ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

This Is The Coziest Cabin Airbnb In Michigan

By Taylor Linzinmeir
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cHcqj_0iC8vRdc00
Photo: Getty Images

If you're looking to get away from the chaos of the city and the pressures of everyday life, might we suggest taking a trip to a cozy cabin in the woods? You can disconnect from your electronic gadgets, curl up by the fireplace and watch the leaves fall around you . If this all sounds good to you, Trips to Discover recently compiled a list of the best cabin Airbnbs in every state in the U.S., graciously helping make the decision of where to enjoy your dream escape that much easier.

So, what's the best cabin Airbnb in Michigan? Paradise Views in Paradise . Here's what Trips to Discover had to say about it:

"Located on Whitefish Bay, up to four guests can enjoy the sun and the moon rises from the living room at this luxury two-bedroom cabin. It includes a fully equipped kitchen, gas log stove and heated floors, along with two decks, a small beach and a grassy lawn. One of the bathrooms has a Jacuzzi tub ideal for soaking after hiking, snowshoeing or cross-country skiing on nearby trails."

Looking to travel out of state? Check out Trips to Discover 's full list of the best cabin Airbnbs in every state.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Kristen Walters

Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in Ohio

A popular discount retail store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Ohio in early October. Read on to learn more. Burlington, a retailer known for selling discounted brand-name clothing, footwear, baby supplies, home goods, and decor, is opening a new store in Cleveland, Ohio, on Friday, October 7, 2022.
CLEVELAND, OH
CNBC

Check in, smoke up and tune out: Cannabis-friendly vacation rentals are catching on

Cannabis-friendly vacation rentals have been popping up as legalization of recreational marijuana expands to more states. Niche sites such as BudandBreakfast.com offer databases of listings for cannabis-minded travelers. Minority entrepreneurs are among those hoping to cash in on the business. At Nicole Butler's bed-and-breakfast, cannabis is in the candy that...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Cross Country Skiing#Decks#Airbnbs#Paradise Views
Apartment Therapy

The 5 Major Differences Between Airbnb and Vrbo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Today’s travelers have many options for accommodations that go beyond the traditional hotel stay. The advent of several short-term rental booking sites, such Airbnb, has opened up the opportunity to rent everything from a room for one to a house on the beach that sleeps 20. The fact that many rentals offer additional spaces, such as kitchens and patios, helps to make these platforms even more appealing.
TRAVEL
Robb Report

This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon

What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
GOBankingRates

10 Top Luxury Resorts Across the U.S.

You're planning a getaway and only the best will do. Money is no object for this trip, so you want to go all out and stay at a resort that's second to none. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips...
TRAVEL
msn.com

Woman's Review of Luxury Adults-Only Resort in Cancun Has People Sold

Need a grown-ups only getaway to relax on a beach while escaping the sounds of screaming kids? There are many adults-only resorts out there of varying qualities. However, this luxury resort in Cancun looks like it'll knock your socks off!. We're talking about the Live Aqua Cancun resort, which is...
TRAVEL
Action News Jax

Seeing green: Puppy born with green fur

STEEP FALLS, Maine — A puppy born on land could be considered green around the gills after it was born with an unusually colored coat. While a dog with green spots may sound like a character from a Dr. Seuss book, a photo shared by Riverside Lavender Farm on Facebook showed the animal is quite real. The photo shows a small white puppy with a bright green spot.
ANIMALS
travelawaits.com

Peek Inside This 727 Airplane That’s Now An Unforgettable Vacation Rental

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Known as the land of pura vida, or pure life, Costa Rica is home to stunning beaches, friendly folks, and a plethora of wildlife. This peaceful, laid-back Central American country is also home to a very unique vacation rental.
LIFESTYLE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

178K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy