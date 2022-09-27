ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Alabama Now

Alabama man struck, killed in highway accident

An Alabama man was struck and killed by a motorist Thursday, state police said. Solomon Wilson, 43, was struck and killed by an SUV that was traveling on Monroe County 136, Alabama state troopers said. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened approximately 2 miles west of...
MONROE COUNTY, AL
WEAR

UPDATE: Pensacola man charged for double shooting on Mobile Highway

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 28-year-old Pensacola man faces several charges for Thursday night's double shooting in Escambia County. Keenan Hall was arrested late Thursday night and charged with:. attempted homicide (two counts) aggravated battery (two counts) firing weapon (two counts) damaging property (two counts) weapon offense. Hall is being...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

39-year-old Milton man wanted for multiple charges in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help searching for a Milton man wanted with several charges. 39-year-old Steven Keith Halls is wanted on charges including revoked bond: stolen property deal in by trafficking; burglary unoccupied structure; revoked bond: grand theft; and failure to appear: drive while license suspended.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Man suffers severe burns in early morning Navarre house fire

NAVARRE, Fla. -- A man is in the hospital with severe burns on 60-70 percent of his body after a fire Friday morning in Navarre. It happened around 4 a.m. this morning on Seahawk Lane. The man was transported to the University of South Alabama-Burn Center, according to Santa Rosa...
NAVARRE, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Police searching for man wanted on felony warrant

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police are searching for a man wanted on a felony warrant Thursday afternoon. Police say they are searching around the 600 block of Ditmar Street. Pensacola Police describe the man as a black male wearing an orange hoodie and blue swim trunks. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
PENSACOLA, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEAR

Florida fire department rescues woman caught in Hurricane Ian flooding

NAPLES, Fla. -- A fire department in southeastern Florida successfully rescued a woman caught in the impacts of Hurricane Ian. The Naples-Fire Rescue Department shared video on their Facebook of their crews successfully rescuing a woman caught in the storm. In the video, crews can be seen assisting the woman...
NAPLES, FL
WEAR

20 unconfirmed deaths, 1 confirmed death so far in Florida from Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- State leaders said Friday morning there are currently 20 unconfirmed fatalities and one confirmed fatality across Florida from Hurricane Ian. FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie spoke at Friday morning's press conference, saying the one confirmed fatality so far is in Polk County. Meanwhile, there are 12 unconfirmed fatalities in Charlotte County and 8 unconfirmed fatalities in Collier County.
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

3 men indicted for 1st-Degree Premeditated Murder in Fort Walton Beach shooting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Three men were indicted Friday on First-Degree Premeditated Murder charges for last October's fatal shooting on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach. The State Attorney's Office says a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Ty'auvion Morris of Pensacola, 20-year-old Corderrius Grant of Fort Walton Beach, and 18-year-old Nathaniel Riggs of Crestview on the charges of First-Degree Premeditated Murder with a Firearm.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL

