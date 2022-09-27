This Is The Coziest Cabin Airbnb In Michigan

Photo: Getty Images

If you're looking to get away from the chaos of the city and the pressures of everyday life, might we suggest taking a trip to a cozy cabin in the woods? You can disconnect from your electronic gadgets, curl up by the fireplace and watch the leaves fall around you . If this all sounds good to you, Trips to Discover recently compiled a list of the best cabin Airbnbs in every state in the U.S., graciously helping make the decision of where to enjoy your dream escape that much easier.

So, what's the best cabin Airbnb in Michigan? Paradise Views in Paradise . Here's what Trips to Discover had to say about it:

"Located on Whitefish Bay, up to four guests can enjoy the sun and the moon rises from the living room at this luxury two-bedroom cabin. It includes a fully equipped kitchen, gas log stove and heated floors, along with two decks, a small beach and a grassy lawn. One of the bathrooms has a Jacuzzi tub ideal for soaking after hiking, snowshoeing or cross-country skiing on nearby trails."

Looking to travel out of state? Check out Trips to Discover 's full list of the best cabin Airbnbs in every state.