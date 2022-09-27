Read full article on original website
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
Prince Harry’s secret gesture to Meghan Markle revealed by fellow funeral attendee
A guest at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has revealed the sweet gesture that Prince Harry did to wife Meghan Markle in order to make her feel more “comfortable” during the service. On Monday 19 September, thousands of mourners and members of the royal family attended the State’s...
Liz Truss ‘hugely honoured’ one of Queen’s last acts was asking her to become PM
Liz Truss has described feeling “hugely honoured” that one of the Queen’s “last acts” was formally asking her to become Prime Minister. She praised the “huge outpouring of love and affection” for the late monarch and recognised the “huge amount of warmth towards” her successor King Charles.
Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight
Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
55 Tufton Street: The other black door shaping British politics
On a rainy afternoon earlier this month, Liz Truss walked through the famous black door of No 10 Downing Street for the first time as prime minister. But under a mile away, there's another black door that's had a lasting effect on the previous decade in British politics - and looks like being influential under this administration too - No 55 Tufton Street.
Remembering the time that the Queen was overjoyed by a herd of cows
The Queen marks 70 years on the throne this weekend, becoming the first British sovereign to reach the incredible milestone. She’s seen a great deal in that time, overseen huge changes in society and (perhaps most importantly) given us some great memes over the years.With all the things she’s seen, and all of the places she’s been on official visits, there was one moment in particular from all of her public appearances that sparked the most joyous reaction – and became a big talking point back in 2016.But what was it that inspired the best reaction from the Queen we've...
'They did the Queen and nation proud': Calls grow for Her Majesty's pallbearers to be given MBEs after their 'faultless composure' during nerve-wracking funeral
Military leaders, politicians and celebrities have backed calls for the Queen's faultless pallbearers to receive medals. The Grenadier Guards who carried the Queen's coffin into Westminster Abbey and St George's Chapel showed incredible composure throughout the ceremonies. Watched by the wellwishers who lined the streets of London and Windsor –...
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II removes grandchildren’s HRH status
The Danish Royal Family released a statement on Wednesday evening outlining Queen Margrethe II of Denmark's decision to remove four of her grandchildren’s prince and princess titles, as well as their HRH status. The children of the Queen’s second son, Prince Joachim, (Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10), will, from 1 January 2023, be referred to as counts and countess.
Meghan’s podcast is to start up again next week after break for Queen’s death
Following a mourning period for the Queen, the Duchess of Sussex’s podcast, Archetypes is due to return to Spotify on 4 October. A new message has been shared on the Archetypes Spotify page, which confirms: ‘Regularly scheduled episodes will resume Tuesday, 4 October.’. The duchess paused the podcast...
Want to understand the mini-Budget? Just look at Kwasi Kwarteng's education
Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget, announced on 23 September, has sent shockwaves through the public and the economy alike. His Conservative list of policies saw the top rate of income tax completely scrapped, caps on bankers’ bonuses removed, and a presumable increase in the UK’s national debt, all in order to grow Britain’s economy and end the cost-of-living crisis.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been moved down the Royal Family website
There has been a re-shuffle on the Royal Family website. As the official mourning period for the late monarch comes to a close, subtle changes have been afoot. When the Queen was alive, the couple were always featured midway on the rankings on the dedicated web page. They were below – as might be expected – senior royals, such as the Prince and Princess of Wales, but ahead of other, less omnipresent, members like Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.
Salma al-Shehab: UK academics urge government to act over Leeds student jailed in Saudi Arabia
Hundreds of UK academics have urged the government to take “urgent action” to free a Leeds University student and women’s rights activist from prison in Saudi Arabia. Salma al-Shehab was sentenced to 34 years behind bars last month for having a Twitter account and sharing posts written by dissidents and activists. This was the longest known sentence that Saudi authorities had given to a women’s rights activist, according to advocacy groups at the time.A total of 400 academics from UK universities have now signed an open letter calling on Liz Truss and her foreign secretary, James Cleverly, to act to...
The Prince and Princess of Wales to meet their namesake communities in Anglesea and Swansea
On the accession of King Charles III, the new monarch announced in his first televised speech that his son and heir, Prince William, would now inherit the Prince of Wales title, with his wife becoming Princess of Wales – a moniker not used since the death of Kate’s late mother-in-law Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997. With the official Royal Mourning period following the Queen’s death now over, the Royal Family are resuming their roster of engagements, with William and Kate headed southwest for their first visit to Wales since becoming its prince and princess.
How the capital’s artiest hotel, Rosewood London, is celebrating the new season
Holborn has long been associated with art. Writers John Milton, Samuel Johnson and Charles Dickens wrote some of their most famous works here (Pip and Herbert Pocket even lived in Holborn in the latter’s Great Expectations), while Dante Gabriel Rossetti and William Morris also called the central London postcode their home. Today, it’s located a handy hop, skip and a jump from Covent Garden’s theatreland, not to mention the National Portrait Gallery, National Gallery and British Museum.
All the King’s horses: Charles III will inherit the Queen's beloved racehorses
Following tradition, King Charles III has inherited his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II's collection of racehorses. In 1952, after the death of her father, King George VI, the then-new Queen was given her father's breeding and racing stock, which ignited a life-long love of the sport. The King's first runner...
Fracking will only resume with local consent, PM insists
Prime Minister Liz Truss has insisted fracking will only resume in the UK with "local consent". The lifting of a ban on the process means the UK's only shale gas wells in Lancashire could be reopened. That move has been opposed by MPs, councillors and residents, though it has also...
Liz Truss lost for words during grilling from local radio on economic turmoil
The Prime Minister was lost for words at points as she faced her first round of interviews with the press following the economic fallout of the mini-budget.Liz Truss engaged in a lengthy pause on one occasion when asked by a local BBC radio station about the impact of her tax-cutting agenda on people’s mortgages across the UK.The Prime Minister also claimed she would lobby her own Health Secretary and deputy, Therese Coffey, in an attempt to see the roof of one of her constituency’s nearest large hospitals replaced.As Ms Truss defended Government borrowing aimed at cutting taxes to promote economic...
Meet enigmatic telecoms tycoon David Ross and his son, Carl, at their Nevill Holt estate – only in Tatler’s November issue
In the November issue, on sale now, Tatler’s Associate Editor Sacha Forbes steps inside the world of the ‘famously private’ businessman, David Ross. A co-founder of Carphone Warehouse, the 57-year-old multimillionaire entrepreneur has an eclectic social circle – ‘a veritable Venn diagram’, writes Forbes – from Mustique to Glastonbury Festival; the Camerons to Marc Quinn.
PM chief of staff Mark Fullbrook no longer paid via firm, says No 10
The prime minister's chief of staff will now be employed directly by the government instead of through a private company, Downing Street has confirmed. It follows the revelation that Mark Fullbrook was being paid through his lobbying firm, Fullbrook Strategies. The arrangement had been criticised by the opposition and by...
Disastrous Liz Truss interviews show BBC local radio still packs a punch
When it was announced that Liz Truss would break her silence on the collapse of the pound by appearing on local radio stations, there was mockery from some London-based journalists who felt she should have given an interview to a national news outlet. Instead, it was BBC Leeds’s breakfast show...
