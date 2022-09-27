ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Trash services updates across North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have some updates on trash collection and drop-off services around North Central Florida. For Gainesville residents, there is no regular Friday refuse collection for city residents. On Friday there’s trash and recycling pickup only for residents whose collection normally occurs Thursdays, and was suspended due to the storm.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Hurricane Ian FAQ: How to prepare, stay safe on UF campus

UF will be closed from Wednesday, Sept. 28 to Friday, Sept. 30 ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall. UF has advised only essential personnel should report to work in that timeframe. In the meantime, The Alligator has created a list of frequently asked questions for students and faculty to prepare...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

P.K. Yonge: A UF laboratory school with rich history

Before entering sixth grade, students at P.K. Yonge Developmental School have to make the jump from one side of Tumblin’ Creek to another. The waterway, which divides campus based on grade level, serves as a literal and symbolic bridge between the elementary and secondary school students. On the north side of the water stand students K-5, who wait until the final week of their fifth grade school year before they cross the walkway with their parents, signifying their transition into the next tier of their education.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Schools in Marion County remain closed

According to Marion County Public Schools (MCPS), schools will remain closed tomorrow as crews evaluate storm damage at all school grounds. MCPS says that all offices, schools, and departments will operate normally on Mon. Oct. 3rd. Storm shelters are also closing says MCPS.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Alachua County Public Schools will close schools in preparation of Hurricane Ian

Alachua County Public Schools announced Tuesday morning all offices and schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Extracurricular activities are also canceled. Normal school operations are set to resume Monday, Oct. 3 as long as facilities remain safe and functional following the storm, according to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Levy County closures due to Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida today as a Category 4 storm. The hurricane is expected to bring flooding rainfall, wind damage and catastrophic storm surge to the Sunshine State, according to an article by weather.com meteorologists. In Levy County, preparations for the storm have been ongoing...
LEVY COUNTY, FL

