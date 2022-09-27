Tropical Storm Ian Aims For South Carolina NYC Remnants Expected Saturday. Good afternoon everyone. Today is a solemn day after learning about the extent of destruction in Southwest Florida, as well as the hundreds, if not thousands of people unaccounted for in immediate coastal areas. The show must go on though, and there is more forecasting to do in regards to Tropical Storm Ian, which s poised to regain hurricane strength and make landfall somewhere on the South Carolina coast. After that, it looks as if Ian will head inland, then curve out to the northeast to give NYC a rainy and blustery day Saturday.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO