Philadelphia, PA

NBC Philadelphia

Man Fatally Shot in North Philadelphia Event Hall

A 24-year-old man was fatally shot at a Juniata Park event space early Sunday morning, authorities said. At around 4:31 a.m. on the 900 block of East Luzerne Street, Philadelphia police responded to a report of a 24-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the back. The victim, who was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Teen Injured in Queen Village Shooting: Police

A 17-year-old girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds during a shooting early Saturday morning in Queen Village, authorities said. The teen was found in the driver's seat of a vehicle on the 700 block of Carpenter Street with gunshot wounds to the neck and torso around 2:14 a.m. Saturday after the shooting on the 500 block of the same street, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Arrested in Crash That Killed Philadelphia Police Officer

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with killing an off-duty Philadelphia police officer during a high-speed car crash in June. Aleksandr Melnikov is charged with vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and related traffic infractions in the death of Officer Henry Gonski III, who was assigned to Philadelphia International Airport.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Driver of SUV With Wife, Kid Inside Wounds Man in Road Rage Shooting, Police Say

A man was critically wounded after a road rage incident escalated in Philadelphia’s Wissahickon neighborhood Saturday night. The alleged shooter chased down and fired at the 37-year-old man after the latter had gotten out and pounded on his hood following some sort of altercation on the road, Philadelphia Police Department Inspector D.F. Pace said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

21-Year-Old Killed in Northeast Philly Hit-and-Run

A woman was fatally struck in a Northeast Philadelphia hit-and-run Saturday morning, authorities said. The incident took place at around 2:02 a.m. near the 4600 block of Robbins Avenue, Philadelphia police told NBC10. An unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound approaching Marsden Street when the pedestrian attempted to cross the street mid-block.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Free SEPTA Rides Home Offered for Eagles Season

Mobile casino and sportsbook app betPARX has teamed up with SEPTA to offer Eagles fans a free ride home from the NRG Station on the Broad Street Line after each home game this season, starting with Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “We are excited for football season and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

‘Devastating' Fire Rips Through NJ Senior and Community Center

A 'devastating' fire destroyed part of the roof of a New Jersey community building and senior center Friday morning. Flames could be seen coming from the Ewing Senior & Community Center on Lower Ferry Road in Ewing, Mercer County, as SkyForce10 hovered overhead around 6:15 a.m. Part of the roof appeared to have caved in.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Contamination Fear Sparks Boil Water Advisory for 11K Customers in Montco

Some 11,000 Pennsylvania American Water Company customers in Montgomery County are being asked to boil their water because of the risk that it could be contaminated. The company said that late Thursday night, workers discovered a loss of positive water pressure after a watermain break in Norristown. A loss of positive water pressure could "allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back pressure or back siphonage," American Water said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

