Black Friday board game deals 2022 - make the most of this year's offers

Sweater season is fast-approaching, and that means Black Friday board game deals aren't far behind. In fact, some early offers have already started to show up ahead of the event itself. And you know what? They're actually pretty good (in the UK, anyway - the USA is taking a little time to warm up, it seems).

Yes, the sale is better known for its tech discounts. But that doesn't mean you should sleep on tabletop offers. It's your chance to score top products at record low prices, and that's because the best board games get drastically reduced in price during the event. In fact, we've seen plenty slashed by 50% or more during annual Black Friday board game deals, so it's well worth keeping an eye out over the course of November.

To help you prepare, our bargain hunters have listed their most essential tips for this price cut bonanza below. You'll also find advice on what to prioritize during this year's Black Friday board game deals, not to mention the savings we're expecting from the sale at large with 2022's Black Friday gaming deals .

Early Black Friday board game deals - USA

Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion | $49.99 $37.89 at Amazon

Save $20 - Aside from an one-off reduction last year, this offer gets you a much better price than average (Jaws of the Lion normally weighs. An aggressively good start to the early Black Friday board game deals, in other words.

Betrayal at House on the Hill (3rd edition) | $55.99 $35.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Despite being cheaper last week thanks to a coupon offer, this remains a decent saving on the latest version of Betrayal. Considering how excellent it is (regardless of whether you're a newcomer or veteran), that's not an opportunity to miss.

What Next? | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - So far as we can tell, that's an all-time low price for What Next? in the early Black Friday board game deals. Because it's such an unusual and engrossing party game, we'd highly recommend taking a look while it's cheap.

Parks | $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - You can currently get a very healthy saving on this eye-catching game for families, and by our reckoning, that's the cheapest it's been since 2019. However, you'll need to move fast because it's a flash sale, so isn't liable to stick around long.

The Quacks of Quedlinburg | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - It's not as massive a saving as other entries in today's early Black Friday board game deals, but considering how The Quacks of Quedlinburg is often seen as a modern classic, you shouldn't miss it.

Risk: Warhammer 40,000 | $49.99 $34.78 at Amazon

Save $15 - If you're tired of classic Risk or just want to get your family playing Warhammer in some shape or form this Christmas, the 40K version is currently on offer as part of the early Black Friday board game deals.

Alien: Fate of the Nostromo | $29.99 $14.69 at Target

Save $15 - That's another lowest-ever price for the early Black Friday board game deals; this Alien adaptation has never been cheaper. Want a fun co-op game with strategy elements that won't make your brain melt? This is a good option.

Wingspan | $65 $47.33 at Amazon

Save $17.67 - This modern classic won all sorts of awards when it first hit shelves, and it continues to impress years after launch... especially now that it's dropped in price by around $17. Just be quick, because we saw it for less last week thanks to a coupon. That means it may go back up to full price before long.

Unfathomable | $79.95 $63.96 at Amazon

Save $16 - Sound the alarm, we have another lowest-ever price! This excellent addition to the Arkham Horror franchise has tumbled in cost for the early Black Friday board game deals, and while that $15.99 reduction might seem modest, it's too good a game not to consider.

Warhammer Quest: Cursed City | $199 $169.15 at Amazon

Save $30 - While the listing isn't quite telling the truth (the MSRP isn't $250, no matter what it says) this remains a brilliant early Black Friday board game deal nonetheless. We've never seen Cursed City new for less, so this is a great opportunity to grab the adventure game at its lowest price yet.

Warhammer Underworlds: Gnarlwood | $95 $90.50 at Amazon

Save $4.50 - While we've seen bigger savings in the early Black Friday board game deals, Gnarlwood's brand new and we've not seen it reduced yet. That makes it well worth spotlighting here, particularly due to the fact that the game itself is brilliant...

Three Sisters | $29.99 $24.80 at Amazon

Save $5 - It's not the biggest saving we've seen in the early Black Friday board game deals so far, but considering how this is the game's lowest price, it's still a pretty decent one in the grand scheme of things.

7 Wonders Architects | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This smaller, quicker version of the classic 7 Wonders is an essential purchase if you ask us, so seeing it drop so much in price is a good opportunity to pick it up ahead of the Holidays. We've seen it a few dollars cheaper before, but that's still a great price overall.

Scythe | $79.99 $46.49 at Amazon (with coupon)

Save $33 - If you hit that coupon box below the price, you'll be able to pick up Scythe for what is nearly the cheapest it's ever been. Aside from a freak discount back in 2019, it hasn't been anywhere near this affordable in years.

Disney Villainous | $39.99 $26.24 at Amazon (with coupon)

Save $14 - This popular game very rarely goes on offer to this degree, so hit that coupon box beneath the price on Amazon and grab it in today's early Black Friday board game deals if you want to add a must-have hit to your collection (seriously, we highly recommend it).

