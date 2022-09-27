Read full article on original website
Former Erie Resident Now Living in Florida Reacts to Hurricane Ian
Earlier today, Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of Florida, and is currently moving northeastward across the Sunshine State. Robyn Lombard, an Erie-native, is currently hunkering down with her family at a friend's house. "I'm not gonna lie, it's a little bit scary," said Lombard via phone. "Definitely...
Joey Stevens, One Caribbean News Discusses Hurricane Ian Concerns
As the weather gets colder up north, many Erieites in the area begin preparing to head down to Florida for the winter. While they may still be in Erie now, their homes and vehicles are still in the sunshine state, which is currently dealing with Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian is...
Lake Erie Ale Trail is Challenging Residents to the Take the Brew Challenge
VisitErie and the Lake Erie Ale Trail are inviting craft beer enthusiasts to raise a glass in support of Erie's local craft breweries with a mobile app challenge. Using the Hello Erie Trip Planner App, participants can check in at any of the 16 breweries along the Lake Erie Ale Trail between October 1st and November 30th.
Erie Business Owner Prepared for Hurricane Ian
Many Erie residents tend to migrate south for the winter, but Hurricane Ian might cause a change in plans. One resident, Doug Yaple, goes down to Florida whenever he gets the change to sneak away from his business here on 38th street. He's been receiving updates from the condo association...
Million Dollar Restore NY Grant Sought For Historic Fredonia Inn
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Redevelopment of a historic Fredonia inn continues. Back in July, local businessman Steve St. George and restaurant partner Devin Jones announced they plan to purchase the White Inn and restore the iconic structure as a hotel, restaurant, bar, and events space. In an...
Oil City’s Knox Joins Current Tennessee Titans Star Henry in Rare Company
OIL CITY, Pa. – Despite Oil City’s 21-20 setback to Northwestern last week, junior running back Ethen Knox continued his assault on the record books. Per MaxPreps, Knox is believed to be the fastest back to 2,000 yards in a season ever with 2,007 yards on 177 carries, an average of 11.3 yards per carry, and 401.4 yards per game.
Historical Marker Remembers Jamestown’s Winter Garden Theater
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new historical marker was unveiled in Jamestown honoring the former Winter Garden Theater on Friday. The marker, located at Jamestown’s Winter Garden Plaza commemorates the theater that stood for almost 100 years.. Opening in 1913 at a cost of $60,000, the...
Former Erie Residents Prepare For Hurricane Ian
For decades they dealt with snow and cold. Now it's heavy downpours and wind. Harry Hairston, Craig Woodard and John Dudley spent many years residing in Erie. All three now live in the Sunshine State and they are getting ready for the impact of Hurricane Ian. John Dudley, a former...
New Erie Sheetz to Open Thursday
A new Sheetz in Erie will open Thursday. The convenience store chain's location at 3814 Liberty St. will open to the public at 8 a.m. Grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with prizes including a giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year. Anyone who stops in Thursday will be able to get a free self-serve coffee or soda.
From the Pumpkin Walk to Oktoberfest, Erie has a Variety of Fall Fun Planned
Tomorrow is the first day of October, so, that means we're really starting to ramp up on those fall season events and activities. There's a bunch of different fall-inspired options out there for you and the family to check out this weekend. The 16th annual Oktoberfest begins Friday night at...
Rain brings woes for drivers, but could spell good news for fishermen
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie has been inundated with rain. Minor flooding is reported throughout the city, drivers are encountering hazardous pooling water on roadways, and sump pumps are working overtime. While it’s worsening news for some homeowners near waterways, it’s pretty good news for fishermen. Steelhead fishermen, in particular, will benefit from the abundant and persistent […]
TV Improv Group Who's Line is it Anyway Preforms Live at the Warner Theatre
At the Warner Theatre on Tuesday night, it was lights, curtains, comedy on the stage, as cast members from the TV improv show Who's Line is it Anyway, performed live in Erie on their nationwide tour. The tour's known as Whose Live Anyway. They took suggestions from the audience, and...
Warren Tire Center Frost Advisory Issued for Friday Morning
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Frost Advisory for much of Pennsylvania beginning at 1 a.m. Friday. The advisory runs until 9 a.m. Friday, with temperatures bottoming around 31 or 32 degrees in higher elevations. “Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill uncovered...
COVID-19 Advisory Group in Warren County Awarded $100,000 in Grant Funding
WarrenVAX, also know as the COVID-19 Advisory Group, announced the award of a $100,000 grant to provide for the advocacy group, and the Warren County Development Association (WCDA). The WCDA program addresses mental health in the wake of the pandemic. The grant funding was provided by the Pennsylvania Office of...
Gov. Wolf Announces Removal of Erie’s Public Schools from Financial Watch Status
Governor Tom Wolf today joined Department of Education Acting Secretary Eric Hagarty at Strong Vincent Middle School to announce Erie’s Public Schools (EPS) official removal from Financial Watch status, following more than five years of recovery efforts by district leaders and increased education funding under Governor Wolf’s leadership.
UPMC Park adding new attractions outside its ballpark
While the Erie SeaWolves prepare for game two in Somerset, work crews are preparing to change the area around the ballpark. Not only will the construction from the Warner Theatre along French Street be completed, but a former SeaWolves building will be demolished, creating a new look for the south side of UPMC Park. “I’m […]
Erie's Annual Pumpkin Walk Returns this Weekend
Erie's annual Pumpkin Walk returns this weekend, and volunteers spent the day getting ready for the big event. It was a busy afternoon at Waldameer and Water World, as Erie High students and other volunteers set about displaying more than 1,200 pumpkins and 17,000 lights. The Halloween-themed fun also includes...
Jamestown School Warns Against “One Chip Challenge”
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Educators in Jamestown are sounding the alarm after students became violently ill while taking part in a new online snack trend at school. Known as the “One Chip Challenge”, Jamestown Public Schools are now warning parents about the dangers of this internet craze.
Chautauqua County Veterans Protest New State Gun Law
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Military veterans in Chautauqua County are calling out New York’s new gun law, which they say is not only a violation of the freedoms, but also, is restricting their ability to honor fallen comrades. “Every veteran has sworn to support and defend...
Chautauqua County Volunteer Fire Departments Can Now Bill Patients
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Volunteer fire departments across Chautauqua County can now bill patients, and their insurance companies, for ambulance rides to the hospital. On Wednesday, the Chautauqua County Legislature approved a resolution okaying the law change. Before this, volunteer agencies, which make up the majority of...
