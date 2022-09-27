Read full article on original website
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?Tom HandyDallas, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Dallas Cowboys will stick with Cooper Rush-led run offense when Dak Prescott returns
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said run-based attack will remain when Dak Prescott returns: “I mean Tony and Zeke are featured players for us. I don’t see us changing.”
Bleacher Report
Tyreek Hill Says Bengals Coach 'Disrespected' Him: 'I'm Gonna Come Find You, Bro'
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he's going to seek out an unnamed Cincinnati Bengals coach to discuss comments made during Thursday night's game. "Whichever coach that is, I'm gonna come find you, bro," Hill told reporters. "... Me and you gotta have a mano-a-mano conversation. 'Cause at the end of the day, I felt disrespected as a man."
Bleacher Report
Eagles Players Who Should be on the Trade Block After Week 3
The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the most active teams on the trade market in recent years. A.J. Brown, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Darius Slay were acquired through trades to improve holes on the team's roster in that span. Philadelphia has one of the best rosters in the NFL, and...
Ex-Eagles star shows no signs of rust in Cowboys’ debut vs. Giants, keeps ‘ramping it up’
Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters made his Dallas Cowboys debut in Monday’s 23-16 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Peters signed with the Cowboys before Week 1 following a hamstring injury which will sideline Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith until December. BUY NFL...
Bleacher Report
Sean Payton Told Reggie Bush's Agent 'F--k You' for Telling Saints Not to Draft RB
Former USC and NFL running back Reggie Bush said on the latest edition of I Am Athlete that ex-New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton said "f--k you" to Bush's then-agent, Joel Segal, who requested that the team pass over his client in the 2006 NFL draft. Bush's remarks about...
Bleacher Report
Zac Taylor's Play-Calling Slammed by Twitter as Bengals Rally to Knock Off Dolphins
The Cincinnati Bengals managed to defeat the Miami Dolphins 27-15 on Thursday Night Football, but it was in spite of head coach Zac Taylor's ineptitude. Cincinnati's offense looked pedestrian for most of the game under Taylor's play-calling. The Bengals didn't attack through the air as much as they should've, attempting too many run plays against Miami's stout front seven.
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ defender has fine-tuned his game at the perfect time
When the Dallas Cowboys were tied with the Cincinnati Bengals late in the fourth quarter in Week 2, All-Pro cornerback, Trevon Diggs, made back-to-back tackles to force a punt. As a result, the Cowboys would win the game on a last-second field goal by Brett Maher to take their record to 1-1.
Bleacher Report
Why Is Scoring Down In The NFL In 2022?
The best advice a bettor could have received during the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season?. Only 17 of the first 48 games played this season went over the Las Vegas total, working out to just 35.4 percent of all matchups. NFL games are averaging just 42.0 points per, which is down four full points from 2021 and would mark the lowest full-season average since 2006.
Bleacher Report
Dalvin Cook, D'Andre Swift, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 4
The top ball carriers in the NFC North have been under close watch leading up to NFL Week 4. Dalvin Cook will play for the Minnesota Vikings in their London clash with the New Orleans Saints, but the news elsewhere in the division is not so great. D'Andre Swift will...
Bleacher Report
Jamaal Williams' Updated Fantasy Outlook After D'Andre Swift Injury
Jamaal Williams is set to be more than a touchdown vulture in the Detroit Lions' backfield. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Friday that D'Andre Swift is "probably out" for the team's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, which pushes the 27-year-old Williams up the depth chart.
Bleacher Report
McDaniel: 'Wouldn't Have Been Able to Live with Myself If' Tua Tagovailoa Was at Risk
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was given full medical clearance before playing in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, McDaniel was asked why the team started Tagovailoa despite outside concern about a potential head injury against the Buffalo...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys News: Michael Gallup to Make Season Debut vs. Commanders After Knee Injury
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup appears to be set to make his 2022 regular-season debut Sunday against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network provided the latest news on Gallup, who suffered a torn ACL while making a touchdown catch during a Week 17 game against the Arizona Cardinals last January.
Bleacher Report
Tua Tagovailoa Was Checked for Concussion Every Day, Says NFL Chief Medical Officer
NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills said on the NFL Network Friday that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was checked for concussion symptoms every day this week. Speaking with <a href="https://twitter.com/judybattista?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@judybattista</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a>, NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills says Tua Tagovailoa was checked for concussion symptoms...
Bleacher Report
Week 4 Waiver Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues
You're running out of time to give your fantasy football roster a lift ahead of the weekend portion of Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. The good news is you shouldn't have to spend too much time mulling over your options, because the waiver wire isn't exactly loaded with intriguing options. The not-so-great news is the same limited supply, since you don't have many directions to turn to fill any vacancies.
NFL's handling of concussions questioned after Tua's injury
The NFL’s handling of concussions has evolved dramatically from the days when players were handed smelling salts on the bench and sent back into the game. The league and the NFL Players Association have implemented extensive protocols and hired unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants (UNC) to work with team physicians at each game to diagnose concussions. Still, football is a violent sport and injuries similar to the frightening one Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered Thursday night seem unavoidable unless the NFL bans tackling and turns the game into flag football like it did for the Pro Bowl. That’s not happening, and the most effective means of protecting players remains enforcing strict concussion protocols, which players, fans and others are concerned didn’t happen with Tagovailoa.
Bleacher Report
Browns' Myles Garrett 'Grateful to be Here' After Flipping Car in Crash
Cleveland Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett is happy to be alive after crashing his car on Monday. On Friday, Garrett told reporters, "I'm grateful to be here. From what I saw right after, the pictures ... It was a hell of an event." Garrett was at the wheel of...
Bleacher Report
Bengals Respond to Report About Having the Least-Diverse Staff in NFL This Season
The Cincinnati Bengals released a statement in response to a USA Today report Thursday showing they have the least-diverse staff in the NFL with five non-white coaches. "This organization and its founders have a long-standing history of supporting diversity in the NFL dating back to 1946 when [team founder] Paul Brown signed Marion Motley and Bill Willis, breaking pro football's color barrier," the Bengals said.
Bleacher Report
Report: Dolphins Used 12 Men on Offense After Seeing People Watching Walkthrough
The Miami Dolphins started using 12 men on offense after they discovered people watching their walkthrough practice Wednesday as they geared up for a Thursday Night Football matchup at the Cincinnati Bengals. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a> noticed people watching their walkthrough Wednesday in Cincinnati, so they made a sly adjustment: All...
Augusta Free Press
Washington Commanders have a lot to fix with Dallas Cowboys on the horizon
Washington continues to look for answers following last Sunday’s embarrassing 24-8 loss against Philadelphia, but don’t expect head coach Ron Rivera to be pointing any fingers. “We all share a little bit of the blame,” Rivera said during his weekly press conference. The Commanders (1-2) travel to...
Bleacher Report
Raiders Rumors: Derek Carr, Maxx Crosby Led Players-Only Meeting After Titans Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders' leadership group, including quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Maxx Crosby, reportedly held a players-only meeting after Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans, which dropped the team's record to 0-3. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported Wednesday the Raiders are "taking stock" in their sluggish...
