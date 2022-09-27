ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

I drove away from man serving abortion case subpoena because of recent attacks on conservatives, Texas AG Ken Paxton says: Slams 'ridiculous' media coverage because he feared for his safety

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.S. Political Editor For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A process server who tried to deliver a legal document to Texas AG Ken Paxton said the state's top law enforcement officer ran from his house and jumped into a truck being driven by his wife to avoid being served with a subpoena.

According to a court document, the process server waited at Paxton's home for an hour after telling his wife Angela, a state senator, the purpose of his business.

Then, he says Paxton 'RAN' from his home and got in a truck that his wife had started in advance.

The AG, who was indicted on securities fraud allegations years ago and survived a primary challenge in May, blasted a report in the Texas Tribune about the incident, and gave no indication he was trying to avoid being served.

He attacked the media and said he was trying to avoid a 'stranger lingering outside my home,' while citing security threats faced by conservatives.

'This is a ridiculous waste of time and the media should be ashamed of themselves. All across the country, conservatives have faced threats to their safety — many threats that received scant coverage or condemnation from the mainstream media,' Paxton tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46W1ZC_0iC8vKhl00
Texas AG Ken Paxton said he was trying to avoid a 'stranger lingering outside my home' when he avoided a man trying to serve him a subpoena in an abortion case, and cited security threats faced by conservatives

'It's clear that the media wants to drum up another controversy involving my work as Attorney General, so they're attacking me for having the audacity to avoid a stranger lingering outside my home and showing concern about the safety and well-being of my family,' he wrote in a subsequent tweet.

He the server trying to deliver a subpoena to appear in a court hearing for an abortion lawsuit related to the state's abortion laws.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTOE0_0iC8vKhl00
A process server writes in an affidavit that a woman who identified herself as Angela told him Monday morning that Paxton was on the phone. She then started a black truck and left a back door open, before Paxton later jumped in. Here Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, arrives at the Collin County Courthouse with his wife Angela
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sElkW_0iC8vKhl00
Paxton cited attacks on 'conservatives' in a tweet following a story on the incident
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TlgRk_0iC8vKhl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YT8jr_0iC8vKhl00
Paxton was indicted in 2015 on securities fraud charges but has yet to stand trial. Paxton pleaded not guilty. He led an effort by state AG's in a filing that sought to overturn the 2020 election. There was an attempt to serve him a subpoena Monday to appear for a hearing in an abortion case
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C0Dh9_0iC8vKhl00
Paxton was being served in connection to a Texas abortion case

Herrara writes that he arrived at Paxton's home Monday morning, and saw a 'silhouette of a man' walking in the living room. When he saw the server 'he turned around and went back to where he came from.' He recognized the man as Paxton, he wrote in an affidavit filed with the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Texas.

The woman who answered the door, who identified herself as Angela, said Paxton was on the phone.

About an hour later, he saw Paxton exiting the garage.

'I walked up the driveway approaching Mr. Paxton and called him by his name. As soon as he saw me and heard me call his name out, he turned around and RAN back inside the house through the same door in the garage,' Herrera wrote.

Later, Angela started a black Chevy truck and left a back seat door open.

'A few minutes later I saw Mr. Paxton RAN from the door inside the garage towards the rear door behind the driver side. I approached the truck, and loudly called him by his name and stated that I had court documents for him. Mr. Paxton ignored me and kept heading for the truck.'

'After determining that Mr. Paxton was not going to take the Subpoenas from my hand, I stated that I was serving him with legal documents and was leaving them on the ground where he could get them,' the server wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jQsxV_0iC8vKhl00
paxton attacked the media and said he sought to avoid a 'stranger lingering outside my home'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K0ue1_0iC8vKhl00
Some online critics accused Paxton of lying
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xoOM8_0iC8vKhl00
A process server said Paxton drover off in a truck after he attempted to deliver documents
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WwHsL_0iC8vKhl00
The process server said he stated he was trying to deliver important legal documents to Paxton, then stayed at his home for an hour
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LQJvf_0iC8vKhl00
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save America Rally" in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021

The case that brought the service involves nonprofit groups who assist women in obtaining abortions, after a state law allowed private individuals to sue someone who 'aids or abets' an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, with a $10,000 reward that critics have compared to a 'bounty.'

