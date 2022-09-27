Read full article on original website
‘A long way to go’: What’s to come at Mass. and Cass as mayor acknowledges long path ahead
Nine months since Boston Mayor Michelle Wu launched a clearing of Mass. and Cass, encampments near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard have been returning, drug activity has been increasing and the mayor acknowledged this week that there is still “a long way to go.”. GBH Reporter Tori Bedford,...
Deconstructing the Mass. GOP’s dangerous spin on Somerville attack
Over the weekend, the Massachusetts GOP pushed out a deeply disturbing video that showed Shawn Nelson, a Black man and staple at Boston anti-vax protests, battered and bleeding after being attacked in Somerville near an event featuring Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Boston) and her fellow “Squad” members. In an accompanying note, Mass. GOP chair Jim Lyons suggested the video — which also showed Republican congressional candidate Donnie Palmer, who’d been protesting at that event, brawling with Nelson’s assailants — highlights the Left’s eagerness to attack Republicans and the media’s unwillingness to cover it.
Could Marty Walsh come back to Boston politics? He doesn’t know yet
Labor Secretary Marty Walsh was gearing up to run for another term as Boston mayor in 2021 when President Joe Biden called him to Washington, D.C., to serve in the Labor Department. His nomination set off a mad dash among candidates in the city to replace the seven-year incumbent and...
Six must-see Greater Boston rentals for under $2,500
The median cost for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,500 in August. The median rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in Massachusetts was $2,500 in August, according to a report from ApartmentAdvisor.com, with Cambridge and Boston leading the way. The median rent in Boston alone was up a whopping 28% year over year.
With executive order, Mayor Wu looks to double speed of affordable housing approval process
"Building a Boston for everyone means ensuring that all of our residents and families have access to safe, affordable housing across our communities." Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Thursday she will sign an executive order aimed at prioritizing city approvals of affordable housing developments, with an objective to retool the zoning code to slice the time to approve such projects in half.
Oldest public high school in America celebrates 200 years in Boston
BOSTON -- The oldest public high school in America is celebrating a big anniversary and an education model that is working.The English High School in Boston has been in session for 200 years. Its history boasts some illustrious alumni and a unique blend of the old and the new. J.P. Morgan, former Lt. Governor Frank Bellotti, and Leonard Nimoy are all English High School graduates. Proposed as an alternative to the Latin School – which sent most graduates to Harvard – the English High School was established by the Boston School Committee in 1821 to prepare boys for success in business...
Polito praises Driscoll’s experience – but won’t endorse
WHEN THE BAKER ADMINISTRATION created a Seaport Economic Council in 2015, chaired by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, one of its first appointed members was Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll. In 2019, Polito co-led a statewide Economic Development Planning Council on which Driscoll served as a member. And when Gov. Charlie Baker and Polito were pushing for a zoning reform bill, Driscoll was a prime advocate.
The First Black Woman-Owned Cannabis Shop in Boston Has Opened
For Nike John, trailblazing is the name of the game. At age 30, John has become first Black woman — and youngest person — to open a cannabis dispensary in Boston. The Heritage Club opened on Cambridge Street in Charlestown on Sept. 6 with plans to change the course of the industry through education, diversity and quality products.
Mass. bridge inspector warned Boston months before street light fell
BOSTON — The city of Boston received a warning about the poor condition of its street lights on the Moakley Bridge nearly two months before a street light fell, seriously injuring a pedestrian, 5 Investigates has learned. The email, dated Aug. 1 from a MassDOT engineer to an engineer...
Hundreds of Workers Strike Outside of Sysco's Boston HQ After Negotiations Fail
Over 100 employees rallied outside of Sysco Boston headquarters in Plympton, Massachusetts, Saturday morning as they officially went on strike amid ongoing contract disputes with the company, which is the largest food distributor in New England. Workers arrived at the food distribution company's building at midnight holding signs, jeering at...
Energy policy freeze part of governor candidate Geoff Diehl’s cost focus
SEPT. 28, 2022…..Republican candidate for governor Geoff Diehl on Wednesday made a bid to ensure the high costs of living and doing business in Massachusetts are near the center of this year’s gubernatorial contest, pledging to provide tax relief, increase natural gas pipeline capacity into the state and to at a minimum put a “temporary freeze” on some clean energy policies to help residents and businesses cope with high costs.
Consider This: WBUR takes Island Creek Oyster Farm
Over the summer the Consider This team took a trip to Island Creek Oyster farm in Duxbury, Massachusetts, to learn more about how shellfish can be a sustainable food option for people who want to do their part to address the growing threat that is climate change. The trip was...
Framingham passed an anti-begging law, but will it withstand legal challenges?
In the past, cities have had trouble defending their anti-panhandling laws against legal challenges. Framingham City Council passed an ordinance last week with the goal of stopping beggars from approaching cars, but it’s not like previous anti-panhandling laws which have been struck down. Instead of restricting panhandling itself, the...
How much do you need to make to afford a starter home here?
With higher mortgage rates recently, the income it takes to purchase a starter home in the U.S. has risen by 86%, Realtor.com reports. The average cost of a starter home is up 48% nationwide, and the estimated gross income required to purchase one has jumped 86%, according to a report Realtor.com released Wednesday.
Mayor Wu’s ZBA picks include income-restricted renters, homeowners, and immigrants
The mayor is looking to overhaul the influential city board. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday put forth a diverse slate of appointees to the city’s powerful Zoning Board of Appeal as her administration seeks to overhaul the group and retool the city’s zoning practices amid the region’s housing crunch.
Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels
BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
School bus issues continue to bother Boston parents
“It’s been a little bit rocky,” says Shamieh Wall, a Boston Public Schools parent. That’s because getting picked up for school is hit or miss for Shamieh Wall’s 4-year-old daughter, Ryan. She says the district’s “robo calls” are inconsistent on when the bus is coming and when it’s not.
Boston-area Brazilians prepare to vote for the country’s president at Mass. polls
This story was translated into Portuguese - leia em português. Many of the more than 37,000 Brazilian citizens who live in New England are preparing to cast their ballots in the presidential election at Boston-area voting locations on Sunday. Massachusetts is home to one of the largest Brazilian communities...
Walsh: Workers expect more from employers because of the pandemic
Workers and businesses need to come together for a conversation about what the future of work should look like, U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said Wednesday. In a speech he described as somewhat of a homecoming, the former Boston mayor spoke to a crowd of labor leaders and state and city officials about what workers want as the country navigates changes from the COVID-19 pandemic, his approach while in City Hall, and recent negotiations that averted a freight rail strike.
‘Terror, Trauma and Rage': Worker Reports Noose Found at Union Office Desk
Rich Summers was hired as a union representative in March 2020 at the National Association of Government Employees in Quincy, Massachusetts. The position at NAGE took him on the road to meet with government employees at RMV branches around the state. "I loved the job," Summers told the NBC10 Investigators...