Early Black Friday board game deals - UK

Cash N Guns + Team Spirit Expansion | £44.98 £18.95 at Magic Madhouse

Save £26 - This double-pack gets you one of the more fun party games out there, and the value here is ridiculous. Definitely one to prioritise in today's early Black Friday board game deals.

Disney Villainous | £39.99 £24.49 at Amazon

Save £15 - That's a ridiculously good deal on one of our favorite games ever, bringing to just a few pounds off its lowest ever price. It's certainly the cheapest we've seen Villainous since 2021, anyway.

Battle of Osgiliath | £125 £98.45 at Magic Madhouse

Save £26.55 - There's been a lot of buzz surrounding this new boxed set for the Middle-earth Strategy Battle Game, so seeing it on offer in the early Black Friday board game deals isn't an opportunity to pass up. The game isn't actually available at Games Workshop right now either, so it's an even better deal as a result.

Pandemic | £44.99 £22.95 at Amazon

Save £19 - If you don't have this superb co-op strategy in your collection, you need to remedy that immediately with today's early Black Friday board game deals. It's an essential purchase.

Star Wars Villainous | £39.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £10 - This Star Wars spin on the popular Villainous series is great, so seeing it get such a good discount in today's early Black Friday board game deals is a great start. Well worth grabbing for yourself or as a gift for someone else.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars - A Pandemic System Game | £59.99 £46.23 at Magic Madhouse

Save £13.76 - This game is so hot off the presses that it's barely even out, so that discount is a very, very welcome one. Definitely a highlight of the early Black Friday board game deals, particularly because it uses the excellent Pandemic system to power its gameplay.



Star Wars Legion (Core Set) | £89.99 £79.98 at Magic Madhouse

Save £10 - This Warhammer-style Star Wars game has also been reduced in today's early Black Friday board game deals, making it a much more tempting proposition than at its usual £90 RRP.

Warhammer Quest: Cursed City | £125 £99.99 at Magic Madhouse

Save £25 - This horror-themed adventure was one of the most highly sought-after products at Games Workshop in recent years, so seeing Cursed City tumble to a record low price is a great start to the early Black Friday board game deals.

Azul | £42.99 £29.95 at Amazon

Save £23 - While that isn't this puzzler's lowest ever price, it's only a few quid off. As such, it's well worth considering; it's a standout in the early Black Friday board game deals so far.

Carcassonne | £36.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Save £11 - The new-look edition of Carcassonne, a beloved family classic, has tumbled down in price for the early Black Friday board game deals. A great choice to keep you all busy over Christmas, this.

Mysterium | £39.99 £31.98 at Amazon

Save £8 - It's not the biggest discount we've seen for the early Black Friday board game deals, but because it's on such an engrossing co-op mystery, we'd suggest taking a look while you can.

The Mind | £10.99 £8.99 at Amazon

Save £2 - Even though it's one of the weirdest games on this page, it's also amongst the most memorable. Challenging players to put down number cards in the correct order without saying a word, it forces you to come up with a new way to communicate and is a lot of silly fun.

Black Friday board game deals - FAQ

(Image credit: Ravensburger / Leder Games / Cephalofair Games)

When will Black Friday board game deals start?

If there's one thing you can rely on about the annual Black Friday board game deals, it's when they take place. These sales always occur after Thanksgiving and on the very last Friday of November, so we can expect the best discounts to happen this November 25 .

However, that's not the end of it. Black Friday gets started earlier than ever these days, and they usually kick off from mid-November onwards (indeed, some retailers have already got the ball rolling). They then continue into the annual Cyber Monday board game deals . In short, keep your eyes peeled for savings on either side of November 25.

Should I wait until the Black Friday board game deals?

While we appreciate that it's an annoyingly vague answer, whether you should wait or not for the Black Friday board game deals depends on what you're looking for. Family-friendly games normally enjoy discounts all year round, and despite getting even better reductions at the end of November, you can still find a bargain if you jump the gun early. Hobby games are a different story, though. These consistently hit all-time low prices during Black Friday, so we'd highly recommend waiting if you want anything like Twilight Imperium or Scythe. If its price normally hits $80 / £80 or more, you can be confident it'll get a decent - if brief - saving during the sales event.

Where will the best Black Friday board game deals be?

Every retailer wants a slice of that Black Friday pie, so it's not surprising that they all put on a mega-sale throughout November. And while most are pretty decent, some are better than others. We've rounded up the best ones here, including why you should check out their deals.



