Boston, MA

Deconstructing the Mass. GOP’s dangerous spin on Somerville attack

Over the weekend, the Massachusetts GOP pushed out a deeply disturbing video that showed Shawn Nelson, a Black man and staple at Boston anti-vax protests, battered and bleeding after being attacked in Somerville near an event featuring Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Boston) and her fellow “Squad” members. In an accompanying note, Mass. GOP chair Jim Lyons suggested the video — which also showed Republican congressional candidate Donnie Palmer, who’d been protesting at that event, brawling with Nelson’s assailants — highlights the Left’s eagerness to attack Republicans and the media’s unwillingness to cover it.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston

Six must-see Greater Boston rentals for under $2,500

The median cost for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,500 in August. The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,500 in August, according to a report from ApartmentAdvisor.com, with Cambridge and Boston leading the way. The median rent in Boston alone was up a whopping 28% year over year.
BOSTON, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston

With executive order, Mayor Wu looks to double speed of affordable housing approval process

"Building a Boston for everyone means ensuring that all of our residents and families have access to safe, affordable housing across our communities." Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Thursday she will sign an executive order aimed at prioritizing city approvals of affordable housing developments, with an objective to retool the zoning code to slice the time to approve such projects in half.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Oldest public high school in America celebrates 200 years in Boston

BOSTON -- The oldest public high school in America is celebrating a big anniversary and an education model that is working.The English High School in Boston has been in session for 200 years. Its history boasts some illustrious alumni and a unique blend of the old and the new. J.P. Morgan, former Lt. Governor Frank Bellotti, and Leonard Nimoy are all English High School graduates. Proposed as an alternative to the Latin School – which sent most graduates to Harvard – the English High School was established by the Boston School Committee in 1821 to prepare boys for success in business...
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Polito praises Driscoll’s experience – but won’t endorse

WHEN THE BAKER ADMINISTRATION created a Seaport Economic Council in 2015, chaired by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, one of its first appointed members was Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll. In 2019, Polito co-led a statewide Economic Development Planning Council on which Driscoll served as a member. And when Gov. Charlie Baker and Polito were pushing for a zoning reform bill, Driscoll was a prime advocate.
SALEM, MA
NECN

The First Black Woman-Owned Cannabis Shop in Boston Has Opened

For Nike John, trailblazing is the name of the game. At age 30, John has become first Black woman — and youngest person — to open a cannabis dispensary in Boston. The Heritage Club opened on Cambridge Street in Charlestown on Sept. 6 with plans to change the course of the industry through education, diversity and quality products.
BOSTON, MA
Person
Michelle Wu
WCVB

Mass. bridge inspector warned Boston months before street light fell

BOSTON — The city of Boston received a warning about the poor condition of its street lights on the Moakley Bridge nearly two months before a street light fell, seriously injuring a pedestrian, 5 Investigates has learned. The email, dated Aug. 1 from a MassDOT engineer to an engineer...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco's Boston HQ After Negotiations Fail

Over 100 employees rallied outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts, Saturday morning as they officially went on strike amid ongoing contract disputes with the company, which is the largest food distributor in New England. Workers arrived at the food distribution company's building at midnight holding signs, jeering at...
PLYMPTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Energy policy freeze part of governor candidate Geoff Diehl’s cost focus

SEPT. 28, 2022…..Republican candidate for governor Geoff Diehl on Wednesday made a bid to ensure the high costs of living and doing business in Massachusetts are near the center of this year’s gubernatorial contest, pledging to provide tax relief, increase natural gas pipeline capacity into the state and to at a minimum put a “temporary freeze” on some clean energy policies to help residents and businesses cope with high costs.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Consider This: WBUR takes Island Creek Oyster Farm

Over the summer the Consider This team took a trip to Island Creek Oyster farm in Duxbury, Massachusetts, to learn more about how shellfish can be a sustainable food option for people who want to do their part to address the growing threat that is climate change. The trip was...
DUXBURY, MA
#Mayor#Politics Local#Radio Boston
Boston

How much do you need to make to afford a starter home here?

With higher mortgage rates recently, the income it takes to purchase a starter home in the U.S. has risen by 86%, Realtor.com reports. The average cost of a starter home is up 48% nationwide, and the estimated gross income required to purchase one has jumped 86%, according to a report Realtor.com released Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels

BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Boston 25 News WFXT

School bus issues continue to bother Boston parents

“It’s been a little bit rocky,” says Shamieh Wall, a Boston Public Schools parent. That’s because getting picked up for school is hit or miss for Shamieh Wall’s 4-year-old daughter, Ryan. She says the district’s “robo calls” are inconsistent on when the bus is coming and when it’s not.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Walsh: Workers expect more from employers because of the pandemic

Workers and businesses need to come together for a conversation about what the future of work should look like, U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said Wednesday. In a speech he described as somewhat of a homecoming, the former Boston mayor spoke to a crowd of labor leaders and state and city officials about what workers want as the country navigates changes from the COVID-19 pandemic, his approach while in City Hall, and recent negotiations that averted a freight rail strike.
BOSTON, MA

