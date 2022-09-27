ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
BBC

55 Tufton Street: The other black door shaping British politics

On a rainy afternoon earlier this month, Liz Truss walked through the famous black door of No 10 Downing Street for the first time as prime minister. But under a mile away, there's another black door that's had a lasting effect on the previous decade in British politics - and looks like being influential under this administration too - No 55 Tufton Street.
Indy100

Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows

The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
Daily Mail

'They did the Queen and nation proud': Calls grow for Her Majesty's pallbearers to be given MBEs after their 'faultless composure' during nerve-wracking funeral

Military leaders, politicians and celebrities have backed calls for the Queen's faultless pallbearers to receive medals. The Grenadier Guards who carried the Queen's coffin into Westminster Abbey and St George's Chapel showed incredible composure throughout the ceremonies. Watched by the wellwishers who lined the streets of London and Windsor –...
tatler.com

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II removes grandchildren’s HRH status

The Danish Royal Family released a statement on Wednesday evening outlining Queen Margrethe II of Denmark's decision to remove four of her grandchildren’s prince and princess titles, as well as their HRH status. The children of the Queen’s second son, Prince Joachim, (Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10), will, from 1 January 2023, be referred to as counts and countess.
tatler.com

Want to understand the mini-Budget? Just look at Kwasi Kwarteng's education

Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget, announced on 23 September, has sent shockwaves through the public and the economy alike. His Conservative list of policies saw the top rate of income tax completely scrapped, caps on bankers’ bonuses removed, and a presumable increase in the UK’s national debt, all in order to grow Britain’s economy and end the cost-of-living crisis.
tatler.com

Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been moved down the Royal Family website

There has been a re-shuffle on the Royal Family website. As the official mourning period for the late monarch comes to a close, subtle changes have been afoot. When the Queen was alive, the couple were always featured midway on the rankings on the dedicated web page. They were below – as might be expected – senior royals, such as the Prince and Princess of Wales, but ahead of other, less omnipresent, members like Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.
The Independent

Salma al-Shehab: UK academics urge government to act over Leeds student jailed in Saudi Arabia

Hundreds of UK academics have urged the government to take “urgent action” to free a Leeds University student and women’s rights activist from prison in Saudi Arabia. Salma al-Shehab was sentenced to 34 years behind bars last month for having a Twitter account and sharing posts written by dissidents and activists. This was the longest known sentence that Saudi authorities had given to a women’s rights activist, according to advocacy groups at the time.A total of 400 academics from UK universities have now signed an open letter calling on Liz Truss and her foreign secretary, James Cleverly, to act to...
tatler.com

The Prince and Princess of Wales to meet their namesake communities in Anglesea and Swansea

On the accession of King Charles III, the new monarch announced in his first televised speech that his son and heir, Prince William, would now inherit the Prince of Wales title, with his wife becoming Princess of Wales – a moniker not used since the death of Kate’s late mother-in-law Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997. With the official Royal Mourning period following the Queen’s death now over, the Royal Family are resuming their roster of engagements, with William and Kate headed southwest for their first visit to Wales since becoming its prince and princess.
tatler.com

How the capital’s artiest hotel, Rosewood London, is celebrating the new season

Holborn has long been associated with art. Writers John Milton, Samuel Johnson and Charles Dickens wrote some of their most famous works here (Pip and Herbert Pocket even lived in Holborn in the latter’s Great Expectations), while Dante Gabriel Rossetti and William Morris also called the central London postcode their home. Today, it’s located a handy hop, skip and a jump from Covent Garden’s theatreland, not to mention the National Portrait Gallery, National Gallery and British Museum.
BBC

Fracking will only resume with local consent, PM insists

Prime Minister Liz Truss has insisted fracking will only resume in the UK with "local consent". The lifting of a ban on the process means the UK's only shale gas wells in Lancashire could be reopened. That move has been opposed by MPs, councillors and residents, though it has also...
The Independent

Liz Truss lost for words during grilling from local radio on economic turmoil

The Prime Minister was lost for words at points as she faced her first round of interviews with the press following the economic fallout of the mini-budget.Liz Truss engaged in a lengthy pause on one occasion when asked by a local BBC radio station about the impact of her tax-cutting agenda on people’s mortgages across the UK.The Prime Minister also claimed she would lobby her own Health Secretary and deputy, Therese Coffey, in an attempt to see the roof of one of her constituency’s nearest large hospitals replaced.As Ms Truss defended Government borrowing aimed at cutting taxes to promote economic...
tatler.com

Meet enigmatic telecoms tycoon David Ross and his son, Carl, at their Nevill Holt estate – only in Tatler’s November issue

In the November issue, on sale now, Tatler’s Associate Editor Sacha Forbes steps inside the world of the ‘famously private’ businessman, David Ross. A co-founder of Carphone Warehouse, the 57-year-old multimillionaire entrepreneur has an eclectic social circle – ‘a veritable Venn diagram’, writes Forbes – from Mustique to Glastonbury Festival; the Camerons to Marc Quinn.
BBC

PM chief of staff Mark Fullbrook no longer paid via firm, says No 10

The prime minister's chief of staff will now be employed directly by the government instead of through a private company, Downing Street has confirmed. It follows the revelation that Mark Fullbrook was being paid through his lobbying firm, Fullbrook Strategies. The arrangement had been criticised by the opposition and by...
