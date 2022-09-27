Read full article on original website
Fall Festivities Calendar
🎃City of Centre to host it’s annual fall festival along Main Street in downtown Centre on Saturday, October 1st. Enjoy a day of old-fashioned fun and festivities with arts and crafts, food vendors, vintage cars and tractors, horse and buggy rides, train rides, a petting zoo, and inflatables for the kids. See the creations of a balloon sculptor, and laugh out loud with ventriloquist David Turner & Friends. Have your camera ready for photos with beloved characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy, as well as Alvin and the Chipmunks. Live entertainment features What-a-Dance Studio at 8am with Logan Graves taking the main stage at 11am. The Kids Fun Run is set for 9:30am, followed by the annual fall fest parade at 10:30am with Boy Scout Troop 247 serving as grand marshal. For more information, contact the City of Centre by calling (256) 927-5222.
Body Recovered From Black Creek Gorge In Gadsden
The Body of a 42 year old Gadsden man was recovered from the Black Creek Gorge near Noccalula Falls Park on Wednesday. The Press Release from the City of Gadsden said the City’s Fire Department responded to a report of an unresponsive individual in the Gorge between the suspension bridge and the Falls.
The Fair returns to DeKalb County
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — The 67th annual DeKalb County VFW Fair, returned this week. The fair will run through Saturday, October 1. This year, the fair boasts a new attraction, the “World Famous Walllena” family who will be performing an aerial artistry event, twice nightly. The schedule...
Gadsden fire department opens new station
Featured photo: Locals gather at Gadsden’s new fire station, Station 7 at Banks Park on 11th Street, at its grand opening on September 27. (Emma Kirkemier/Messenger)
Tuesday Morning Fire Update
The house fire on highway 9 south in the Blairtown Community Tuesday morning, apparently was started by and electrical outlet in the bathroom. Centre Fire Chief Jeremy Lee tells WEIS Radio News, fire crews kept the main fire body in the bathroom. There was heavy fire damage to the bathroom with moderate damage to the adjoining bedroom. The entire structure received heat and smoke damage.
Authorities identify woman killed in crash on Alabama 69 in Marshall County
Authorities confirm a woman died in a crash involving two vehicles in Marshall County on Thursday.
Anniston Shots Fired Call Results in Drug and Gun Seizure
Anniston, AL – On Friday, September 30, the “B” shift at the Anniston Police Department was dispatched to investigate a possible “shots fired” from a vehicle. Upon arrival in the area, officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and initiated an investigation. As officers were speaking to the suspect, later identified as Demetrice Lashaun Lee from Anniston, they were able to smell what they believed to be marijuana. Due to the odor being present inside the vehicle they able to conduct a search. Officers were able to locate a handgun (Taurus G2C, 9mm), Methamphetamines, Marijuana, and Cocaine. The drugs that were located were each packaged, which is typical for individual sale on the street.
Single-vehicle crash claims life of teen in Blount County
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday, Sept. 29, at approximately 5 p.m., has claimed the life of a juvenile. An 18-year-old was fatally injured when the 2006 Ford F150 they were driving left the roadway and overturned. The teen, who was not using a seat belt at […]
Major crash shuts down all westbound lanes on I-20 near Stemley Rd
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash on I-20 WB just past the Stemley Rd exit in Lincoln has shutdown all westbound lanes. Please use caution and expect delays in the area. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Cherokee County Arrest Files for September 29th
Amanda Barton, 42 of Collinsville, arrested on a fugitive from justice warrant by the Leesburg Police Department. Jamie Kimmons, 39 of Centre, charged with possession with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Centre Police Department. William Estes, 42 of Cedar Bluff, arrested on 7 outstanding...
Coming Soon to Bremen: A New Restaurant Inspired By An Old Stockroom
A new restaurant inspired by a part of the city’s rich textile history is coming soon to downtown Bremen. Owned by city councilman Jai Otwell, The Stockroom, located at 226 Tallapoosa Street, is in its final stages of construction and looks to open in a few weeks. Jai’s vision for the restaurant is to provide a place for the entire Bremen community to enjoy a meal in an open, warm and welcoming environment that gives the older generation a place to reminisce and the younger generation the opportunity to learn about the city’s history. “I want to make it to where the younger people come in and learn a little bit about what was here and the older people can come in, have a good time, and reminisce about what they grew up with,” Jai says.
Chickens Can Come to Roost in Anniston Soon
Anniston, AL – Per the Aniston Public Information Officer, Jackson Hodges, the domesticated chicken permit may be obtained starting Monday, October 3rd for $10.00. Each permit will be valid from January 1st through December 31st, and must be renewed yearly.
A Cartersville Man Died in a Two-Vehicle Crash in Bartow Tuesday evening.
According to reports from the Georgia State Patrol, Jessea Sisk perished in the accident that occurred on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 9:05 p.m. Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 at Baker Road. A 2008 Suzuki GSXR-750 motorcycle was traveling south on Highway 41 and a 2003 GMC Sierra was traveling west on Baker Road. According to GSP reports, twenty-five-year-old Jessea Sisk of Cartersville was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for the red traffic light. The motorcycle was struck by the GMC Sierra. Sisk was transported to Grady Hospital by helicopter where he was pronounced deceased.
Police searching for Cartersville woman’s stolen wedding rings that were pawned
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — Police are asking for your help trying to track down a man who stole a woman’s wedding rings and then pawned them. The Cartersville woman reported the rings stolen earlier this month. After doing some investigating, Cartersville police detectives learned that the rings were pawned and sold at the Full Throttle Pawn shop soon after they were stolen.
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
UPDATE: Wreck with fatality reported on Cedartown bypass at the Fairgrounds
Update: A lone driver died this morning at the scene of a single car wreck this morning on the Highway 27 Bypass in Cedartown. Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome reported that one woman died on the scene of the wreck this morning just south of Cedartown High School. A female driver not from the Polk […] The post UPDATE: Wreck with fatality reported on Cedartown bypass at the Fairgrounds appeared first on Polk Today.
Dade Deputies Locate, Arrest Shooting Suspect
Dade County deputies were dispatched to the Mapco gas station on Deer Head Cove Road on Thursday, Sept. 22, in reference to a subject shooting at an individual in the parking lot. Deputies responded to the scene and found that the aggressor, and the victim, had both left the scene....
