The Chillicothe Police Report for Wednesday and Thursday. Chillicothe Police responded to 94 calls for service Wednesday. Some of the calls include:. 8:13 am, Checking well-being of resident in the 300 block of Martin Street was requested, the caller was concerned the resident was possibly deceased. Officers and Emergency Services responded and the 74-year-old resident was found to be deceased. The Coroner’s Office was contacted and took custody of the body.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO