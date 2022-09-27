Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Betts Raises Over $17,000
WARREN, Pa. –Dozens of Warren area residents participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday at Betts Park. Participants raised more than $17,000 to support the care, support, and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. Peace of Mind was the top fundraising team...
yourdailylocal.com
WGH Touts Finances, Future Goals at Annual Meeting
WARREN, Pa. – Citing a $20 million influx and a 4.4 percent (roughly $4 million) positive operating margin in the fiscal year 2022, Warren General Hospital CEO Rick Allen pointed to the positive direction the hospital is going. Allen also noted the downturn in the COVID-19 pandemic as a...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown School Warns Against “One Chip Challenge”
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Educators in Jamestown are sounding the alarm after students became violently ill while taking part in a new online snack trend at school. Known as the “One Chip Challenge”, Jamestown Public Schools are now warning parents about the dangers of this internet craze.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces Removal of Erie’s Public Schools from Financial Watch Status
Governor Tom Wolf today joined Department of Education Acting Secretary Eric Hagarty at Strong Vincent Middle School to announce Erie’s Public Schools (EPS) official removal from Financial Watch status, following more than five years of recovery efforts by district leaders and increased education funding under Governor Wolf’s leadership.
Erie’s Public Schools makes history as first school district in Pa. to be removed from Financial Watch list
Erie’s Public Schools has made history as the first school district in the state to be removed from the Financial Watch list after years of budget woes. It was a room full of smiles and relief as the Erie School District was officially removed from the Financial Watch list it was put on in 2016. […]
erienewsnow.com
UPMC Hamot's NICU Received a Donation from the Queen of the Erie County Fair
Families with babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit received some help today, and the financial boost came from a local fair queen. The Erie County Fair at Wattsburg this year hosted a cutest baby competition, raising $1,000 to help families with sick babies. On Monday, the fair queen donated...
Erie High student sentenced to juvenile treatment facility for having fentanyl in school
The student being charged in the Erie High School fentanyl case has been sentenced. The student appeared before Judge John Trucilla at a hearing on Tuesday in the juvenile court division where the judge sentenced the student to a juvenile treatment facility with no specifications on the length of time. District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz said […]
erienewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Volunteer Fire Departments Can Now Bill Patients
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Volunteer fire departments across Chautauqua County can now bill patients, and their insurance companies, for ambulance rides to the hospital. On Wednesday, the Chautauqua County Legislature approved a resolution okaying the law change. Before this, volunteer agencies, which make up the majority of...
yourdailylocal.com
Lacy Playground Temporarily Closed for Phase 2 of Renovations
WARREN, Pa. – Lacy Park Playground will be closed, effective Sept. 29, in order to complete Phase 2 installation of the rubberized safety surface. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the playground said it would be closed “through mid-late October” while the surface was installed. “We apologize...
pioneerpages.net
Crawford County Recreation Center
New additions to Crawford County are underway! The Crawford County Recreation Center (CCRC) has been five years in the making. As plans are being put into action, they broke ground on September 23, 2022, and are currently shooting for Fall of 2023 to open. This facility will be located on LTC’s campus, but open to the community.
Doug Mastriano to hold Oct. 14 rally in Erie
Senator Doug Mastriano is making a stop in Erie next month to talk to residents about his plans for the future of Pennsylvania if elected. A rally will take place on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Bayfront Convention Center where the Republican committee in Erie is expecting over 1,000 people. Mastriano will be laying out […]
erienewsnow.com
New Erie Sheetz to Open Thursday
A new Sheetz in Erie will open Thursday. The convenience store chain's location at 3814 Liberty St. will open to the public at 8 a.m. Grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with prizes including a giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year. Anyone who stops in Thursday will be able to get a free self-serve coffee or soda.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Business Owner Prepared for Hurricane Ian
Many Erie residents tend to migrate south for the winter, but Hurricane Ian might cause a change in plans. One resident, Doug Yaple, goes down to Florida whenever he gets the change to sneak away from his business here on 38th street. He's been receiving updates from the condo association...
wesb.com
Olean Council to hear Comment on Mall Proposal
Olean Common Council will hold a hearing tonight about the future of the Olean Center Mall. The meeting will start at 6 PM in the Council Chambers and is intended to obtain citizens’ views and comments on an application to for financial assistance for the project. The Mall’s new owners want to demolish the Bon Ton store at the North end of the Mall and replace it with a senior housing complex with a ground-floor retail space.
erienewsnow.com
Former Erie Resident Now Living in Florida Reacts to Hurricane Ian
Earlier today, Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of Florida, and is currently moving northeastward across the Sunshine State. Robyn Lombard, an Erie-native, is currently hunkering down with her family at a friend's house. "I'm not gonna lie, it's a little bit scary," said Lombard via phone. "Definitely...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Toddler Victim of Harassment in Jefferson County
Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. State Police are investigating the alleged harassment of a 4-year-old boy. The incidents occurred in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, between September 16 and September 18. Police said the harassment involved physical contact. No further details were released. The investigation is ongoing. Catalytic...
PSP finds tools scattered on roadway, seeks owner
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is looking for the owner of several tools that were recovered from a local roadway. At about 6 p.m. on Sept. 24, several tools were discovered scattered throughout the roadway on Garfield Avenue in Harborcreek Township. The tools were found about a quarter of a mile east of Depot […]
Man hospitalized with burns after Charlotte Street house fire
A house fire on Thursday sent one man to the hospital. Calls went out just before 11:30 a.m. for a structure fire on Charlotte Street in Erie. When the Erie City Fire Department arrived on the scene, they found a man inside the home with burns. He was transported to UPMC Hamot. The fire inspector […]
January propane explosion that injured three employees cost business $30K
A January explosion at Lowbucs Propane along Route 8 in Wattsburg is in the final stages of being resolved. The area director for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) told us Lowbucs Propane — owned by 21st Century Energy Group — has been cited eight times, costing the company $30,000. That blast sent three […]
Oktoberfest this weekend at St. Joseph Church in Erie
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Get out your lederhosen — it’s time for Oktoberfest! The 16th annual St. Joseph Church Bread of Life Community Oktoberfest will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, at St. Joseph (147 W. 24th St.) in Erie. The festival continues through the weekend. It’s 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 1 […]
