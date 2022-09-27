What we know now about Myles Garrett’s car accident

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) stands on the field during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. Garrett was hospitalized Monday, sept. 26, 2022, after wrecking his car on a rural road after practice. | David Richard, Associated Press

Myles Garrett, a star defender for the Cleveland Browns, was hospitalized Monday after wrecking his car on a rural road after practice. He was able to be discharged just hours after the accident, but he’s still dealing with shoulder and bicep strains .

“The Garrett family would like to thank the medical personnel that got Myles and his passenger out of the vehicle and safely transported to the hospital,” said Garrett’s agent, Nicole Lynn , in a statement.

Garrett was driving with an unidentified female passenger when his car, a 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S, lost control and flipped. A man who lives near the accident site told WKYC News that rain likely played a role.

“He said deer frequently cross that part of the road,” the article noted.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero later confirmed that a wet road and an animal contributed to the crash.

“He swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected. Car flipped multiple times,” he said.

On Thursday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that NFL.com that Garrett had been “issued a citation for failure to control his vehicle.”

Officers determined that Garrett had been driving at an “unsafe speed,” the article said.

Garrett was back in the Browns building Thursday, but it’s not yet known whether he’ll play this week. In a statement released Tuesday, team leaders said their focus is on giving Garrett needed medical care.

Garrett, who played for Texas A&M in college, was picked first overall in the 2017 NFL draft. He is in his sixth season with the Browns.

“Garrett, a two-time first-team All-Pro, has recorded three sacks through the first three games of the season,” NFL.com reported.

The Browns next play on Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT against the Atlanta Falcons.