State lawmakers crafted the language to navigate abortion protections, although the Supreme Court has since ruled Roe v. Wade unconstitutional.

Paxton did not cite specific attacks on conservatives, but on Sept. 18th North Dakota man Shannon Brandt struck and killed a teen Cayler Ellingson with his SUV, then later called 911 and said he believed Brandt was part of a 'Republican extremist group.'

Police investigating the incident said after interviewing witnesses that Brandt's claims have not held up.

North Dakota Highway Patrol Capt. Bryan Niewind said Friday the event 'is not political in nature at all.'

He added: 'There is no evidence to support Brandt's claim on the 911 call that Mr. Ellingson was a Republican extremist. There is no evidence to support that all through our continued investigation.'

Comments / 19

Paree Mattox
5d ago

don't be a crook and you don't have to fear anything, coward

Reply
13
Related
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Migrant Killer Michael Sheppard Ran Private Texas Detention Center Accused of Abuse

One of two brothers suspected of opening fire on a group of migrants attempting to drink water out of a reservoir near the U.S.-Mexico border was also the warden of a notorious, privately owned detention center in Texas. Michael and Mark Sheppard were charged with manslaughter for the slaying that left one dead and another with a gunshot wound to the stomach, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. But memos and investigations tie Michael to a history of physical and verbal abuse with the migrants he oversaw at the West Texas Detention Facility until the site was emptied in October 2019. “I was then placed in solitary confinement, where I was forced to lie face down on the floor with my hands handcuffed behind my back while I was kicked repeatedly in the ribs by the warden,” one detainee describes in a 2018 report by the The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services. “When I told him, ‘I'll get a lawyer to sue you,’ the Warden responded, ‘We’ve got enough money.’”Read it at Associated Press
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ken Paxton’s office knew he’d be subpoenaed before he fled his home to avoid being served, emails show

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Lawyers in an abortion lawsuit tried for days to subpoena Attorney General Ken Paxton before sending a process server to his home Monday, and notified his office that their server was there before Paxton fled in a truck driven by his wife, according to court records detailing the communication.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'

Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
FLORIDA STATE
dallasexpress.com

Lt. Gov. Patrick: Remove DAs Who Release Criminals, Like Creuzot

With the general election less than two months away, campaigns are beginning to ramp up their ads to sell themselves to voters. This week, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign released an ad focusing on crime and public safety. “Texans are fed up with violent crime and skyrocketing murder rates,”...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Axios

Texas AG flees his home to avoid subpoena, court filing claims

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) fled his home on Monday to avoid being served with a subpoena in a lawsuit related to abortion rights funding, according to an affidavit filed in federal court. Of note: Paxton tweeted that he left with his wife, Republican state Sen. Angela Paxton, in...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#Abortion Laws#Politics Courts#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Conservatives#Texas Ag#The Texas Tribune
KFDM-TV

BREAKING: Sheriff wins precedent-setting case against Texas AG Ken Paxton

AUSTIN — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the state's highest criminal court, on Wednesday denied Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's motion for a rehearing of Zena Stephens’ case, and denied all other requests from AG Ken Paxton to reinstate the indictments against her. The all-Republican Court said...
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has few suggestions on preventing mass shootings

Six mass shootings have occurred in Texas throughout Gov. Greg Abbott’s 7½ years in workplace. He has supplied prayers and condemned every. The murders of 5 cops in Dallas have been “acts of cowardice.” The killing of 26 in Sutherland Springs was a “horrific act.” The highschool capturing in Santa Fe that took 10 lives was an “act of evil.” The slaying of 23 at an El Paso Walmart was a “senseless act of violence” whereas the capturing deaths of seven in Midland-Odessa three weeks later have been a “senseless and cowardly act.”
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

627K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy