The family pulled over in Georgia to talk with WCCO-TV's Marielle Mohs. They watched from Minnesota as Ian destroyed the beach they've spent...
FLORIDA STATE
WJON

Minnesota Officials Give Update on Frontline Worker Payment

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota state government gave an update Thursday on when we can finally expect to see those frontline worker payments hit our bank accounts. They say the review of Frontline Worker Pay appeals is wrapping up. State officials expect to announce the final numbers of approved or denied applications, the payment amount and the payment timeline next week.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Born/Florida Family Persists Through Hurricane Ian

DULUTH / FLORIDA — Hurricane Ian has viciously made its way through Florida, affecting many people, homes, and businesses in its wake. One Minnesota family, who now lives on the east coast, has been hunkered down and powerless since Wednesday afternoon. Josh Buck says his family has faced a...
DULUTH, MN
mprnews.org

Hurricane Ian’s devastation touches Minnesota

Minnesota is more than a thousand miles from Florida, where Hurricane Ian is lashing the Gulf Coast today with torrential rains and damaging winds. But the devastating storm is impacting current and former Minnesotans who either live in Florida, or are heading there to help with recovery efforts. Janell Pepper...
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule goes into effect Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule (CWR) goes into effect this weekend. The state law protects residential utility customers from having natural gas or electric services shut off in low temperatures. It requires utility companies to offer reasonable payment plans for all households and renters, no matter...
MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota home to one of eight Dahlia Trial Gardens in the world

Each year, the Dahlia Society of Minnesota plants a new selection of hybrid dahlias in the Dahlia Trial Garden at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, which is one of eight trial gardens in North America. The flowers in the trial garden aren't available to buy for home gardeners -- yet. The judges will evaluate each flower to determine if it's worthy.
MINNESOTA STATE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

178K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy