Alabama man struck, killed in highway accident
An Alabama man was struck and killed by a motorist Thursday, state police said. Solomon Wilson, 43, was struck and killed by an SUV that was traveling on Monroe County 136, Alabama state troopers said. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened approximately 2 miles west of...
Homicide investigation in Escambia Co., man found shot at homeless camp
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was shot at a homeless camp. Deputies were called to a homeless camp Wednesday, Sept. 28 after a man was found shot. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a […]
Escambia Co. Fire Rescue responds to early morning vehicle fire
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Early Friday morning, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire at the 6900 block of Rolling Hills Road. The station said they arrived at 3:56 a.m., to a vehicle parked under a carport that was engulfed in flames. They said the flames posed a threat to the nearby […]
UPDATE: Pensacola man charged for double shooting on Mobile Highway
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 28-year-old Pensacola man faces several charges for Thursday night's double shooting in Escambia County. Keenan Hall was arrested late Thursday night and charged with:. attempted homicide (two counts) aggravated battery (two counts) firing weapon (two counts) damaging property (two counts) weapon offense. Hall is being...
39-year-old Milton man wanted for multiple charges in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help searching for a Milton man wanted with several charges. 39-year-old Steven Keith Halls is wanted on charges including revoked bond: stolen property deal in by trafficking; burglary unoccupied structure; revoked bond: grand theft; and failure to appear: drive while license suspended.
VIDEO: Man arrested after walking into convenience store with shotgun
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) - A man in Florida has been arrested after walking into a gas station earlier this month with a shotgun, according to officials. The incident was caught on surveillance cameras and released this week by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The video begins with...
Motorcyclist involved in hit-and-run dies in Santa Rosa Co., troopers look for suspect
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol are looking for a man involved in a deadly hit-and-run. The driver of a red Ford Focus struck an oncoming motorcyclist at the intersection of Oakleaf Drive and Hamilton Bridge Road. The motorcyclist was identified as a 29-year-old man from Utica, Miss. The […]
Man suffers severe burns in early morning Navarre house fire
NAVARRE, Fla. -- A man is in the hospital with severe burns on 60-70 percent of his body after a fire Friday morning in Navarre. It happened around 4 a.m. this morning on Seahawk Lane. The man was transported to the University of South Alabama-Burn Center, according to Santa Rosa...
Walton County deputies searching for man wanted on multiple felony warrants
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A manhunt is underway in Walton County Wednesday afternoon for man wanted by U.S. marshals on multiple felony warrants. Walton County deputies are in the area of Bonita Drive and U.S. Highway 90 searching for the suspect, Brian Lewis. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says Lewis...
Drop off Hurricane relief supplies in Okaloosa Co., deputies accepting supplies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for donations to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The OCSO will be sending 12 staff members to Charlotte County. Deputies will help with safety, traffic control and search and rescue. The emergency response team is also taking supplies to the areas affected […]
Fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine reportedly found in Mary Esther man’s car
MARY ESTHER, Fla. – A Mary Esther man has been charged with trafficking in narcotics after investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they found drugs in his car. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Nija Gamble, 32, of Cypress Street, faces three felony narcotics...
Pensacola Police searching for man wanted on felony warrant
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police are searching for a man wanted on a felony warrant Thursday afternoon. Police say they are searching around the 600 block of Ditmar Street. Pensacola Police describe the man as a black male wearing an orange hoodie and blue swim trunks. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
Pensacola felon sentenced to 20 years in prison for buying stolen gun
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of violating his probation for aggravated assault by threat with a deadly weapon. The charges arose from an incident that occurred on Feb. 3, 2019, where Joseph Dequan Hayes fired multiple shots into a car occupied […]
Traffic stop, alleged stolen handgun lands Freeport man in jail
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Freeport man is facing a charge of dealing in stolen property after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies found a stolen handgun during a traffic stop in Santa Rosa Beach. Eric Sutton Jr., 20, of Freeport, was arrested for dealing in...
Florida fire department rescues woman caught in Hurricane Ian flooding
NAPLES, Fla. -- A fire department in southeastern Florida successfully rescued a woman caught in the impacts of Hurricane Ian. The Naples-Fire Rescue Department shared video on their Facebook of their crews successfully rescuing a woman caught in the storm. In the video, crews can be seen assisting the woman...
Northwest Florida volunteers prepare to assist Hurricane Ian victims
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla.-- Northwest Florida volunteers are stepping up to help the people in South Florida effected by Hurricane Ian. Manpower, equipment and supplies are all headed their way. Escambia Search and Rescue will be sending volunteers to help pass out food and water. And Santa Rosa County will be...
Critical fire threat keeping firefighters busy in Baldwin Co.
While most folks are watching Hurricane Ian, fire officials have another concern closer to home. A fire weather watch remains in effect throughout the region over the next couple of days and that has firefighters on high alert.
Inmate who escaped work-release program in Escambia County sentenced to 15 years in prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A inmate who escaped during a work-release program in Escambia County back in May was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday. Anthony Barnes, 29, cut off his ankle monitor after being allowed to leave prison to participate in a work-release program in Escambia County. Barnes...
20 unconfirmed deaths, 1 confirmed death so far in Florida from Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- State leaders said Friday morning there are currently 20 unconfirmed fatalities and one confirmed fatality across Florida from Hurricane Ian. FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie spoke at Friday morning's press conference, saying the one confirmed fatality so far is in Polk County. Meanwhile, there are 12 unconfirmed fatalities in Charlotte County and 8 unconfirmed fatalities in Collier County.
3 men indicted for 1st-Degree Premeditated Murder in Fort Walton Beach shooting
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Three men were indicted Friday on First-Degree Premeditated Murder charges for last October's fatal shooting on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach. The State Attorney's Office says a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Ty'auvion Morris of Pensacola, 20-year-old Corderrius Grant of Fort Walton Beach, and 18-year-old Nathaniel Riggs of Crestview on the charges of First-Degree Premeditated Murder with a Firearm.
