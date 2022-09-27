ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Berlin, NY

flackbroadcasting.com

Activity along Route 12 just south of Boonville is part of the ‘Smart Path Connect Project’ that will upgrade power lines, energy transmission

BOONVILLE- Everyone seems to be asking what all the activity is that’s been going on along State Route 12, just south of Boonville. We have an answer!. According to National Grid’s Strategic Communications Manager Jared Paventi, construction crews are busy preparing the kick-off to a major upgrade project that’s in partnership between New York’s Power Authority and National Grid.
BOONVILLE, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithacans impressed by new park, trails

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new place to jog and walk your dog in Ithaca. Saunders Park opened on September 6. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went there to see what people think of the trails. Matt on the Street is a weekly segment that airs Fridays on...
ITHACA, NY
WETM

Police standoff in Broome County resolved peacefully

UPDATE: According to State Police the standoff has ended. It reportedly involved someone with a mental health issue. The New York State Police announced that the 27-hour standoff with a mental health patient has been peacefully resolved. New York State Police state that they were called around Noon yesterday to...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Investigating Theft of Wallet in Chenango County

New York State Police are looking for two people who may have information on the theft of a wallet from a Dollar General earlier this month. According to state police, the wallet was taken from a cart in the Dollar General store in Mount Upton, Chenango County on September 5th.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pennsylvania Man Charged with DWI in Broome County

A Pennsylvania man is facing several charges, including DWI after the Broome County Sheriff's Office says he crashed into a ditch. The office says deputies responded to the scene on Conklin Road in the Town of Conklin around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, September 29th after witnesses reported seeing a vehicle leave its lane and come to rest in a ditch.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

National Grid predicts big increase in heating bills

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — National Grid is predicting a big increase in heating costs this winter. According to LocalSYR.com, the energy company expects heating bills to increase by 39 percent over last winter. A National Grid spokesperson says a combination of supply and demand, the war in Ukraine, and the warmer than usual summer are all factors in the likely rise in heating bills over the next few months.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

CDC: Some Upstate Counties Have 'High' COVID Levels

Nine counties above New York City have high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control, including Onondaga county. This is the first time since May this many counties have seen this classification. The classification is based on, in the last seven days, the number of new cases in the county per 100,000, new hospital admissions of people with COVID and the percentage of staffed in-patient hospital beds.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Bronx Man Arrested in Delaware County After Traffic Stop

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says a Bronx man was arrested and charged following a traffic stop in the Town of Middletown. The traffic stop occurred on the evening of September 22nd on State Route 28 near the intersection of Fair Street in the Village of Margaretville. The car was...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Otsego County man allegedly breaks into home, starts stove fire

HARTWICK, N.Y. – An Otsego County man is accused of breaking into a home and intentionally starting a stove fire in Hartwick earlier this week. New York State Police stumbled on the fire just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 26 while investigating a report of a suspicious person in the area of Pleasant Valley Road.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

State Police: Missing Woman Found Deceased After Search

A woman who wandered away from her home in Delaware County was found deceased after a police search. State police at Margaretville say just before 7 p.m. on September 29th, they responded to a report of an 85-year-old woman with dementia who left her home on foot and had not been seen for several hours.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY

