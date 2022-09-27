ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Fiserv Forum will be used as an early voting site for Milwaukee residents

By Mary Jo Ola
 5 days ago
MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum will be used as an early voting site ahead of the November 8 election, Bucks President Peter Feigin announced Tuesday.

Feigin made the announcement at a news conference outside the Bucks stadium, alongside Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall-Vogg.

“Every voter in Milwaukee should be ensured with a safe and convenient way to exercise their right to vote,” Feigin said. “As a major part of our community, Fiserv Forum is an ideal early voting location where everyone’s voice can be heard in a responsible way. We encourage every eligible voter to cast their ballot.”

Fiserv Forum will be accessible for voting for City of Milwaukee residents from October 25th until November 5th, Feigin said at the news conference.

For more information on voting at Fiserv Forum, head to Milwaukee.gov/earlyvoting.

Here's the early voting schedule for Fiserv Forum, courtesy of the Bucks:

Tuesday, October 25: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursday, October 27: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday, October 29: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Thursday, November 3: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday, November 4: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday, November 5: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

To help you prepare for your vote, TMJ4 News will be hosting a U.S. Senate debate on Thursday, October 13 with both incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Happening at Marquette University's Varsity Theatre, this debate, moderated by TMJ4's Charles Benson and Shannon Sims, will let the public hear from both Johnson and Barnes in the lead-up to the November election.

With just weeks left until the November election, Barnes and Johnson are in a tight race, with the latest Marquette Poll showing Johnson with just a slight lead over Barnes.

The event will be free, but attendees are expected to register for the event here.

