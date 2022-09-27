Read full article on original website
WCJB
Trash services updates across North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have some updates on trash collection and drop-off services around North Central Florida. For Gainesville residents, there is no regular Friday refuse collection for city residents. On Friday there’s trash and recycling pickup only for residents whose collection normally occurs Thursdays, and was suspended due to the storm.
Independent Florida Alligator
Hurricane Ian FAQ: How to prepare, stay safe on UF campus
UF will be closed from Wednesday, Sept. 28 to Friday, Sept. 30 ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall. UF has advised only essential personnel should report to work in that timeframe. In the meantime, The Alligator has created a list of frequently asked questions for students and faculty to prepare...
Independent Florida Alligator
P.K. Yonge: A UF laboratory school with rich history
Before entering sixth grade, students at P.K. Yonge Developmental School have to make the jump from one side of Tumblin’ Creek to another. The waterway, which divides campus based on grade level, serves as a literal and symbolic bridge between the elementary and secondary school students. On the north side of the water stand students K-5, who wait until the final week of their fifth grade school year before they cross the walkway with their parents, signifying their transition into the next tier of their education.
WCJB
Gainesville Regional Airport operations affected as Hurricane Ian moves closer to North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several flights have been canceled at Gainesville Regional Airport. American Airlines canceled flights today and tomorrow, with plans to resume operations Friday. . Delta has canceled all flights until Friday. . As a result, the airport will be closed during severe weather.
mycbs4.com
Schools in Marion County remain closed
According to Marion County Public Schools (MCPS), schools will remain closed tomorrow as crews evaluate storm damage at all school grounds. MCPS says that all offices, schools, and departments will operate normally on Mon. Oct. 3rd. Storm shelters are also closing says MCPS.
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida university students evacuate to and from Gainesville to avoid Hurricane Ian’s path
When Tristen Ladika heard Hurricane Ian was going to hit Gainesville, she jumped into her red Prius and drove three and a half hours and more than 230 miles home to Jupiter, Florida. The 20-year-old UF wildlife, ecology and conservation junior didn’t want to stay in her dated house in...
Alachua County Issues Evacuation Orders Ahead Of Hurricane Ian Impact
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuation is ordered for those residing in mobile homes, manufactured homes, recreational vehicles, and homes that may not survive the storm, along with those living in low-lying areas or those in proximity to bodies of water. Alachua County has opened
Independent Florida Alligator
Alachua County Public Schools will close schools in preparation of Hurricane Ian
Alachua County Public Schools announced Tuesday morning all offices and schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Extracurricular activities are also canceled. Normal school operations are set to resume Monday, Oct. 3 as long as facilities remain safe and functional following the storm, according to...
Gators Shift Schedule, Offer Assistance to Families In Wake of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian largely avoided the Gainesville area but greatly impacted southwest and central Florida, with several families of Gators players in the storm's path.
Independent Florida Alligator
Hurricane Ian postpones second day of Student Government elections to Monday
Due to campus closure in preparation for Hurricane Ian, the second day of the UF Student Government election has been pushed to Monday, Oct. 3, according to an email from supervisor of elections Ethan Halle. The election was originally scheduled for Sept. 28. Monday’s elections will run as usual from...
alachuachronicle.com
Sept. 29, 9 a.m. Tropical Storm Ian Update – Improving Storm Conditions for Alachua County
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County is pleased to report that we are in good shape as the path of now Tropical Storm Ian shifted dramatically to the east overnight. However, our hearts go out to Florida residents who continue to deal with the destructive impacts of this storm.
WCJB
North Central Florida counties activate phone numbers for storm information
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state is urging people to stay informed by contacting information phone lines. Alachua County residents can dial 311 for any questions and also for rumor control. If the 311 number does not work, residents can also call 352-264-6557. Bradford County emergency operations can be reached...
WCJB
Officials encourage evacuations for some people living in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state of Florida is recommending millions of people across the state evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian. Levy County has a mandatory evacuation order for coastal communities, RV parks, mobile homes, and low-lying areas. For Gilchrist County, there is a voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas and...
First Coast News
Dock underwater in Putnam County, Florida as the state gears up for Ian
Residents say this dock was under two feet of water during Hurricane Irma. Hurricane Ian is expected to have similar effects.
mycbs4.com
Winn Dixie closing stores in over 40 Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian
Winn-Dixie has announced they are closing stores as Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida. Stores will be closed in over 40 counties including Alachua, Levy, Marion, Lake and Sumter. Winn-Dixie said they want to ensure the safety of their associates and customers. Additional closure will likely happen for the...
Clay County District Schools closed Wednesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian
Clay County District Schools will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday in preparation of storm.Clay County District Schools. Clay County District Schools will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 28, through the rest of the week in preparation for Hurricane Ian, the district's media coordinator Terri Dennis said Tuesday morning.
ocala-news.com
Marion County announces government office and service closures, sanitation schedule
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management and local government agencies have announced multiple government office and service closures due to the potential effects from Hurricane Ian. Here is a list of the recent closures throughout Marion County:. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will close at noon...
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County closures due to Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida today as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is expected to bring flooding rainfall, wind damage and catastrophic storm surge to the Sunshine State, according to an article by weather.com meteorologists. In Levy County, preparations for the storm have been ongoing...
