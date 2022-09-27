Read full article on original website
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health Controversy
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee
Beginning Of A Spooky Month Brings Not-So-Spooky Weather
October will live up to its name of being the driest month on average, at least for the first half of the month. No rain is expected for at least the next week. Good for fall festivities. It’ll be a little windy today, and relative humidity will be sorta low,...
I-65 Southbound in Williamson shut down Monday morning
I-65 Southbound in Williamson was shut down Wednesday morning following a report of a pedestrian walking down the interstate with a weapon.
Clarksville home goes up in flames, deemed a ‘total loss’
Fire crews have deemed a home in Clarksville as a total loss after it went up in flames late Tuesday night.
Scoping initiated to prevent spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is initiating scoping under the National Environmental Policy Act to evaluate measures and alternatives to manage and prevent the spread of invasive carp in Tennessee Rivers. It was authorized by Section 509 of the Water Resource Development Act...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Tennessee
If you happen to live in Tennessee and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three great ideas for a weekend getaway with your loved ones. If you have more time on your hands, they are great options for a longer vacation, too. Here's what made it on the list.
Atleast 1 Killed In A Fatal Accident In Franklin (Franklin, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on Monday night in Franklin. According to the Williamson County Sheriff official’s social media handle, the crash happened on Murfreesboro Road west of Trinity [..]
Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
Lawrence County Man Dies in Fatal Wreck Sunday
A LAWRENCE COUNTY MAN DIED FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED IN A SINGLE VEHICLE TRAFFIC CRASH SUNDAY EVENING. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON BLUFF ROAD. INTITIAL REPORTS FROM THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL INDICATE THE VEHICLE WAS TRAVELING SOUTHBOUND ON BLUFF ROAD AND FAILED TO NEGOTIATE A LEFT CURVE AND EXITED THE ROADWAY TO THE RIGHT. THE VEICLE THEN WENT DOWN AN EMBANKMENT AS IT OVERTURNED SEVERAL TIMES IT THEN CAME TO A FINAL STOP UPSIDE DOWN IN A CREEK. THE DRIVER WAS IDENTIFIED AS CHIRSTOPHER ANDERSON 33 OF ST. JOSEPH.
Three Siblings Died in Train Collision in Marshall County
ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES THREE SIBILINGS DIED AFTER THEIR CAR WAS HIT BY A TRAIN IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROLS INITIAL REPORTS INDICATES THAT DUVRASKA CORONADO,22, MAGYORY CORONADO 26 AND WELENGANG CORONADO,29 ALL OF NASHVILLE WERE DRIVING A TOYOTA COROLLA WESTBOUND AND WERE HIT BY A SOUTHBOUND TRAIN WHEN THE CAR CROSSED THE RAILROAD TRACKS. A GOFUNDME HAS BEEN SET UP FOR THE VICITMS.
Motorcyclist Flown To Hospital After Hitting Deer
A motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital after hitting a deer on Will Jackson Road in Trigg County Friday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcyclist was northbound at the 2000 block of Will Jackson Road when he struck a deer. The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Tennessee
LoveFood compiled a list of the best grocery stores in the country, from popular chains to local favorites.
Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee
MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
Miley Cyrus Sells Nashville Ranch for $14 Million
Miley Cyrus just made bank selling her five-bedroom Tennessee farmhouse for a whopping $14.5 million. The “Wrecking Ball” singer formerly known as Hannah Montana purchased the 33-acre estate in 2017 for $5.8 million, which means she earned a 150-percent profit in a mere five years. The sale is said to be one of the most expensive real estate deals in the Nashville area this year, second only to Reese Witherspoon’s recent purchase of an $18 million home in the city’s upscale Belle Meade neighborhood. The buyer, in Cyrus’ case, is apparently a Minneapolis native who owns 200 Dairy Queen franchise locations worldwide.
3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
Do you enjoy going out with your friends and family members? If you do, what do you usually like to order? If the answer is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are known for serving delicious food made with high and high-quality ingredients and are well-known in the state of Tennessee for their impeccable service and tasty food. So next time you are in the area and want to enjoy some really good food, make sure to pay them a visit and they something on the menu.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
