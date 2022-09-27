Read full article on original website
Bulldog commit Joe Crocker eager for return trip to Davis Wade Stadium
2023 Mississippi State commitment Joe Crocker has experienced success halfway through his senior season at Franklin Road (Tenn.) Academy. To no surprise, the 247Sports three-star offensive tackle prospect is doing whatever it takes to help his team win on Friday nights. The 6-foot-6 and 310-pound Crocker and his teammates have posted a 4-1 mark to this point and are aiming for a long postseason journey.
How Texas A&M beats Mississippi State
Texas A&M squares off against Mississippi State this Saturday at 3:00 pm from Starkville, Mississippi on the SEC Network. The Aggies are ranked 17th overall and are trying to make their upcoming showdown on October 8 against Alabama as meaningful as possible by going into it undefeated in Southeastern Conference play. In order to do that, here's what they've got to do to the Bulldogs.
Starkville duo of Trey Petty and Braylon Burnside headed to Ole Miss this weekend
The Starkville High School (Miss.) duo of quarterback Trey Petty and wide receiver Braylon Burnside are a big reason the Yellowjackets are 4-1 this season. Petty is a true dual-threat, completing 70 of 117 passes for 1,00 yards with ten touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also rushed for three touchdowns.
Late Kick: Mississippi State will take down Texas A&M at home
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate previews the week 5 matchup between Texas A&M and Mississippi State.
BONEYARD: State looks to continue success versus Aggies
Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1 SEC) has won five of the last eight against Texas A&M (3-1, 0-1 SEC). For some reason, the Bulldogs have simply had the Aggies' number more times than not. Coach Mike Leach's squad will look to continue that level of success on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 3 PM. The game will be carried on the SEC Network. A limited number of tickets remain available through the Mississippi State ticket office.
The national media makes its Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State predictions
For the first time this season, Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) will play a true road game this coming weekend. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on a Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1 SEC) squad that is receiving votes in both polls. Texas A&M has been the...
wtva.com
Edam cheese is an iconic symbol of Mississippi State University
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Edam cheese is a big deal at Mississippi State University. Production of Edam cheese cannonballs is a tradition that’s now 84 years strong. It started in 1938 in the mind of Mississippi State professor Dr. F. H. Herzer. “He wanted to invent a cheese that...
wcbi.com
Water line issues leave residents confused in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Residents of the Deerfield community in Oktibbeha County are outraged over water leaks and other problems impacting their neighborhood. The City of Starkville annexed Deerfield several years ago and that has created confusion over who to call when issues occur. The people I talked to in the...
kicks96news.com
MDE: Neshoba Ranks Highest Among Local Schools
For the first time since 2019, the report cards are in for Mississippi’s schools. The State Department of Education has released unofficial accountability grades for all of the schools and districts for last year. Locally, Neshoba County was the highest-rated district, scoring an A. And it ranked 11th-highest in the entire state. The Kosciusko school district and the Attala County school district both got a B. The Leake County district and the Philadelphia district both scored C’s.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Two online stores move under one Hwy. 45 ‘brick and mortar’ roof
It’s a common saying that two minds are better than one. Well, these two Columbus business owners tend to prove just that. Shelby Pritchett and Megan Kleis have decided to expand their digital stores by sharing one brick-and-mortar location at 2401 Hwy. 45 N. Allen Dale’s men’s clothing and...
relix
Reflections: Staple Jr. Singers
You won’t find anyone named Mavis or Pops in the Staples Jr. Singers. In fact, this group of siblings, which hails from Aberdeen, Miss.—a small town in the northeast part of the state—has never even met the other, more famous family ensemble with a very similar name.
wtva.com
$200M solar facility approved in Clay County
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said he signed an order approving a $200 million solar facility in Clay County. The following is a copy of Presley's announcement. Today, Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley officially signed the order to approve the construction and operation of a...
wcbi.com
Columbus Light & Water scam alert
COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A recorded message is being circulated stating “You have been overcharged $50 on your utility bill and are due. compensation. For more information on how to get your money Press 1”. Please be advised that this message is not from Columbus Light...
kicks96news.com
Statutory Rape and Lots of DUIs and Disorderly Arrests in Neshoba
JAMES A HARRINGTON, 39, of Philadelphia, DUI – Other Substance, MHP. Bond $1,500. TYDRICK DESHUN JACKSON, 23, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. TERRANCE A KIRK, 33, of Preston, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $800, $600, $1,000, $0, $0.
wcbi.com
Columbus Light & Water will perform power outage for maintenance
COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Columbus Light & Water will perform scheduled maintenance in the upper Northside area on Tuesday,. September 27, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The outage will affect the following locations:. Briarwood Circle. Oakwood Lane. Seminole Road. Chickasaw Drive. Bramblewood Drive. Hickory Lane. Pine...
wtva.com
Man arrested for Lowndes County blaze
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is accused of setting fire to a house in Lowndes County. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, the incident happened on Wednesday shortly before 7:45 p.m at a house in the 5000 block of Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS
Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
wtva.com
Fire destroyed home Wednesday morning in Oktibbeha County
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire rekindled Wednesday morning at a home in Oktibbeha County and left it in ruins. Oktibbeha County Fire Services Coordinator Patrick Warner said the home is along Highway 82 West between Mathiston and Starkville. He said firefighters first responded to the home Tuesday evening at...
wcbi.com
East Columbus house catches fire early this morning
COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – Columbus Firefighters say an East Columbus home is a total loss after an early morning fire. Firefighters were called to this home in the 1900 block of Short Main around 2:30 this morning. You can see smoke coming from the top of the home. Columbus...
wcbi.com
Teen charged with calling in bomb threat at Houlka High School
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Chickasaw County deputies made an arrest on a bomb threat to Houlka High School. The threat was called into the school district this past Friday. Today, a 15-year-old was charged with the crime. The case now goes to the Chickasaw County Youth Court. For...