USA



- Amazon: The best for variety and quality across a range of games

- Walmart: Surprisingly good for discounts on niche hobby games

- Best Buy: Decent for reductions on popular family games

- Target: Often enjoys exclusive products



UK



- Amazon: Best for overall quality and variety of deals

- Argos: Good for reductions on classic family and kids' games

- Very: Respectable offers on family games

- John Lewis: Solid deals on hobby and family games

Black Friday board game deals - what to expect

(Image credit: Fantasy Flight / Avalon Hill / Stonemaier Games / Space Cowboys)

There's a lot of ground to cover when it comes to the Black Friday board game deals, so what should you be looking out for? Considering the sale's proximity to Christmas, board games for families such as Catan and Carcassonne are always a good shout. They're usually cheaper than normal and will go down very well if you're visiting loved ones over the Holiday season. Last year we enjoyed Catan's lowest ever price, for example. Equally, there was a huge 60% drop on Azul and Ticket to Ride .

However, it's worth pointing out that those games always seem to be on sale. Indeed, the discount you'll get during Black Friday isn't dissimilar to other year-round reductions. As such, the 'best' deals tend to be on more expensive board games for adults such as Wingspan, Mansions of Madness, or Twilight Imperium. Because these usually weigh in at $100 / £100+, being able to pick them up for less isn't an opportunity to miss (especially considering the fact that Gloomhaven , often considered to be one of the top board games for adults , tumbled to its lowest ever price during last year's Black Friday board game deals).

This will probably be your best chance of scoring a bargain

You should watch out for games that have been superseded by a newer version as well. The arrival of Betrayal at House on the Hill 3rd edition means that the cost of Betrayal at House on the Hill 2nd edition should drop off sharply as retailers try to clear stock, so it can be a good time to fill out your collection with titles you always fancied but at just outside of your price range. Gloomhaven is much the same thanks to its highly anticipated sequel (which is one of our top upcoming board games and tabletop RPGs , by the way).

Just make sure you don't wait too long on the off-chance a better offer comes up. As demonstrated by Gloomhaven in the 2020 Black Friday board game deals, it's unlikely to happen; this will probably be your best chance of scoring a bargain.

Plus, there's always the danger that the game in question sells out or leaps back up to full price before long. We've been burned by that ol' chestnut before, and it's more of a danger than ever these days thanks to manufacturing difficulties that have been impacting board game stock across the world.

Last year's best Black Friday board game deals

Pandemic | $44.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save 60% - More than half off one of the best games on shelves was one heck of a way to kick off the Black Friday board game deals. This one remains s a masterclass in teamwork and strategy, so we can't recommend it enough if it goes on offer again.



UK price: £33.32 £24.95 at Amazon



Blockbuster | $19.99 $6.29 at Amazon

Save 69% - Few games can be played over and over again but still remain fun like Blockbuster. It's a superb party game that anyone is able to get involved in, and its accessible rules mean that you're able to dive right in without delay. Thanks to a hearty discount, it was a standout in last year's Black Friday board game deals.



UK price: £19.99 £14.99 at Amazon



Gloomhaven | $139.99 $99.45 at Amazon

Save 29% - This is comfortably one of the best and most talked-about board games for years, so seeing Gloomhaven fall close to its lowest ever price as part of the Black Friday board game deals was a big thing. The UK offer was even better, meanwhile, and because this sort of discount only happens on Black Friday each year, November 2022 might be your time to strike.



UK price: £149.99 £74.90 at Amazon



Disney Villainous | $34.97 $17.50 at Walmart

Save 39% - We've got a real soft spot for Disney Villainous, especially when it gets such a big reduction. It rarely sees a discount of this size, so keep an eye out for this Black Friday.



UK price: £39.99 £24.50 at Amazon



Betrayal at House on the Hill | $49.99 $28.34 at Amazon

Save 43% - Ever wonder how long you'd last in a horror movie? Black Friday 2021 let you find out for a lot less. With third edition now on shelves, we expect it to get a similar reduction in 2022... or more.



UK price: N/A



Ticket to Ride | $54.99 $21.98 at Walmart

Save 60% - Want the perfect post-Thanksgiving board game? It's Ticket to Ride, and last year it got slashed significantly in price for the Black Friday board game deals. We suspect the same will happen again this year.



UK price: N/A



Exploding Kittens | $20 $9.99 at Amazon

Save 50% - Few games are as joyfully ridiculous (or funny) as Exploding Kittens, so it was a good thing that the game has seen a 50% drop in price before the Black Friday board game deals even began. It's a good example of how you should be keeping an eye out before Black Friday itself.



UK price: £19.99 £9.95 at Amazon

The November sales extravaganza isn't limited to board gaming, of course. We can expect some decent Dungeons and Dragons Black Friday deals along with Black Friday Pokemon card deals . A few good Black Friday Lego deals should be up for grabs, and of course we're also getting you prepped for all this year's Black Friday video game deals .