KHBS
New report shows food deserts are common in Arkansas
A report out of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement shows food deserts are common here in Arkansas. Food deserts are areas where it's hard to get access to healthy foods. That can lead to obesity and other health problems. President and CEO of ‘ACHI’ Joe Thompson says one reason...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas rice producers give largest-ever donation to fight hunger
Thursday is National Rice Day, and Arkansas rice growers, millers and producers have donated a record amount of their crop to help fight hunger in the state. The state’s rice industry typically donates the first products of the harvest season to food banks, with this year’s donation to the Arkansas Foodbank coming in at 214,000 pounds or 1.6 million servings.
Why Is Arkansas One Of The Worst Places To Retire?
A survey recently came out asking the question which states are the best and the worst for retirees? Arkansas was listed as one of the worst. Why? Let's find out. Affordability is fairly easy to figure out, how far will your dollar spend in any given state is pretty straightforward. The questions come into play when you try to figure out "Quality of Life" and "Health Care."
KATV
Over 214,900 pounds of rice donated by Arkansas Rice Industry
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In honor of rice month, the Arkansas Rice Industry announced Thursday they will donate 214,900 pounds of rice. The donation will be given to the Arkansas Foodbank to help feed families, children, and seniors across the state. Rice mills that are participating are Arkansas River...
CDC relaxes mask mandates in health care settings, what it means for Arkansas health care workers
Federal officials have recently relaxed some masking rules after more than two years of pandemic precautions, allowing health care workers in Arkansas to finally again treat patients face to face.
txktoday.com
TexAmericas Center Continues to Host Hundreds of Jobs, Recruit Companies to State of Texas
TexAmericas Center (TAC) today announced its continued and impressive growth in new businesses, jobs and services at its industrial park over the past fiscal year, highlighted by its 2022 TexAmericas Center Annual Census of Employment and Payroll report. The company completes an annual census of tenants and businesses located on...
Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas
By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
KATV
Spirit of Arkansas: KATV partners with the American Red Cross to assist with Hurricane Ian
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Every year, several people go to Florida to get away and have some fun at the beach. But now, Hurricane Ian has devastated that region and our neighbors are in need. The hurricane made landfall Wednesday evening as a Category 4 storm, just south of...
KHBS
Arkansans riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida and Cuba
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Widespread devastation in Cuba after Hurricane Ian ripped through. Parts of the country are just now starting to get power after an island-wide blackout. Norgelio Dieguez’s wife is there. "Right now, they have been 34 hours without power," Dieguez said. Dieguez lives in Bentonville. His...
localmemphis.com
Arkansas could see billions in recreational marijuana revenue
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We may still be months away from Election Day, but proponents of recreational marijuana are already starting to look ahead. "We're really putting our money where our mouth is with bringing forth this opportunity for Arkansans to vote on," said Eddie Armstrong, Chairman of the Ballot Question Committee for Responsible Growth Arkansas. "So a vote for Issue Four is really important, we encourage people to go vote."
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas lands part of $80 million for farming conservation pilot program
The Rural Investment to Protect our Environment Program (RIPE) announced that the nonprofit and its partners have been awarded $80 million for a pilot program by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities Program. The pilot program will target four states, including Arkansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Virginia.
swark.today
Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge announces suit against President Biden for attempt to relieve student loan debt
LITTLE ROCK— Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge today announced a lawsuit against President Joe Biden, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and the U.S. Department of Education for violating federal law when the Biden Administration attempted to categorically cancel student loan debt in August. The suit alleges that Biden violated federal law, the constitutional principle of separation of powers and the Administrative Procedure Act when he skirted congressional authority to implement this policy.
ualrpublicradio.org
Study finds recreational marijuana could add billions to Arkansas economy
Legalizing recreational marijuana in Arkansas could add hundreds of millions of dollars to the state’s economy over the next few years. That’s according to a study by the Arkansas Economic Development Institute, which examined the impact legalizing adult use of cannabis would have both on state revenue and the overall economy.
KATV
ACHI research shows rural and urban area lack food resources
Little Rock (KATV) — The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) released on Thursday a study showing food deserts in parts of the state. Dr. Joe Thompson with ACHI said based on their research rural and urban areas they discovered have a lack of food resources. He said people are having to drive further to get healthy food options.
talkbusiness.net
State might tax canceled student loan debt
Arkansas is one of seven states in which canceled student loan debt may be treated as taxable income, but whether it is, student loan forgiveness is expected to create a tax burden shift from the borrowers. Recently, President Joe Biden announced plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan...
KATV
Gov. Hutchinson appoints the new chair of the Arkansas Public Service Commission
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Hutchinson announced Thursday he has appointed the new chair of the Arkansas Public Service Commission. Katie Anderson of Scott will replace Ted Thomas as Chairman. According to the news release, Anderson is currently serving as an Administrative Law Judge for the Arkansas Workers' Compensation...
KATV
National Cold War Center receives $1.9 Million from the state of Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The state of Arkansas has provided the National Cold War Center with $1.9 million; the contribution will go to the ongoing efforts to make the Cold War Center a major Delta tourism destination. According to a news release, The $1.9 million came in August as...
KTBS
Texarkana water rate increase goes into effect next month
TEXARKANA, Texas - Residents on both sides of Texarkana will soon have to start paying more on their water and sewer bills. A rate hike -- recently approved by Arkansas and Texas city leaders -- goes into effect on Oct. 1. Texarkana Water Utilities' monthly charges will increase in annual...
Kait 8
Bill assistance still available for qualified Entergy Arkansas customers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Although the weather is cooling off, those still suffering from high utility bills because of this summer’s record-breaking temperatures can still get help. Entergy Arkansas bill assistance programs are still available for qualified customers, according to the electric company. For bills in July...
Police say over 200,000 vehicles are uninsured in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Last week, we told you about the number of vehicles with expired tags that are on the roadways— now, the state will be cracking down on illegal cars, and drivers could face big fines. The state is also trying to reduce the number of...
