flackbroadcasting.com
Activity along Route 12 just south of Boonville is part of the ‘Smart Path Connect Project’ that will upgrade power lines, energy transmission
BOONVILLE- Everyone seems to be asking what all the activity is that’s been going on along State Route 12, just south of Boonville. We have an answer!. According to National Grid’s Strategic Communications Manager Jared Paventi, construction crews are busy preparing the kick-off to a major upgrade project that’s in partnership between New York’s Power Authority and National Grid.
whcuradio.com
Ithacans impressed by new park, trails
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new place to jog and walk your dog in Ithaca. Saunders Park opened on September 6. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went there to see what people think of the trails. Matt on the Street is a weekly segment that airs Fridays on...
Endicott Police Release Name of Woman Who Died in House Fire
Although the cause of a fatal fire in Endicott remains under investigation, authorities have released the identity of the person who died as a result of the blaze. According to village police chief Patrick Garey, the victim of the fire at 100 Taylor Avenue has been identified as June Kimble.
Johnson City Supermarket Closing as Neighborhood is Redeveloped
A grocery store in Johnson City is shutting down as the face of the village's downtown district continues to evolve. The Save-A-Lot store at 200 Main Street is expected to close its doors on Saturday. Roberta Douglas, who has operated the business with her husband, said they recently were advised...
WETM
Police standoff in Broome County resolved peacefully
UPDATE: According to State Police the standoff has ended. It reportedly involved someone with a mental health issue. The New York State Police announced that the 27-hour standoff with a mental health patient has been peacefully resolved. New York State Police state that they were called around Noon yesterday to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Police Investigating Theft of Wallet in Chenango County
New York State Police are looking for two people who may have information on the theft of a wallet from a Dollar General earlier this month. According to state police, the wallet was taken from a cart in the Dollar General store in Mount Upton, Chenango County on September 5th.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pennsylvania Man Charged with DWI in Broome County
A Pennsylvania man is facing several charges, including DWI after the Broome County Sheriff's Office says he crashed into a ditch. The office says deputies responded to the scene on Conklin Road in the Town of Conklin around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, September 29th after witnesses reported seeing a vehicle leave its lane and come to rest in a ditch.
Name released of victim in fatal Endicott house fire
On September 28th, the Village of Endicott Fire and Police Departments responded to a fatal house fire at 100 Taylor Avenue.
whcuradio.com
National Grid predicts big increase in heating bills
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — National Grid is predicting a big increase in heating costs this winter. According to LocalSYR.com, the energy company expects heating bills to increase by 39 percent over last winter. A National Grid spokesperson says a combination of supply and demand, the war in Ukraine, and the warmer than usual summer are all factors in the likely rise in heating bills over the next few months.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
CDC: Some Upstate Counties Have 'High' COVID Levels
Nine counties above New York City have high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control, including Onondaga county. This is the first time since May this many counties have seen this classification. The classification is based on, in the last seven days, the number of new cases in the county per 100,000, new hospital admissions of people with COVID and the percentage of staffed in-patient hospital beds.
Missing Delaware County woman with dementia found dead
Yesterday, at approximately 6:58 p.m., New York State Police responded to a report that an 85-year-old woman with dementia left her residence on foot several hours prior and could not be located.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Bronx Man Arrested in Delaware County After Traffic Stop
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says a Bronx man was arrested and charged following a traffic stop in the Town of Middletown. The traffic stop occurred on the evening of September 22nd on State Route 28 near the intersection of Fair Street in the Village of Margaretville. The car was...
WKTV
Students become sick after eating food laced with marijuana at middle school in Madison County
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – A shelter in place was called at Otto Shortell Middle School in the Oneida City School District Friday morning after several students became ill after eating food laced with marijuana. According to a letter sent to parents by the superintendent, a student brought the food to...
Broome County woman wanted for Grand Larceny
BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) - The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Laura Juraska on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
WKTV
Otsego County man allegedly breaks into home, starts stove fire
HARTWICK, N.Y. – An Otsego County man is accused of breaking into a home and intentionally starting a stove fire in Hartwick earlier this week. New York State Police stumbled on the fire just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 26 while investigating a report of a suspicious person in the area of Pleasant Valley Road.
Daily Orange
County’s plan to build an aquarium on Onondaga Lake shore ignores a 1794 treaty
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse’s $85 million aquarium project is set to be built in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor near the shore of Onondaga Lake, on Haudenosaunee ancestral lands. But a 1794 treaty means New York state took that land unjustly.
Missing Ithaca woman found safe
The Ithaca Police Department report that the woman that had been missing has been safely located.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
State Police: Missing Woman Found Deceased After Search
A woman who wandered away from her home in Delaware County was found deceased after a police search. State police at Margaretville say just before 7 p.m. on September 29th, they responded to a report of an 85-year-old woman with dementia who left her home on foot and had not been seen for several hours.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Delaware County Resident Shows Appreciation for Delaware Sheriff's Office
Delhi native Darla Hendrickson found her very own way of showing appreciation for law enforcement. Hendrickson began making what she calls "Prayer Pocket Squares" about a year ago. These squares are meant to help be a symbol of faith and hope and she hopes she can brighten up someones day...
Accident in Sidney splits car in two
Yesterday, Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies responded to two-car motor vehicle accident on Covered Bridge Road in the Town of Sidney.
